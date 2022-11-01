ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Mel Tucker apologizes for incident following the Michigan game

By Thomas Cook
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
It was an ugly scene in the tunnel following the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. Mel Tucker suspended four players indefinitely for their actions. He opened his weekly press conference with a lengthy apology.

"We are deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and, of course, all of our student-athletes past and present," Tucker said.

Tucker said the incident is not a representation of Michigan State's culture.

"The culture as we define it is how we live and behave every day, and our culture was not represented in that way," Tucker said.

Tucker didn’t provide much comment beyond his opening statement saying it is irresponsible to do so with an investigation ongoing.

"That's a great question, and I understand you have a job to do and those are the questions that need to be asked, but it's really irresponsible for me to, with the investigation ongoing, comment further at this point," Tucker said.

As for on the field, Michigan State travels to Illinois on Saturday. Tucker said he hadn't started watching film on the Fighting Illini due to handling the incident. Michigan State and Illinois kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

