Montana State guarantees admission to nursing bachelor’s program for qualifying Montana high school graduates
– Beginning in the fall of 2023, aspiring nursing students from Montana high schools will be guaranteed admission into the nursing bachelor’s degree program in the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing at Montana State University. In an update to its admissions system last month, the college announced...
November Cover Artist: LeeAnn Ramey
A native Nashvillian, LeeAnn Ramey worked as a graphic designer in the country music industry for over 25 years, while also painting part-time. After relocating to Bozeman in 2014, she decided to pursue her passion for painting. A self-taught contemporary oil, acrylic, and mixed media painter, she is married and has two daughters, and an awesome black lab, her studio dog.
Did You Move Here To Be In A Hurry?
I recently met a woman, new to Bozeman, who explicitly told me that her family had moved here to escape the rat race of the East Coast city they moved from. Excellent. I assume many a transplant has done the same. The thing is, we don’t do the rat race here, and we don’t want to. Things are slower in Montana, too slow for some, not slow enough for others. It may take some getting used to, but you’d better get used to it.
Verge Teen Theatre: The Prom
Since 1994, Verge Theater has been bringing entertainment and opportunities for expression to Bozeman’s consumers of the arts. Known then as the Equinox Theater, (think Camp Equinox), in 2011 Verge emerged to fit the changing mission of the project—transitioning from being a theater company to a community theater with an emphasis on performing arts education and quality theater-making. Formerly nestled in a strip mall in north Bozeman for 25 years, 2022 has brought a big move for Verge—finding a new home within the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture on Grand and Babcock, right in downtown Bozeman. The space may be a little smaller, but the spirit of the theater is bigger than ever!
Bozeman Symphony Presents: Current Commotion
BOZEMAN -- The Bozeman Symphony pushes the limits with its experimental series, Current Commotion, that champions new music by living composers. Join the Bozeman Symphony for its inaugural performance at The ELM for critically acclaimed composer Andy Akiho’s “Seven Pillars,” a bold, genre-defying piece featuring Sandbox Percussion.
The Blessings Come Down
Somewhere along Bridger Canyon Road on a steep, gravel driveway in the middle of winter, Adrian Jay and I are about. Jay, 27, who just the night before was drafting lyrics for one of his demos, is chipping away at a thick layer of ice under the tires of our delivery truck, which — as a result of poor judgment, bad weather and fate — sits just inches away from falling off a cliff. I sit in the driver’s seat with my foot pressed firmly against the brake pedal, hoping that my inaction keeps us from tumbling over the brink. The truck groans.
Favorite Holiday Fare from Bozeman Days Gone By
Food is one of the highlights of the holiday season. Many families have a favorite meal, dish, or dessert they look forward to each year. Today, it is a snap to hop in a car, drive to one of our many grocery stores, and find the ingredients needed for that special recipe. One hundred years ago, ingredients were limited, recipes were often simpler, and featured foods that could be easily acquired locally.
A Decade of Arts Under a Big Sky
It’s been ten years since the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center opened its doors for its first performance. In a small town like Big Sky, ten years is monumental; many people wouldn’t recognize Town Center now if they’d passed through a decade ago. There are more shops, more condos, more restaurants, more trails on the mountain, and more people exploring all of the above. Alternately, in many ways ten years is hardly any time at all. Ten year olds are still a ways off from their awkward teenage years, when they shed the habits and baby fat of childhood and begin developing into their adult selves, the versions they’ll be for the rest of their lives.
Open Burning Ends in Gallatin County on Nov. 30
There are only a few more weeks of open burning left in the season in Gallatin County. Open burning in Gallatin County ends on November 30, and will reopen on March 1. If you still have burning projects you need to get done before the end of the month, remember that burn permits are required. Permits can be obtained online at www.gallatinburnpermits.com or in person at the following locations:
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs NYE at the Elm
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana band from Bozeman, Montana, that infuses four-part harmonies, engaging songwriting, and rock-n-roll drive into a modern approach to traditional folk music. Coming from varied musical backgrounds, the five-person ensemble creates a sound unique to them, but one that finds common ground by adding the energy of Montana’s big sky country into their music. The Bird Dogs weave stories through their songs that are reflective, joyous, longing, or meant to share a journey with the listener. Through it all, the band is able to convey heartfelt honesty, getting the audience to immerse themselves in the moment by dancing, singing and laughing along.
Volunteer: You'll Get As Much As You Give
"If I’m gonna work, I’m gonna get paid for it,” said my coworker. We had been talking about weekend plans over our thirty-minute lunch break when I mentioned I was volunteering that Saturday. I was really excited for the chance to do something different and meet new people. However, my excitement was lost on this individual, who was just looking forward to relaxing on the couch for two days. I certainly couldn’t blame them. Working on a factory floor for a week straight will drain you of all your energy and then some. Why work for free when you could be lounging in front of the TV with snacks?
Elevate Big Sky seeks partner-driven solutions for the housing crisis
Big Sky – Elevate Big Sky is announcing a request for proposals related to resident workforce and single-family housing initiatives in Big Sky, Montana. Proposals will be accepted from December 1, 2022 - December 30, 2022. The goal is to increase the housing inventory for the resident workforce based on identified needs by leveraging resources, organizations, partnerships and plans unique to the Big Sky community.
