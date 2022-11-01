Read full article on original website
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule
Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members
For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
United Airlines Gives Passengers a Luxury Treat, Even in Coach
Relentless airline cost-cutting has turned bad plane food into a punchline and a stereotype. It is often taken as a given that those flying in economy will either have to pay for their food or, if it is included, eat congealed pasta or rubbery chicken. Business class is a different...
How to book hidden, cheaper award flights with the United Airlines credit cards
If you fly United Airlines with any regularity, you may be familiar with the United MileagePlus loyalty program. What you might not know is that it offers a unique feature where it reserves some flight award availability for certain customers. Just as United sells different cash fare levels (such as...
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
Welcome offer on the IHG Rewards Premier comes with 140,000 points
With brands like Holiday Inn, Kimpton and more, IHG hotels are everywhere, and the chain's IHG Premier credit card can be a useful travel companion.
Is This Moveable Hotel Concept the Future of Travel?
What if you could combine the fun of travel with the convenience and coolness factor of a tiny home, but without the need to rent a pricey homestay that doesn’t include all the amenities you love from hotels? One new concept from hospitality design firm OBMI might be just what you’re looking for.
British Airways Is Bringing Back Its Full Business-Class Dining Service
British Airways’ business class flights are about to get a little more delicious. The airline recently announced that it will soon revive its Club World dining service on long-haul flights to include an elevated presentation of a brasserie-style menu. The service, which had been simplified at the onset of the pandemic to limit interaction between travelers and crew, will see each dish in a multi-course meal served individually, rather than all at once. This fine-dining style presentation will offer an array of menu options, including artichoke and parmesan soup with rye croutons and warm apple strudel topped with a vanilla sauce...
I Flew in Delta's Revamped Premium Select Class—And Actually Got a Good Night’s Sleep
On longer-haul trips, I always feel like Goldilocks searching for the right in-flight experience. The luxury of first class, with its lie-flat seats, is typically a bit out of my price range, and economy, while more affordable, can leave me feeling rumpled and groggy upon arrival. For my recent flight from Atlanta to Rome, I hoped that Premium Select, Delta’s intermediate cabin class that just got a host of new upgrades, would feel just right.
American Airlines is Dropping First Class On International Flights
It is following the lead of United and Delta in changing the way it offers luxury to consumers.
Emirates and Air Canada commence their codeshare
After being teased, Emirates and Air Canada have announced the launch of their codeshare programme. The new partnership will allow customers of the carriers to enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets spanning three continents, including destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. The...
Cairo, Dubai and London Heathrow lead busiest air routes as Asia flights slump
Covid travel restrictions have seen almost all the 10 busiest international air routes replaced – with the Middle East taking over from eastern Asia as the location for the links with most passengers.The schedule analyst OAG has calculated the world’s 10 busiest international air routes over the past 12 months, which The Independent has compared with the pre-Covid table. The only routes over the past year with more than three million passengers are Cairo to Jeddah (3,234,683) and Dubai to Riyadh (3,191,090).Between the Egyptian capital and the Saudi Red Sea port, there are 35 daily flights.Cairo and Dubai are the...
Chase announces new IHG credit card benefits, plus a new business card
Chase is adding several new benefits to its two current credit cards, the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card and the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, and will soon be introducing a new IHG business credit card as well.
Spirit Airlines will offer new wider seats, promising a comfier ride
The new seats will start rolling out in January as new aircraft are delivered, according to Spirit Airlines.
