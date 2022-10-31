Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Related
linknky.com
Padrino Fort Thomas celebrates indoor dining space
Last week Hunter Thomas and his staff, along with city and business leaders, and a good showing of community pizza lovers, celebrated the return to indoor dining at Padrino Fort Thomas. Thomas cut the ribbon on Friday, Oct. 28, and shook hands with Mayor Eric Haas to officially open the...
Fox 19
Family remembers father-of-four killed in Wilmington crash
SABINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Dayton men’s basketball announces game times for upcoming season
DAYTON — The University of Dayton has finalized the game times for the entire 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The start times for the first four games of the season are as follows:. Monday, November 7 vs Lindenwood, 7 pm (UD Arena) Friday, November 11 vs SMU, 7 pm...
WLWT 5
Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village
There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
miamivalleytoday.com
El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua
PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East Hall Road in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on East Hall Road in New Richmond. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at US 22 and Willow Pond Boulevard in Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at US 22 and Willow Pond Boulevard in Hamilton Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia’s support heartening for football team
The buzz coming from within the City of Xenia since early September has brought so many needed smiles and optimism to Greene County. An early season showdown for the Xenia Buccaneers football team hosting Piqua was a proving ground if the team was potentially for real or not. A few...
dayton.com
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
saturdaytradition.com
Five new Ohio online sports betting operators approved for Jan. 1 launch
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved its next batch of sports betting license and Ohio online sports betting operators ahead of the rapidly approaching Jan. 1 universal launch. The casino control commission approved Type A (online sports betting) and Type B (retail sports betting) licenses for the Hall of Fame...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on US 42 in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle crash into a building on State Route 222 near Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle crash into a building on State Route 222 near Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Comments / 0