money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
iheart.com

Oregon Gas Prices Plummet

Oregon and other West Coast states are seeing some of the biggest weekly decreases in the nation. Gasoline supplies in the area are returning to normal as regional refinery issues are resolved. In addition, falling crude oil prices and demand for gas in the U.S. are also helping to push pump prices lower. For the week, the national average for regular loses five cents to $3.87 a gallon. The Oregon average plummets 22 cents to $5.30. This is the second-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
The Associated Press

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
kitco.com

Price pops in gold, silver amid lower USDX, upbeat China rumors

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with silver hitting...
The Associated Press

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
tipranks.com

Oil Falls as Natural Gas Surges

WTI crude oil closed 1.56% lower to $86.53 per barrel but continues to display strength on macro factors (OPEC supply cut, Europe shunning Russian oil) and could inch up to $90 levels. Energy majors Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) displayed robust quarterly performance on the back of higher oil and...
rigzone.com

Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar

'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Rise as Record U.S. Crude Exports Signal a Hopeful Sign for Demand

Energy stocks are set to continue their recent strong performance, with the benchmark energy index set to open higher by more than 1%. Further gains in energy prices, with oil up around 1%, and S&P 500 futures set to gain about 0.2% (as of 9:00 AM ET) as better than expected earnings outside of mega cap technology and third quarter U.S. GDP having risen by a better than expected 2.6% are underpinning risk sentiment. Energy earnings continue to ramp up.
TheStreet

Five Fundamental Reasons for High Oil Volatility

The third quarter of 2022 was soft for oil. The nearby futures price of WTI declined about 25%, and at $80 per barrel, was more than 10% lower than it was before the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The shape of the futures curve collapsed: The spread between the nearby futures contract and 12 months forward ended the quarter around $8 after averaging $17 in the second quarter.
kitco.com

Gold prices holding steady as JOLTS shows 10.72 million job openings in U.S.

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains even as the U.S. labor market remains healthy with the number of jobs available rising more than expected. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to 10.72 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
CBS News

Oil giants rake in record profits as energy prices remain high

Oil companies are reporting surging profits as energy prices remain elevated. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.7 billion in net income, a nearly $2 billion increase from its second quarter. The Irving, Texas, company said Friday that it booked $112 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double what it brought in during the year-ago period.
