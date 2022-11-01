Read full article on original website
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
The Supreme Court Is Set to Kill Affirmative Action. Just Not for Rich White Kids.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When he was eight years old, Michael Wang decided he wanted to go to Harvard. “I don’t know if it’s the Asian stereotype,” he told me, “but I saw it as an avenue to social mobility.” Though he wouldn’t have thought of it in these terms when he was eight, Michael meant the sort of upper-echelon mobility familiar to graduates of elite colleges. Specifically, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Because he was that sort of kid, he read several peer-reviewed articles about cloning and checked the authors’ credentials. When he saw that many of the researchers had gone to Harvard, he knew that was the college for him.
Majority of Americans support banning the consideration of race during college admissions: Poll
A new poll released by the Washington Post shows that 63% of American adults surveyed support banning the consideration of race during college admissions. The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University, asked adults about racial diversity programs on American college campuses. When asked, "Would you support...
Vox
The Supreme Court discovers that ending affirmative action is hard
The Supreme Court spent an inordinate amount of time on Monday hearing arguments in two cases about affirmative action in university admissions. Virtually nothing said in those arguments is likely to change the final outcome. The six justices appointed by Republican presidents appeared determined from the beginning to implement the...
What's at stake as the Supreme Court considers banning race in college admissions: 'Basic fairness'
The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Monday on a case that could determine the future of affirmative action on college campuses, and legal experts weigh in on what's at stake.
Supreme Court likely to ban affirmative action in college admissions, legal experts say
After lengthy and heated oral arguments Monday, Supreme Court experts say the justices are likely to bar the use of affirmative action in college admissions. "This proved to be a full-contact oral argument for both the advocates and the justices," said George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley. "The challengers clearly had a better day before the court."
Conservative justices may end affirmative action in college admissions — and beyond
WASHINGTON — Following last term’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade and an expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court’s conservatives are moving now to sharply limit or strike down affirmative action at colleges and universities. At issue is a fundamental question about the role of race and...
Harvard affirmative action case: Supreme Court must defend color-blind Constitution
On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in two cases that raise one of this term’s most contentious issues: May universities use race as a factor in admitting students?. The two institutions involved, Harvard and the University of North Carolina, are respectively private and state universities. The...
Harvard Crimson
At SFFA Oral Arguments, Justices Question How Long Race-Conscious Admissions Should Last
WASHINGTON — During oral arguments Monday morning, Supreme Court justices pressed lawyers arguing on behalf of Harvard and the University of North Carolina on how long the universities will continue to factor race into their admissions decisions. Monday’s hearings marked the latest chapter in the eight-year saga of anti-affirmative...
Ketanji Brown Jackson grills lawyer in case seeking to end affirmative action
The newest US supreme court justice and the bench’s first Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, made a clarion call in favor of keeping race as one of many factors in US higher education admissions, as America’s highest court heard oral arguments on the issue of affirmative action. The...
Conservative US Supreme Court reconsidering affirmative action, leaving the use of race in college admissions on the brink of extinction
The U.S. military learned a valuable lesson about race during the Vietnam War: Diversity does not happen without affirmative action. That helps explain why a distinguished group of 35 military officials wrote a brief to the Supreme Court supporting the use of race as a part of college admissions – as the U.S. military has done at its four service academies over the last nearly 50 years. While the Supreme Court has agreed in the past that racial diversity on college campuses is an important goal, the problem is just how to achieve that goal without using race as a factor. In two...
We all benefit from race-conscious college admissions — let’s not go backward now
Oral arguments before the Supreme Court at the end of this month will provide a dramatic setting for the national debate over the fairness of race-conscious admissions in higher education. But the drama is not so much in what we will hear—in both these cases, the parties have laid out...
Coloradans anticipate landmark ruling on affirmative action
On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on two key cases involving affirmative action.The justices will weigh whether universities can consider race in their admissions decisions. The hearing is focusing on policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Many observers anticipate a ruling next summer that could overturn 50 years of precedent.CBS News Colorado spoke to two Colorado women with different views on the matter before the high court. Darlene Sampson has worked as an administrator at the K-12 and university level and specializes in working with organizations on the value of diversity, equity and inclusion....
Harvard Crimson
FAS Dean Gay Says She Feels ‘Encouraged’ for the Future of Race-Conscious Admissions After SCOTUS Hearings
Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay poses for a photo in University Hall on Oct. 12. By Julian J. Giordano. After Monday’s Supreme Court hearings for the pair of anti-affirmative action lawsuits, Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay said she “felt encouraged” that the case for race-conscious admissions “was laid out in a really compelling way” in an interview Wednesday.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Dismantles Anti-Affirmative Action Position During SCOTUS Oral Argument
The Supreme Court's conservative majority may be ready to end the decades-old diversity strategy of affirmative action, but Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson won't let it go without a fight. The post Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Dismantles Anti-Affirmative Action Position During SCOTUS Oral Argument appeared first on NewsOne.
Despite ban, Supreme Court affirmative action decision could impact California
(The Center Square) – In the coming months, the Supreme Court is expected to deliver a final ruling in two cases that consider the legality of considering race as a factor in college admissions – a ruling that experts say could impact California’s private colleges and universities.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Argues for Ruling Without Trial in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over 2015 Student Suicide
The wrongful death lawsuit brought against Harvard by the family of Luke Z. Tang '18 names former Lowell Resident Dean Caitlin M. Casey '03 as a defendent. By Addison Y. Liu. If you or someone you know needs help at Harvard, contact Counseling and Mental Health Services at (617) 495-2042 or the Harvard University Police Department at (617) 495-1212. Several peer counseling groups offer confidential peer conversations. Learn more here.
Harvard Crimson
On Criticizing Harvard
Harold Klapper ’25 is an economics and philosophy double concentrator in Eliot House. His column “Practical Progressivism” usually appears on alternate Tuesdays. If you take a look at The Crimson’s opinion section, criticism of Harvard is the norm. In fact, it’s the preferred template for most pieces. Recent articles include calls for Harvard to install AC units for the unbearable September heat and even a nostalgic essay commenting on life before Harvard's schedule change, which made it necessary to attend class on-time.
WMDT.com
SCOTUS begins deliberations on Affirmative Action
DELMARVA – A hot topic for the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) right now: Should Affirmative Action continue in American colleges and universities?. As the possibility of Affirmative Action ending looms, constitutional scholars tell 47 ABC it wouldn’t just affect predominantly white institutions (PWIs). It could also have ramifications for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). They also warn that ending Affirmative Action could have negative impacts on equity in education and hiring practices.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Graduate Council Passes Resolution to Support People of Iran
Members of the Harvard Graduate Council voted in favor of a resolution declaring support for the people of Iran on behalf of the University’s graduate students at their Monday night meeting. The statement passed alongside another resolution calling for the creation of more university-wide student groups. A resolution in...
