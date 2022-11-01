Marseille vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham ’s Champions League hopes are on the line tonight as they travel to Olympique Marseille in their Group D decider.

Antonio Conte ’s side must win or draw to qualify for the last 16, but a defeat would see them crash out from the group stage.

Spurs fought from two goals down to defeat Bouremouth in the Premier League on Saturday but they cannot afford another slow start in a match Conte has described as a “final”.

Tottenham thought they had already qualified for the knockout stages in the previous match but Harry Kane ’s winner against Sporting was disallowed by VAR for offside.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Marseille vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 1 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Cristian Romero are out for Tottenham, but Eric Dier, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic should return to the startling line-up. Lucas Moura is pushing for a start after his contribution against Bournemouth.

Former Arsenal players Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares and Saed Kolasinac may all play against Tottenham, while Dimiti Payet and Eric Bailly should also start for Marseille.

Confirmed line-ups

Marseille: Pau López - Balerdi, Mbemba, Bailly; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Guendouzi, Harit; Alexis Sánchez

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Lenglet, Dier, Davies; Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Lucas Moura, Kane, Son

Odds

Marseille: 17/10

Draw: 9/4

Tottenham 13/10:

Prediction

Tottenham to edge through with a score draw. Marseille 1-1 Tottenham