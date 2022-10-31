Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia likely threatening to shoot retreating soldiers, says UK; 4.5 million Ukrainians without power
MoD says Russian forces have probably started deploying units threatening to shoot deserters; Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Kremlin of ‘energy terrorism’
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 254 of the invasion
UN nuclear watchdog finds no sign of undeclared nuclear activity in Ukraine following Russian ‘dirty bomb’ allegations; Kyiv fears Moscow is setting a trap by feigning a pull-out in Kherson
Poland installs fence on Russian border to deter migrants
On the count of three, Polish soldiers use long spears to lift razor wire and attach it to posts at the Russian border, in a bid to prevent illegal crossings. Poland already built a steel wall along its border with Russian ally Belarus, shelling out around 350 million euros to deter illegal crossings there.
coinchapter.com
Diesel Shortage In The US: Exaggeration or Fact?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – On Oct 14, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the country had approximately a 25-day supply of diesel fuel in its reserves. So, how does the government plan to deliver the Thanksgiving turkeys to a store near you?. Moreover, is the panic an exaggeration...
Choosing between food and fuel leaves more Americans out in the cold
Thanks to Biden, one in six US homes must choose between food and fuel as freezing temperatures near. Lack of options leaves more Americans out in cold.
coinchapter.com
US Authorities Investigating Elon Musk on Recent Twitter Takeover
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Troubles for Elon Musk seem to be unending despite completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. According to a new report by the Washington Post, US Treasury Department officials are currently looking to see if they need to investigate Elon Musk. Of particular interest to authorities is the fact that Musk allegedly has strong ties with foreign investors and regimes.
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are idling off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Traders anticipate European natural gas prices will rise again ahead of winter after falling 60% since their August peak, the FT reported Friday.
Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength. North Korea’s mobilization of warplanes came after it test-fired around 30 ballistic missiles over the previous two days, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation warnings in Japan, in an angry response to ongoing joint exercises by hundreds of U.S. and South Korea military planes. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean...
Comments / 0