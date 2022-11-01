Read full article on original website
BET
Justice Clarence Thomas Says He Has ‘No Clue’ What Diversity Means As Supreme Court Weighs Affirmative Action
The U.S. Supreme Court heard opening arguments on Monday (Oct. 31) in major affirmative action cases which could decide the fate of diversity in public and private universities. In a strange exchange, Justice Clarence Thomas, who has admittedly benefited from affirmative action, said he has “no clue” what diversity means.
Ketanji Brown Jackson clashes with anti-affirmative action lawyer during Supreme Court arguments
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if Students for Fair Admissions has legal "standing" to sue over alleged racial discrimination in college admissions.
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
The Supreme Court Is Set to Kill Affirmative Action. Just Not for Rich White Kids.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When he was eight years old, Michael Wang decided he wanted to go to Harvard. “I don’t know if it’s the Asian stereotype,” he told me, “but I saw it as an avenue to social mobility.” Though he wouldn’t have thought of it in these terms when he was eight, Michael meant the sort of upper-echelon mobility familiar to graduates of elite colleges. Specifically, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Because he was that sort of kid, he read several peer-reviewed articles about cloning and checked the authors’ credentials. When he saw that many of the researchers had gone to Harvard, he knew that was the college for him.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Conservative justices may end affirmative action in college admissions — and beyond
WASHINGTON — Following last term’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade and an expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court’s conservatives are moving now to sharply limit or strike down affirmative action at colleges and universities. At issue is a fundamental question about the role of race and...
Harvard Crimson
At SFFA Oral Arguments, Justices Question How Long Race-Conscious Admissions Should Last
WASHINGTON — During oral arguments Monday morning, Supreme Court justices pressed lawyers arguing on behalf of Harvard and the University of North Carolina on how long the universities will continue to factor race into their admissions decisions. Monday’s hearings marked the latest chapter in the eight-year saga of anti-affirmative...
Supreme Court Gives Icy Reception to Affirmative Action in Major College Cases
After almost five hours of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday, conservative justices seemed ready to take an ax to the consideration of race in college admissions in America. The supermajority—powered by three appointees of Donald Trump—expressed icy skepticism about whether affirmative action is needed at all as they dug into cases centering on Harvard College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students For Fair Admissions, the group that filed both lawsuits and lost in lower courts before appealing to the Supreme Court, claims the consideration of race in the admissions process amounts to unlawful racial discrimination. But banning the use of race consideration will mean enrollment by people of color will drastically lessen, according to the Washington Post, and the Supreme Court has previously held race can be a factor as long as it is not an inappropriately predominant one in determining admission. Colleges—backed by plenty of social science evidence—argue diversity is a boon to their campuses. But a court that seems to relish trumpeting in conservative grievance did not appear to be swayed.
NPR
Supreme Court's conservatives are openly hostile to affirmative action in admissions
Affirmative action in higher education was clearly was on life support at the Supreme Court on Monday. All six conservative justices indicated great skepticism about allowing race to be considered at all in college admissions. If the court's supermajority does what it sounded like it will do, it will end...
Ketanji Brown Jackson grills lawyer in case seeking to end affirmative action
The newest US supreme court justice and the bench’s first Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, made a clarion call in favor of keeping race as one of many factors in US higher education admissions, as America’s highest court heard oral arguments on the issue of affirmative action. The...
Harvard Crimson
‘We Will Continue Fighting Together’: On Day of Supreme Court Hearing, Students Rally for Affirmative Action in Harvard Yard
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the Harvard admissions lawsuit on Monday, prompting students to rally on campus. By Claire Yuan. Harvard students staged a campus rally in support of affirmative action Monday as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases brought by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
How a Supreme Court rejection of affirmative action would affect Minnesota college admissions
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s decision that consideration of race in college admissions is unconstitutional would upend the way colleges in Minnesota and across the country consider applicants. The justices on Monday heard arguments in two cases that challenged the consideration of race to foster diversity in the...
WLBT
JSU student, professor fear SCOTUS’ affirmative action case could put minority students in jeopardy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A U.S. Supreme Court case has the potential to change the college admission process indefinitely. Monday, court justices heard arguments on whether race should continue to be a factor in that process. Challengers in this case target Harvard and the University of North Carolina’s admission programs....
Coloradans anticipate landmark ruling on affirmative action
On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on two key cases involving affirmative action.The justices will weigh whether universities can consider race in their admissions decisions. The hearing is focusing on policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Many observers anticipate a ruling next summer that could overturn 50 years of precedent.CBS News Colorado spoke to two Colorado women with different views on the matter before the high court. Darlene Sampson has worked as an administrator at the K-12 and university level and specializes in working with organizations on the value of diversity, equity and inclusion....
KSLA
Inside the affirmative action debate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether colleges and universities can use race-conscious admissions programs for new students. It’s an issue that has been a debate for years. Now, it’s up to the highest court. Affirmative action is defined as “a set of procedures...
Harvard Crimson
Over 400 Harvard Affiliates Sign Petition Requesting More Resources for LGBTQ+ Graduate Students
Organizers at the Harvard Kennedy School launched a petition calling for increased University support for LGBTQ+ students. By Julian J. Giordano. More than 400 Harvard affiliates signed a petition urging top University administrators to provide more resources for LGBTQ+ graduate students by hiring one or more full-time employees dedicated to supporting students, faculty, and staff.
thepulseofnh.com
Conservative majority skeptical as Supreme Court hears defense of affirmative action
(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Monday heard landmark arguments over the use of race in college admissions for nearly five hours, with its six-justice conservative majority leaving the bench apparently poised to rollback a 40-year legacy of affirmative action. Attorneys for Students for Fair Admissions, the advocacy group challenging...
Harvard Crimson
Hoping for a Front Row Seat to History, Swarms of Students Lined Up Early Outside Supreme Court Monday
WASHINGTON — Salimah Khoja, a law student at the City University of New York School of Law, first arrived outside the Supreme Court Saturday evening in hopes of securing a spot at Monday’s hearing. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday for a pair of lawsuits against Harvard...
Affirmative action under threat as high court hears UNC case
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Once a bastion of segregation, the University of North Carolina now takes account of race to make up for its sordid history and to increase the number of Black students and other underrepresented minorities on campus. Its affirmative action program, using race among many factors...
MSNBC
Supreme Court’s affirmative action cases are a crash course in gaslighting
In the several decades that Republicans have tried to federally outlaw race-conscious school admissions policies that help diversify college campuses, their arguments haven’t gotten any stronger. But times have changed, and Republicans see new opportunity in a Supreme Court that’s chock-full of like-minded conservatives eager to roll back efforts...
