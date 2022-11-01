Read full article on original website
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Camino Spice
Tis the season for giving… and spices! With the holidays coming up, big meals to cook, and sweet treats to bake, it’s important to have the spice cabinet stocked. Whether you are a spice master or a newbie to the craft of seasoning, or even a fellow chocolate lover, Camino Spice (located at 113 W. Park Street in Livingston) has you covered. There, you’ll find all things spicy, from different blends to chocolates, including award-winning Mexican Hot Chocolate.
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll most likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly difficult in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's really sad to see.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
November Cover Artist: LeeAnn Ramey
A native Nashvillian, LeeAnn Ramey worked as a graphic designer in the country music industry for over 25 years, while also painting part-time. After relocating to Bozeman in 2014, she decided to pursue her passion for painting. A self-taught contemporary oil, acrylic, and mixed media painter, she is married and has two daughters, and an awesome black lab, her studio dog.
Montana State guarantees admission to nursing bachelor’s program for qualifying Montana high school graduates
– Beginning in the fall of 2023, aspiring nursing students from Montana high schools will be guaranteed admission into the nursing bachelor’s degree program in the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing at Montana State University. In an update to its admissions system last month, the college announced...
Volunteer: You'll Get As Much As You Give
"If I’m gonna work, I’m gonna get paid for it,” said my coworker. We had been talking about weekend plans over our thirty-minute lunch break when I mentioned I was volunteering that Saturday. I was really excited for the chance to do something different and meet new people. However, my excitement was lost on this individual, who was just looking forward to relaxing on the couch for two days. I certainly couldn’t blame them. Working on a factory floor for a week straight will drain you of all your energy and then some. Why work for free when you could be lounging in front of the TV with snacks?
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
Did You Move Here To Be In A Hurry?
I recently met a woman, new to Bozeman, who explicitly told me that her family had moved here to escape the rat race of the East Coast city they moved from. Excellent. I assume many a transplant has done the same. The thing is, we don’t do the rat race here, and we don’t want to. Things are slower in Montana, too slow for some, not slow enough for others. It may take some getting used to, but you’d better get used to it.
Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween
Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
A Decade of Arts Under a Big Sky
It’s been ten years since the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center opened its doors for its first performance. In a small town like Big Sky, ten years is monumental; many people wouldn’t recognize Town Center now if they’d passed through a decade ago. There are more shops, more condos, more restaurants, more trails on the mountain, and more people exploring all of the above. Alternately, in many ways ten years is hardly any time at all. Ten year olds are still a ways off from their awkward teenage years, when they shed the habits and baby fat of childhood and begin developing into their adult selves, the versions they’ll be for the rest of their lives.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
Verge Teen Theatre: The Prom
Since 1994, Verge Theater has been bringing entertainment and opportunities for expression to Bozeman’s consumers of the arts. Known then as the Equinox Theater, (think Camp Equinox), in 2011 Verge emerged to fit the changing mission of the project—transitioning from being a theater company to a community theater with an emphasis on performing arts education and quality theater-making. Formerly nestled in a strip mall in north Bozeman for 25 years, 2022 has brought a big move for Verge—finding a new home within the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture on Grand and Babcock, right in downtown Bozeman. The space may be a little smaller, but the spirit of the theater is bigger than ever!
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs NYE at the Elm
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana band from Bozeman, Montana, that infuses four-part harmonies, engaging songwriting, and rock-n-roll drive into a modern approach to traditional folk music. Coming from varied musical backgrounds, the five-person ensemble creates a sound unique to them, but one that finds common ground by adding the energy of Montana’s big sky country into their music. The Bird Dogs weave stories through their songs that are reflective, joyous, longing, or meant to share a journey with the listener. Through it all, the band is able to convey heartfelt honesty, getting the audience to immerse themselves in the moment by dancing, singing and laughing along.
Top 10 Ways To Give Back
It’s that mouth-watering time of year again: November has finally arrived! While we daydream about poultry and creamy potatoes—and slyly pretend we haven’t all been listening to Mariah Carey Christmas Music since October—let’s take some time to appreciate any and all generosity we’ve enjoyed so far. In fact, sit back, grab a slice of delicious pumpkin pie, and read on to discover ten ways you can give back to those special people around you!
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman
The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
Bozeman’s New “Bear-Aware” Trash Program Helps Human and Bear Neighbors Coexist
One of the joys and privileges of living in Bozeman is sharing the landscape with an array of amazing wildlife. Great horned owls, sandhill cranes, foxes, raccoons, deer, and many other species frequent our parks, fields, and trails and enrich our community. Larger species, including elk, moose, wolves, and mountain lions, are a key part of what makes the Greater Yellowstone region unique in the lower 48 states.
Montana Eyes New Marijuana Sales Tax
Gallatin County, Montana's most populous county, is eyeing a new marijuana sales tax that would likely raise prices on recreational and medical marijuana products. Credit: Yuri Kriventsoff (Getty Images)
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
