Louisiana State

ohmymag.co.uk

Dormant volcano could be waking up in the US

Dormant volcanoes are described as such when they have not had an eruption for a long time. However, being inactive does not mean that a volcano might not erupt in the future. As reported by Newsweek, a dormant volcano which has not shown signs of any activity in the last 800 years is now showing some signs of waking up. The volcano, Mount Edgecumbe, situated in near Sitka, Alaska has caused a series of earthquakes, which caught the attention of researchers.
allthatsinteresting.com

World War II ‘Ghost Boat’ Revealed In Drought-Stricken California Lake, Leaving Experts Baffled

This Higgins boat was used for amphibious landings and has a well-documented military history — but it remains unclear how it wound up at the bottom of Lake Shasta. As many regions in the western United States face ongoing droughts, a number of objects that once lurked beneath the surfaces of lakes and rivers are revealing themselves to the world. And now, an old, rusted boat used during World War II has inexplicably been found in a lake in Northern California.
natureworldnews.com

Bob the Great White Shark Spotted Near Tourist Spot Between Virginia and Maryland

Bob the great white shark was detected by OCEARCH, an ocean research and conservation organization, near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, which reaches both the state of Virginia and Maryland in the United States. The 13-foot great white shark was spotted near a tourist spot off the East Coast, where it has been traveling in recent months as monitored by scientists on a regular basis.
InsideHook

Scientists Discovered a New — and Already Endangered — Whale Species

Normally, the discovery of a new species is grounds for celebration. And in the case of Rice’s whale — also known as the Gulf of Mexico whale — that is very much the case, but it’s tempered with no small amount of scientific anxiety. That’s because, according to this Washington Post article, there have only been 50 known examples of the species in the wild.
TheConversationAU

Playing sea soundscapes can summon thousands of baby oysters – and help regrow oyster reefs

Imagine you’re in a food court and spoilt for choice. How will you choose where to eat? It might be the look of the food, the smell, or even the chatter of satisfied customers. Marine animals do the same thing when choosing a good place to live. Even seemingly simple creatures such as marine larvae use sight, smell and sound as navigational cues. Once we understand these cues, we can use them to help nature recover faster than it would on its own. In our new research, we amplified the natural sounds of the sea through underwater speakers. We were...
The Associated Press

3 recent fatalities bring Takata air bag death toll to 32

DETROIT (AP) — Three more people have been killed in the past seven months by Takata air bag inflators that exploded and hurled shrapnel. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, said Wednesday that people should not drive older Dodge and Chrysler cars until the air bags are replaced. The cars were recalled in 2015. The three fatalities bring the worldwide death toll from Takata air bag inflators to at least 32, with 23 in the U.S.
thebossmagazine.com

On the Waterfront with Ocean Builders

Luxury pod living above the waves while caring for the Earth. We’re not quite capable of taking Sebastian the Crab’s advice and living a carefree life under the sea, but we’re getting very close to sustainable living offshore. Not only will life just above the waves of the world’s oceans allow humanity to take advantage of more of the Earth’s surface, but we can also do so quite comfortably. That’s the vision of Ocean Builders, which is building high-tech, eco-friendly homes that float in depths from about 15 to 650 feet of water. In their own words, the mission is to “develop revolutionary blue technology that makes the 72% of the world that is covered in water into an eco-sustainable paradise. Our technology will allow civilization to move onto the sea and it will unlock the ocean as a new frontier with a quality of life that is unbeatable anywhere else. We believe that by learning to live on the water we will open a new wave of eco-sustainable innovation that will lead to living more sustainably on land. Our modus operandi is to innovate, innovate, innovate, and then innovate some more.”
