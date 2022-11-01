ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecorsaironline.com

L.A. Gets a Taste of Soul

On Oct. 15, 2022 the Taste of Soul Festival was held on Crenshaw Boulevard, between Stocker Street and Obama Boulevard. Created by Danny Blakewell in 2005, it is known as Los Angeles' biggest street festival. Every year, Taste of Soul celebrates different Black cultures, food, and local vendors. Although it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecorsaironline.com

Protests Emerge in Wake of City Council Controversy

Chants filled the streets of Glendale in the late evening of Oct. 24 as InnerCity Struggle (ICS) and other organizers formed a rally and march. Community members of Los Angeles gathered at the Eagle Rock Field Office as they marched down to Kevin de Leon's home to meet with Black Live Matter L.A.(BLMLA).
GLENDALE, CA
travellemming.com

19 Best Coffee Shops in Los Angeles (in 2022)

Coffee fanatics, listen up – there are some excellent coffee shops in Los Angeles. I mean, exploring Los Angeles is a constant go go go. You’re going to want to keep your energy high with a premium cup of coffee from one of LA’s most popular coffee shops.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy