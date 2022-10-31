ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Padrino Fort Thomas celebrates indoor dining space

Last week Hunter Thomas and his staff, along with city and business leaders, and a good showing of community pizza lovers, celebrated the return to indoor dining at Padrino Fort Thomas. Thomas cut the ribbon on Friday, Oct. 28, and shook hands with Mayor Eric Haas to officially open the...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Fox 19

Family remembers father-of-four killed in Wilmington crash

SABINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village

There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
BEAVER, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua

PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
PIQUA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
FLORENCE, KY
Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia’s support heartening for football team

The buzz coming from within the City of Xenia since early September has brought so many needed smiles and optimism to Greene County. An early season showdown for the Xenia Buccaneers football team hosting Piqua was a proving ground if the team was potentially for real or not. A few...
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro

Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
SPRINGBORO, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Five new Ohio online sports betting operators approved for Jan. 1 launch

The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved its next batch of sports betting license and Ohio online sports betting operators ahead of the rapidly approaching Jan. 1 universal launch. The casino control commission approved Type A (online sports betting) and Type B (retail sports betting) licenses for the Hall of Fame...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US 42 in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WAYNESVILLE, OH

