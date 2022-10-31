Read full article on original website
Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters across Illinois reported receiving texts encouraging them to go vote, but they included the wrong polling location. The automated texts caused major confusion for voters, who flooded county clerk offices and the State Board of Elections with complaints. “We started getting the complaints on Monday,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the […]
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Board of Elections warning misleading text messages
The Illinois State Board of Elections says it is aware of unsolicited text messages being received by voters with incorrect information on polling places. According to the board, the messages, which are from a group called Voting Futures, list the receiver's voting address, say that public records indicate that the person has not yet voted, and provides a voting location that is often wrong.
When is Election Day in Illinois?
The calendar has officially flipped to November, and election campaigns across the state are hitting their home stretches as candidates make their final pitches to voters. With so much money poured into advertising, and with so much media coverage dedicated to the elections, voters may be curious when they can actually cast their ballots, and in the state of Illinois, they have a variety of options in that regard.
KMOV
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Board of Elections said voters have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places. The text messages, from a group called Voting Futures, list the recipient’s voting address, state that public records indicate the recipient has...
Election Potpourri: Poll shows Democrats leading all the way down the ballot
In addition to picking the next governor and United States Senator, Illinois voters are also being asked to choose several executive branch officers as well. According to the latest Emerson College/The Hill/WGN TV poll, Democratic candidates are leading in every contest. Here are some of the higher profile political races across the state of Illinois: […]
Illinois Voters Asked Whether To Give Government Unions Veto Power Over Laws They Don't Like
Next week Illinois voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to allow public sector unions to overrule any regulations that might constrain their power and influence. Public Employee unions are portraying Amendment 1, called the Workers' Rights Amendment, as a mechanism for preserving their powers of collective bargaining...
1470 WMBD
Congressional candidate’s campaign comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — With less than a week to go before the November election, one of Illinois’ two candidates for the seat in Congress from the 17th District is campaigning in Peoria. Republican Esther Joy King (R-East Moline) tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, what she lacks...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Congressman sues over vote by mail ballots
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois official has filed a federal lawsuit to invalidate thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in the state. According to our media partners at WLDS, Congressman Mike Bost, R-Illinois, is leading the lawsuit, which alleges that ballots received after election day violate federal law. The lawsuit...
When is Election Day? What To Know About Illinois' Upcoming 2022 Election
Believe it or not, Illinois' midterm election is just a week away. This year's ballot includes several high-profile races, including Governor, Secretary of State, vacancies on the Illinois Supreme Court, along a handful of Senate seats in congressional districts. As Election Day approaches on Nov. 8, here's a guide to...
columbiachronicle.com
Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey
As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms
In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
starvedrock.media
Analysis shows more than 132,000 Illinois public employees with six-figure salaries
(The Center Square) – An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of employees were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
thecentersquare.com
Gubernatorial candidates discuss plans to shore up Illinois’ unfunded pension debt
(The Center Square) – Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, November 3. The briefing was held at 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol. He and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman updated the Commonwealth on the growth of the general fund; economic development progress; the Education First Plan; the Bowling Green Veterans Center; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts; the 200th anniversary of the founding of Calloway County and more.
POLITICO
Pritzker headlines a drag show
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. Temps will be in the 70s for a few days, a gift for door knockers. Enjoy it. Gov. JB Pritzker leaned into the culture wars Tuesday night, headlining a Democratic get-out-the-vote effort at the Baton Show Lounge for a drag show and political rally. Main drag:...
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
With just six days before polls close for the 2022 Illinois Midterm Elections, The White House on Wednesday confirmed that President Joe Biden on Friday will be in the Chicago area to stump for Democrats ahead of some of the suburbs' tightest congressional races. While the White House would not...
Illinois Drivers: You May be Eligible for a $4K Rebate Depending On What Kind of Car You Have
Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. The catch? It's got to be 100% electric. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a "second funding cycle" for the state's Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, a plan that offers those who purchase an all-electric vehicle the chance to get a rebate worth up to $4,000.
You could get the Illinois income tax rebate: Act immediately and check the status
It is for those who have not yet received the mail. If you have not received a mail from the Illinois Office of Comptroller, you should act immediately because the checks are being sent since September.
