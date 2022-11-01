Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State guarantees admission to nursing bachelor’s program for qualifying Montana high school graduates
– Beginning in the fall of 2023, aspiring nursing students from Montana high schools will be guaranteed admission into the nursing bachelor’s degree program in the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing at Montana State University. In an update to its admissions system last month, the college announced...
bozemanmagazine.com
Did You Move Here To Be In A Hurry?
I recently met a woman, new to Bozeman, who explicitly told me that her family had moved here to escape the rat race of the East Coast city they moved from. Excellent. I assume many a transplant has done the same. The thing is, we don’t do the rat race here, and we don’t want to. Things are slower in Montana, too slow for some, not slow enough for others. It may take some getting used to, but you’d better get used to it.
bozemanmagazine.com
Julia Martin And Her Generosity of Spirit
Whenever the Thanksgiving holiday comes around, Julia Martin and her famous Thanksgiving dinners are brought to mind. One of Bozeman’s early matriarchs and community caretakers, Julia Martin holds an honored place in our historical memory as someone who valued women’s education and the arts, and supported these ideals throughout her lifetime. She was born June 22, 1884 in Bozeman to Sallie and James Martin. Julia’s father, James, was from Howard County, Missouri and came west in 1864, settling on a homestead not far from the burgeoning town of Bozeman City, as it was called in the early days. In 1871, James traveled to Doniphan, Kansas to marry Sallie Armstrong, who was born on November 4, 1843 in Rockford, North Carolina. The couple returned to Bozeman where they lived the rest of their lives, save a few years spent in Kansas in the late 1870s. James became a leader in the Bozeman community, serving as a member of Montana’s first State Legislature. He was President of the National Bank of Gallatin Valley, which was short-lived due to the Panic of 1893 when the bank shut its doors and Martin took a hefty loss. In 1903, Martin went into partnership with James Hall; they opened a new bank called Martin & Hall. This bank was a success, and was in existence until 1926, when it was absorbed by three other banks.
bozemanmagazine.com
The Blessings Come Down
Somewhere along Bridger Canyon Road on a steep, gravel driveway in the middle of winter, Adrian Jay and I are about. Jay, 27, who just the night before was drafting lyrics for one of his demos, is chipping away at a thick layer of ice under the tires of our delivery truck, which — as a result of poor judgment, bad weather and fate — sits just inches away from falling off a cliff. I sit in the driver’s seat with my foot pressed firmly against the brake pedal, hoping that my inaction keeps us from tumbling over the brink. The truck groans.
bozemanmagazine.com
Favorite Holiday Fare from Bozeman Days Gone By
Food is one of the highlights of the holiday season. Many families have a favorite meal, dish, or dessert they look forward to each year. Today, it is a snap to hop in a car, drive to one of our many grocery stores, and find the ingredients needed for that special recipe. One hundred years ago, ingredients were limited, recipes were often simpler, and featured foods that could be easily acquired locally.
bozemanmagazine.com
November Cover Artist: LeeAnn Ramey
A native Nashvillian, LeeAnn Ramey worked as a graphic designer in the country music industry for over 25 years, while also painting part-time. After relocating to Bozeman in 2014, she decided to pursue her passion for painting. A self-taught contemporary oil, acrylic, and mixed media painter, she is married and has two daughters, and an awesome black lab, her studio dog.
bozemanmagazine.com
Open Burning Ends in Gallatin County on Nov. 30
There are only a few more weeks of open burning left in the season in Gallatin County. Open burning in Gallatin County ends on November 30, and will reopen on March 1. If you still have burning projects you need to get done before the end of the month, remember that burn permits are required. Permits can be obtained online at www.gallatinburnpermits.com or in person at the following locations:
bozemanmagazine.com
Verge Teen Theatre: The Prom
Since 1994, Verge Theater has been bringing entertainment and opportunities for expression to Bozeman’s consumers of the arts. Known then as the Equinox Theater, (think Camp Equinox), in 2011 Verge emerged to fit the changing mission of the project—transitioning from being a theater company to a community theater with an emphasis on performing arts education and quality theater-making. Formerly nestled in a strip mall in north Bozeman for 25 years, 2022 has brought a big move for Verge—finding a new home within the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture on Grand and Babcock, right in downtown Bozeman. The space may be a little smaller, but the spirit of the theater is bigger than ever!
bozemanmagazine.com
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs NYE at the Elm
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana band from Bozeman, Montana, that infuses four-part harmonies, engaging songwriting, and rock-n-roll drive into a modern approach to traditional folk music. Coming from varied musical backgrounds, the five-person ensemble creates a sound unique to them, but one that finds common ground by adding the energy of Montana’s big sky country into their music. The Bird Dogs weave stories through their songs that are reflective, joyous, longing, or meant to share a journey with the listener. Through it all, the band is able to convey heartfelt honesty, getting the audience to immerse themselves in the moment by dancing, singing and laughing along.
bozemanmagazine.com
Volunteer: You'll Get As Much As You Give
"If I’m gonna work, I’m gonna get paid for it,” said my coworker. We had been talking about weekend plans over our thirty-minute lunch break when I mentioned I was volunteering that Saturday. I was really excited for the chance to do something different and meet new people. However, my excitement was lost on this individual, who was just looking forward to relaxing on the couch for two days. I certainly couldn’t blame them. Working on a factory floor for a week straight will drain you of all your energy and then some. Why work for free when you could be lounging in front of the TV with snacks?
bozemanmagazine.com
Bozeman Symphony Presents: Current Commotion
BOZEMAN -- The Bozeman Symphony pushes the limits with its experimental series, Current Commotion, that champions new music by living composers. Join the Bozeman Symphony for its inaugural performance at The ELM for critically acclaimed composer Andy Akiho’s “Seven Pillars,” a bold, genre-defying piece featuring Sandbox Percussion.
bozemanmagazine.com
Top 10 Ways To Give Back
It’s that mouth-watering time of year again: November has finally arrived! While we daydream about poultry and creamy potatoes—and slyly pretend we haven’t all been listening to Mariah Carey Christmas Music since October—let’s take some time to appreciate any and all generosity we’ve enjoyed so far. In fact, sit back, grab a slice of delicious pumpkin pie, and read on to discover ten ways you can give back to those special people around you!
bozemanmagazine.com
Elevate Big Sky seeks partner-driven solutions for the housing crisis
Big Sky – Elevate Big Sky is announcing a request for proposals related to resident workforce and single-family housing initiatives in Big Sky, Montana. Proposals will be accepted from December 1, 2022 - December 30, 2022. The goal is to increase the housing inventory for the resident workforce based on identified needs by leveraging resources, organizations, partnerships and plans unique to the Big Sky community.
Comments / 0