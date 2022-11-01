Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor lauds Supreme Court neighbor Clarence Thomas: He 'cares about people'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sang praises about the longest-serving justice on the high court, Clarence Thomas , on Thursday, saying he "cares about people" while contending they clash on jurisprudence. Sotomayor, one of the court's three liberal members and an appointee of former President Barack Obama , said at...
"Absurd": Experts say Clarence Thomas "giving the finger to the court" by blocking Graham subpoena
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked an order requiring Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Thomas, who has jurisdiction over the lower court that issued the original ruling, paused the order for Graham...
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
BET
Justice Clarence Thomas Says He Has ‘No Clue’ What Diversity Means As Supreme Court Weighs Affirmative Action
The U.S. Supreme Court heard opening arguments on Monday (Oct. 31) in major affirmative action cases which could decide the fate of diversity in public and private universities. In a strange exchange, Justice Clarence Thomas, who has admittedly benefited from affirmative action, said he has “no clue” what diversity means.
PAYBACK: Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prez Donald Trump Pay Her Legal Fees For Failed Racketeering Lawsuit
Hillary Clinton recently demanded Donald Trump pay upwards of $1 million to cover her legal fees following a failed racketeering lawsuit against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising request came on Monday when lawyers for the former first lady-turned-2016 presidential candidate filed a motion in federal court demanding sanctions be...
“Utterly devastating”: Legal experts say DOJ filing “pulverizes all of Trump’s arguments” to SCOTUS
The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's appeal to have a special master review about 100 documents with classified markings that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, last month named federal Judge Raymond...
Supreme Court justices finally get together behind closed doors with a long to-do list
After a three-month respite from last term's divisive decisions, Supreme Court justices will return to Washington on Wednesday for the first closed-door conference of the new term.
Samuel Alito says Roe v Wade leak made Supreme Court justices ‘targets for assassination’
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has said that the unprecedented leak of theRoe v Wade draft opinion made the majority justices “targets for assassination”.Justice Alito, who authored the draft and final version of the landmark ruling that wiped out 50 years of abortion rights for women across America, blasted the breach as he took to the stage at an event in Washington DC organised by right-wing thinktank the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Vox
The Supreme Court discovers that ending affirmative action is hard
The Supreme Court spent an inordinate amount of time on Monday hearing arguments in two cases about affirmative action in university admissions. Virtually nothing said in those arguments is likely to change the final outcome. The six justices appointed by Republican presidents appeared determined from the beginning to implement the...
Conservative justices seem to like precedent this time around
On college affirmative action cases, Kavanaugh and Barrett look for ways to uphold prior rulings.
Harvard Crimson
Supreme Court Appears Ready to Ban Affirmative Action Following Harvard, UNC Oral Arguments
WASHINGTON — Affirmative action in American higher education may be on its last leg. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday appeared open to banning the consideration of race in college admissions during oral arguments in a pair of high-stakes anti-affirmative action lawsuits against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard’s Donor and Legacy Preferences Come Under Fire at Supreme Court Oral Arguments
WASHINGTON — Though the Supreme Court convened on Monday to examine race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the question of legacy applicant preferences took the spotlight for much of the day’s oral arguments. During five hours of back-to-back hearings, the court’s conservative justices...
Alito on SCOTUS critics: 'Questioning our integrity crosses an important line'
Justice Samuel Alito says criticism of the Supreme Court is going too far.
Harvard Crimson
‘We Will Continue Fighting Together’: On Day of Supreme Court Hearing, Students Rally for Affirmative Action in Harvard Yard
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the Harvard admissions lawsuit on Monday, prompting students to rally on campus. By Claire Yuan. Harvard students staged a campus rally in support of affirmative action Monday as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases brought by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
Harvard Crimson
Bacow Says He Will Stay Out of Harvard’s Presidential Search Process
President Lawrence S. Bacow sat for an interview with The Crimson on Wednesday for the first time this semester. By Addison Y. Liu. University President Lawrence S. Bacow sits at the head of Harvard’s sprawling administration, but he has stepped back from one key initiative: the search for his successor.
Washington Examiner
Trump attorneys thought Clarence Thomas was 'only chance' to block certification of 2020 election: Report
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys thought Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would be their "only chance" at thwarting President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, according to emails from Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Argues for Ruling Without Trial in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over 2015 Student Suicide
The wrongful death lawsuit brought against Harvard by the family of Luke Z. Tang '18 names former Lowell Resident Dean Caitlin M. Casey '03 as a defendent. By Addison Y. Liu. If you or someone you know needs help at Harvard, contact Counseling and Mental Health Services at (617) 495-2042 or the Harvard University Police Department at (617) 495-1212. Several peer counseling groups offer confidential peer conversations. Learn more here.
Harvard Crimson
SEAS Inclusion and Belonging Survey Reveals Racial, Gender Disparities
Harvard's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences released its annual climate survey last month. By Joey Huang. About 21 percent of respondents to a survey of Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences said they have personally experienced harassment or discrimination at the school, according to data released last month.
Harvard Crimson
Schlesinger Library Opens Exhibit on the History of Abortion in America
The Radcliffe Institute's Schlesinger Library unveiled a new exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a landmark Supreme Court decision. By Jennifer Z. Liang. The Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study opened a new exhibit Monday on the history of abortion in the United States spanning the decades up the Supreme Court's reversal of its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
