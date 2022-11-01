Read full article on original website
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After serving in the military, with the Shreveport Police Department, and on the Caddo Parish Commission, Jim Taliaferro is looking for a new challenge, the day-to-day operations of Shreveport governance. “I want to affect the process,” Taliaferro said. “I want to affect the process which...
ktalnews.com
Mavice Hughs-Thigpen seeks Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Mavice Hughs-Thigpen is running for City Council District B in the City of Shreveport. She says she is no politician, but she heard from God to run to be the next councilwoman. “I heard, I think, and I know in my heart. I know God...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry
When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
Read All of the Names of Early Voters in Caddo Parish
Early voting is a wrap across Louisiana and now we wait for election day on Tuesday, November 8. The polls open on that day at 6am and close at 8pm. The numbers from the Secretary of State's Office show nearly 18,000 people voted early or by mail in Caddo Parish.
KTBS
And the 2022 Monsters & Masks winners are...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Monsters & Masks costume constest winners have been announced. Taking the first place prize and $250 is the Sanderson Sisters from Natchitoches. Coming in second and winning $150 was this firefighter from Shreveport. And feeling the need for speed comes Goose and Maverick from Natchitoches in...
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
ktalnews.com
Candidate Profile: Frustration with current conditions pushed Antonio Washington to run for Council Dist. G
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Antonio Washington says he has been frustrated with the current condition of District G in Shreveport, so he decided to run for city council. Washington, who owns a trucking company, says Shreveport has great potential. “In District G, we have good communities. We have small...
ktalnews.com
Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
KTBS
Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster
MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District D. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations in the Cedar Grove and Springlake neighborhoods. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition.
KTBS
First KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner of 2022 makes a run for it
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new holiday season so that means a new batch of kids dashing through the toy aisles in the wildly popular KTBS 3 Minute Smile. Our first winner this year was Demiya Turel, 9. She's a third grader at Atkins Technology Elementary School in Shreveport. After...
KTBS
What's Happening: Nov. 4-6
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Hebert's Town & Country & Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission present the 2022 LRCA Finals Rodeo at the State Fair of Louisiana!. Over $250,000 awarded in cash and prizes to the top...
KSLA
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
KTBS
Expansion of nature park in Caddo Parish on the ballot
BLANCHARD, La - Caddo Parish voters have to make a decision on Walter B. Jacobs nature park. The park is a 155 acre forest with hiking, bird watching, nature trails, and live animals In Blanchard, Louisiana. Proposition 6 on the Caddo Parish ballot seeks approval for a $20 million bond for expansion and renovation of the park.
theforumnews.com
Shreveport Common Debuts Performance Pavilion
Shreveport Celebrates Completion of Caddo Common Park’s Phase 2. The official opening of the second phase of the resurrection of nine parcels of downtown Shreveport now known as Caddo Common Park is Nov. 12. That’s the date slated to recognize the completion of the Performance Pavilion and Misting Station on the site.
KTBS
Campaign finance reports shed light on Shreveport mayor's race
SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Greg Tarver continues to be the leader in the race for Shreveport mayor when it comes to campaign contributions, according to the most recent round of reporting available through this afternoon. Today is the deadline for what’s called the 10-P report. That’s the report...
KTBS
Street dedication and celebration for Lloyd Thompson
SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport recognized Lloyd Thompson Tuesday in honor of his many achievements and loyalty towards the Caddo/Shreveport community for over three decades. The 1300 block of Milam Street was dedicated to his memory. He died April 4, 2020. Known as a "gentle giant," Thompson served...
ktalnews.com
Local business owner looks to become the next mayor of Mooringsport
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tyler Gordon is a local business owner and lifelong Mooringsport resident looking to become the next mayor. “The reason I got into the race is because I saw an opportunity to help my community. Mooringsport is a great community. We have a lot of fellowship in our community. I think a lot of that fellowship can be improved,” Gordon said.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Dustin Dennis, Plain Dealing SRO
PLAIN DEALING, La. - A school resource officer at one ArkLaTex school is making a real difference. He's more than just an officer. He's a friend to many of the students. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to Plain Dealing's Dustin Dennis. If you'd...
