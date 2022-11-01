ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Examiner

Sotomayor lauds Supreme Court neighbor Clarence Thomas: He 'cares about people'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sang praises about the longest-serving justice on the high court, Clarence Thomas , on Thursday, saying he "cares about people" while contending they clash on jurisprudence. Sotomayor, one of the court's three liberal members and an appointee of former President Barack Obama , said at...
Fox News

Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
The Independent

Samuel Alito says Roe v Wade leak made Supreme Court justices ‘targets for assassination’

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has said that the unprecedented leak of theRoe v Wade draft opinion made the majority justices “targets for assassination”.Justice Alito, who authored the draft and final version of the landmark ruling that wiped out 50 years of abortion rights for women across America, blasted the breach as he took to the stage at an event in Washington DC organised by right-wing thinktank the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave...
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Vox

The Supreme Court discovers that ending affirmative action is hard

The Supreme Court spent an inordinate amount of time on Monday hearing arguments in two cases about affirmative action in university admissions. Virtually nothing said in those arguments is likely to change the final outcome. The six justices appointed by Republican presidents appeared determined from the beginning to implement the...
Harvard Crimson

‘We Will Continue Fighting Together’: On Day of Supreme Court Hearing, Students Rally for Affirmative Action in Harvard Yard

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the Harvard admissions lawsuit on Monday, prompting students to rally on campus. By Claire Yuan. Harvard students staged a campus rally in support of affirmative action Monday as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases brought by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
Harvard Crimson

Bacow Says He Will Stay Out of Harvard’s Presidential Search Process

President Lawrence S. Bacow sat for an interview with The Crimson on Wednesday for the first time this semester. By Addison Y. Liu. University President Lawrence S. Bacow sits at the head of Harvard’s sprawling administration, but he has stepped back from one key initiative: the search for his successor.
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Argues for Ruling Without Trial in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over 2015 Student Suicide

The wrongful death lawsuit brought against Harvard by the family of Luke Z. Tang '18 names former Lowell Resident Dean Caitlin M. Casey '03 as a defendent. By Addison Y. Liu. If you or someone you know needs help at Harvard, contact Counseling and Mental Health Services at (617) 495-2042 or the Harvard University Police Department at (617) 495-1212. Several peer counseling groups offer confidential peer conversations. Learn more here.
Harvard Crimson

SEAS Inclusion and Belonging Survey Reveals Racial, Gender Disparities

Harvard's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences released its annual climate survey last month. By Joey Huang. About 21 percent of respondents to a survey of Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences said they have personally experienced harassment or discrimination at the school, according to data released last month.
Harvard Crimson

Schlesinger Library Opens Exhibit on the History of Abortion in America

The Radcliffe Institute's Schlesinger Library unveiled a new exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a landmark Supreme Court decision. By Jennifer Z. Liang. The Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study opened a new exhibit Monday on the history of abortion in the United States spanning the decades up the Supreme Court's reversal of its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

