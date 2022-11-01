ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News

Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Mother Jones

The Supreme Court Is Set to Kill Affirmative Action. Just Not for Rich White Kids.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When he was eight years old, Michael Wang decided he wanted to go to Harvard. “I don’t know if it’s the Asian stereotype,” he told me, “but I saw it as an avenue to social mobility.” Though he wouldn’t have thought of it in these terms when he was eight, Michael meant the sort of upper-echelon mobility familiar to graduates of elite colleges. Specifically, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Because he was that sort of kid, he read several peer-reviewed articles about cloning and checked the authors’ credentials. When he saw that many of the researchers had gone to Harvard, he knew that was the college for him.
UNION CITY, CA
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Gives Icy Reception to Affirmative Action in Major College Cases

After almost five hours of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday, conservative justices seemed ready to take an ax to the consideration of race in college admissions in America. The supermajority—powered by three appointees of Donald Trump—expressed icy skepticism about whether affirmative action is needed at all as they dug into cases centering on Harvard College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students For Fair Admissions, the group that filed both lawsuits and lost in lower courts before appealing to the Supreme Court, claims the consideration of race in the admissions process amounts to unlawful racial discrimination. But banning the use of race consideration will mean enrollment by people of color will drastically lessen, according to the Washington Post, and the Supreme Court has previously held race can be a factor as long as it is not an inappropriately predominant one in determining admission. Colleges—backed by plenty of social science evidence—argue diversity is a boon to their campuses. But a court that seems to relish trumpeting in conservative grievance did not appear to be swayed.
Harvard Crimson

‘We Will Continue Fighting Together’: On Day of Supreme Court Hearing, Students Rally for Affirmative Action in Harvard Yard

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the Harvard admissions lawsuit on Monday, prompting students to rally on campus. By Claire Yuan. Harvard students staged a campus rally in support of affirmative action Monday as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases brought by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Denver

Coloradans anticipate landmark ruling on affirmative action

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on two key cases involving affirmative action.The justices will weigh whether universities can consider race in their admissions decisions. The hearing is focusing on policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.  Many observers anticipate a ruling next summer that could overturn 50 years of precedent.CBS News Colorado spoke to two Colorado women with different views on the matter before the high court.  Darlene Sampson has worked as an administrator at the K-12 and university level and specializes in working with organizations on the value of diversity, equity and inclusion....
COLORADO STATE
KSLA

Inside the affirmative action debate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether colleges and universities can use race-conscious admissions programs for new students. It’s an issue that has been a debate for years. Now, it’s up to the highest court. Affirmative action is defined as “a set of procedures...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Harvard Crimson

Over 400 Harvard Affiliates Sign Petition Requesting More Resources for LGBTQ+ Graduate Students

Organizers at the Harvard Kennedy School launched a petition calling for increased University support for LGBTQ+ students. By Julian J. Giordano. More than 400 Harvard affiliates signed a petition urging top University administrators to provide more resources for LGBTQ+ graduate students by hiring one or more full-time employees dedicated to supporting students, faculty, and staff.
HARVARD, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Conservative majority skeptical as Supreme Court hears defense of affirmative action

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Monday heard landmark arguments over the use of race in college admissions for nearly five hours, with its six-justice conservative majority leaving the bench apparently poised to rollback a 40-year legacy of affirmative action. Attorneys for Students for Fair Admissions, the advocacy group challenging...
MSNBC

Supreme Court’s affirmative action cases are a crash course in gaslighting

In the several decades that Republicans have tried to federally outlaw race-conscious school admissions policies that help diversify college campuses, their arguments haven’t gotten any stronger. But times have changed, and Republicans see new opportunity in a Supreme Court that’s chock-full of like-minded conservatives eager to roll back efforts...

