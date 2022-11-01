Read full article on original website
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
WWII ‘Ghost Boat’ Emerges in Receding California Shasta Lake Waters
A relentless worldwide drought has devastated countries across the globe, drying up lakes and rivers and leaving entire communities without water. It’s also, however, ignited fascination among scientists and history buffs alike, as the receding waters around the world have brought countless ancient artifacts to the surface. Now, this...
VIDEO: GIANT Great White Shark Seen off the Coast of Northern California
The waters off the coast of Northern California are known as the Red Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of all great white shark attacks in the United States. A kayaker fishing in the Pacific Ocean got a glimpse at just how big these sharks can get, and it’s pretty terrifying.
Dormant volcano could be waking up in the US
Dormant volcanoes are described as such when they have not had an eruption for a long time. However, being inactive does not mean that a volcano might not erupt in the future. As reported by Newsweek, a dormant volcano which has not shown signs of any activity in the last 800 years is now showing some signs of waking up. The volcano, Mount Edgecumbe, situated in near Sitka, Alaska has caused a series of earthquakes, which caught the attention of researchers.
This state in the U.S. has the greatest number of hoodoos on Earth
Hoodoo in UtahCredit: Bernard Spragg. NZ from Christchurch, New Zealand; Public Domain Image. A hoodoo in geology refers to a column of rock that is tall, thin, and formed by erosion. A typical hoodoo formation may contain soft rock and hard rock which has not been subject to erosion.
World War II ‘Ghost Boat’ Revealed In Drought-Stricken California Lake, Leaving Experts Baffled
This Higgins boat was used for amphibious landings and has a well-documented military history — but it remains unclear how it wound up at the bottom of Lake Shasta. As many regions in the western United States face ongoing droughts, a number of objects that once lurked beneath the surfaces of lakes and rivers are revealing themselves to the world. And now, an old, rusted boat used during World War II has inexplicably been found in a lake in Northern California.
The Mystery of Billions of Missing Alaskan Crabs and What it Means for our Food Security
The disappearance of billions of snow crabs from the waters of Alaska has been making international headlines since last week (week of October 12th, 2022). The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.
Bob the Great White Shark Spotted Near Tourist Spot Between Virginia and Maryland
Bob the great white shark was detected by OCEARCH, an ocean research and conservation organization, near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, which reaches both the state of Virginia and Maryland in the United States. The 13-foot great white shark was spotted near a tourist spot off the East Coast, where it has been traveling in recent months as monitored by scientists on a regular basis.
Sparkling fish, murky methods: Something’s fishy with global aquarium trade
LES, Indonesia (AP) — After diving into the warm sea off the coast of northern Bali, Indonesia, Made Partiana hovers above a bed of coral, holding his breath and scanning for flashes of movement. Hours later, exhausted, he returns to a rocky beach, towing plastic bags filled with his exquisite quarry: tropical fish of all shades and shapes.
Scientists Discovered a New — and Already Endangered — Whale Species
Normally, the discovery of a new species is grounds for celebration. And in the case of Rice’s whale — also known as the Gulf of Mexico whale — that is very much the case, but it’s tempered with no small amount of scientific anxiety. That’s because, according to this Washington Post article, there have only been 50 known examples of the species in the wild.
Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts
PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the...
Tiger sharks helped scientists map a vast underwater meadow in the Bahamas
Given their fierce and carnivorous-sounding name, it might be surprising to find out that tiger sharks (Galeocerdo cuvier) spend a lot of their time swimming with lush marine greenery. A study published today in the journal Nature Communications, details how tiger sharks helped a team of researchers map out a...
Playing sea soundscapes can summon thousands of baby oysters – and help regrow oyster reefs
Imagine you’re in a food court and spoilt for choice. How will you choose where to eat? It might be the look of the food, the smell, or even the chatter of satisfied customers. Marine animals do the same thing when choosing a good place to live. Even seemingly simple creatures such as marine larvae use sight, smell and sound as navigational cues. Once we understand these cues, we can use them to help nature recover faster than it would on its own. In our new research, we amplified the natural sounds of the sea through underwater speakers. We were...
3 recent fatalities bring Takata air bag death toll to 32
DETROIT (AP) — Three more people have been killed in the past seven months by Takata air bag inflators that exploded and hurled shrapnel. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, said Wednesday that people should not drive older Dodge and Chrysler cars until the air bags are replaced. The cars were recalled in 2015. The three fatalities bring the worldwide death toll from Takata air bag inflators to at least 32, with 23 in the U.S.
On the Waterfront with Ocean Builders
Luxury pod living above the waves while caring for the Earth. We’re not quite capable of taking Sebastian the Crab’s advice and living a carefree life under the sea, but we’re getting very close to sustainable living offshore. Not only will life just above the waves of the world’s oceans allow humanity to take advantage of more of the Earth’s surface, but we can also do so quite comfortably. That’s the vision of Ocean Builders, which is building high-tech, eco-friendly homes that float in depths from about 15 to 650 feet of water. In their own words, the mission is to “develop revolutionary blue technology that makes the 72% of the world that is covered in water into an eco-sustainable paradise. Our technology will allow civilization to move onto the sea and it will unlock the ocean as a new frontier with a quality of life that is unbeatable anywhere else. We believe that by learning to live on the water we will open a new wave of eco-sustainable innovation that will lead to living more sustainably on land. Our modus operandi is to innovate, innovate, innovate, and then innovate some more.”
