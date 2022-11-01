England vs New Zealand LIVE T20 World Cup cricket result and reaction as England keep hopes alive

England met New Zealand knowing they needed a win to keep their T20 World Cup hopes in their own hands, and they delivered with a 20-run victory at the Gabba.

Jos Buttler ’s side went with the same XI that suffered a shock defeat against Ireland but while they are a team who typically prefer to chase, playing on a used Gabba pitch prompted a change in strategy.

Buttler himself scored 73 as England set New Zealand a target of 180 to win, and although Glenn Phillips fired 62 to give the Kiwis hope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran were particularly decisive with ball in hand to stem the run chase and keep England in with a shout of progressing from the group stage.

