Janssen’s Jason LaRoche on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions and the Environmental Impact of Clinical Trials

Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?
According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
Gizmodo
How the Agriculture Industry Funds Pro-Beef 'Science'
One of the country’s most prominent academic centers that purports to “advance sustainability in animal agriculture” is almost entirely funded by industrial agriculture interests, new documents show. And the industry has used its connection to help push messaging around how beef isn’t that harmful to the planet.
csengineermag.com
Four Basic Steps to Begin an Accurate Site Analysis for an Onsite Wastewater Treatment Plant Design
A significant portion of wastewater is generated by facilities in rural and remote areas. These facilities typically do not have access to a municipal sewer hookup, which presents the design engineer with a unique set of challenges and obstacles when designing an onsite wastewater treatment plant. How much flow will be generated? What are the wastewater characteristics of this facilities? Is there enough land to fit a system? The key to solving these challenges is to perform an accurate site analysis.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Acylation Reagents for Gas Chromatography and Other Instrumental Analytical Methods
Earlier this month, Alfa Chemistry announced the launch of acylation reagents, a type of derivatization reagents frequently used in Gas Chromatography (GC) analysis, and other instrumental analytical scenarios. In order to bring out the best chromatographic analysis effect, sample compounds need to meet a few criteria, for instance, high-temperature resistance...
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Microbiosci Releases LPS Extraction Service to Support Managing Endotoxins Issues
Microbiosci, the mature branch of Creative Biogene, is designed especially for accelerating the development of the microbial industry. With unique technologies and satisfactory services in microbial genome editing, identification, sequencing, proteomics and metabolomics, Microbiosci is gradually becoming a leading custom service provider in delivering medicine microbiology solutions to clinical, pharmaceutical and veterinary. Recently, Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Nanoparticle Development Services for Drug Delivery System Research
With the boom of nanotechnology, a growing number of nanomaterials have been applied to the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, nanoparticle-based drug delivery has become research of interest. More recently, CD Formulation, a trust worthy CRO partner for pharmaceutical companies worldwide, announced its commitment to developing suitable drug carriers by incorporating the power of nanotechnology.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Expanded Offering of Fatty Amines for Diverse Applications
During the past few years, the fatty amine market has grown at an accelerated pace. In order to facilitate scientists’ research work on fatty amines, earlier this month, Alfa Chemistry announced the offering of a large variety of fatty amines, a subcategory of fatty compounds that have found end use in agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, chemical processing, water treatment, asphalt additives, personal care, paints & coatings, building construction, and many other sectors.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
BOC Sciences: Peptides Open New Path toward Osteoporosis Treatment
Bone tissue engineering and the research surrounding peptides have expanded significantly over the last few decades. Several peptides have been shown to support and stimulate the bone healing response and have been proposed as therapeutic vehicles for clinical use. BOC Sciences, the specialist in peptide innovation and production, recently addressed its multiple peptide options to support progress in osteoporosis drug research.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Creative Biogene Develops Custom Lentivirus Services to Support Stable Cell Line Generation
Creative Biogene is a biotechnology company dedicated to becoming a leading provider of products and services for gene targeting and viral services. The professional team focuses on providing products and services to academic institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Creative Biogene is dedicated to developing innovative tools for genetic engineering and provides professional and licensed services to meet specific research needs. Recently, Creative Biogene announced the release of its lentivirus services to support stable cell line generation.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Rising Prevalence of Isotope Labeling Carbohydrates Drives Innovations at BOC Sciences
Based on extensive experience and advanced technologies, BOC Sciences has been working with partners to design and manufacture labeled carbohydrates including isotope (2H, 13C, 15N, 18O, etc.) labeled glucose, fructose, galactose, ribose, sucrose, fucose, arabinose, and derivatives. Stable isotope labeling consists of using non-radioactive isotopes as tracers in biochemical systems....
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
BOC Sciences Makes Easy Access to Polymerization Tech
BOC Sciences thoroughly understands the significance of polymers in the chemical industry. Therefore, it has invested much energy in developing polymerization expertise, namely polymer synthesis technologies, and fortunately has obtained some accomplishments. The currently available services at BOC Sciences encompass atom transfer radical polymerization, free radical polymerization, reversible addition-fragmentation chain...
Trane Technologies Surpasses U.S. Department of Energy Requirements for High-Efficiency, Cold Climate Heat Pump
SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has surpassed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) requirements for the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) Challenge for high-efficiency heating in freezing temperatures. After outperforming in laboratory tests in extremely cold temperatures, the Trane® high-efficiency, cold climate heat pump will begin field trials this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005955/en/ It snows every week in Tyler, Texas! The Systems Extreme Environmental Test (SEET) room at the Tyler, Texas Trane® manufacturing facility provides an ideal, controlled environment for simulating extreme weather conditions, allowing technicians and engineers to put heat pumps and AC systems through thousands of hours of continuous testing – while measuring and managing quality and performance. The foundation for Trane’s Cold Climate Heat Pump challenge prototype was tested in the SEET room, ahead of outperforming tests at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
Good News Network
Growth in Carbon Capture Projects This Year is Dramatic, Showing Global Determination to Cut Emissions
The number of carbon capture and storage projects in the pipeline is exploding, thanks to worldwide efforts to cut emissions. A new report from the Global CCS Institute, which studies carbon capture and storage-(CCS), shows an impressive growth of 44 percent over the past 12 months. The CEO of the...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Studies find ways to improve food safety education programs
Foodborne illness afflicts about 48 million people annually in the United States, resulting in 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. Increased knowledge of food safety could reduce these numbers. “Food safety is an important part of food security,” said Yaohua Feng, an assistant professor of food science and Extension at Purdue...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Plant’s Progress: Innovation is creating a new breed of plant-based food, beverages, and supplements
Companies making plant-based products today are focused on offering a variety of choices in order to meet the needs of diverse consumer groups, including an expanding mainstream audience. Luckily, the growing sophistication of plant-based ingredients is allowing them to do just that. Innovative plant-based products are entering the food, beverage,...
takeitcool.com
Isobutene Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Isobutene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Isobutene. Report Features Details. Product Name Isobutene. Process Included. Isobutene Production From Extraction Process. Isobutene Production From Dehydrogenation Process.
Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005150/en/ Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
