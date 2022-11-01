Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll most likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly difficult in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's really sad to see.
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State guarantees admission to nursing bachelor’s program for qualifying Montana high school graduates
– Beginning in the fall of 2023, aspiring nursing students from Montana high schools will be guaranteed admission into the nursing bachelor’s degree program in the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing at Montana State University. In an update to its admissions system last month, the college announced...
bozemanmagazine.com
Camino Spice
Tis the season for giving… and spices! With the holidays coming up, big meals to cook, and sweet treats to bake, it’s important to have the spice cabinet stocked. Whether you are a spice master or a newbie to the craft of seasoning, or even a fellow chocolate lover, Camino Spice (located at 113 W. Park Street in Livingston) has you covered. There, you’ll find all things spicy, from different blends to chocolates, including award-winning Mexican Hot Chocolate.
montanarightnow.com
Jackknife blockage reducing lanes on I-90 eastbound east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The I-90 eastbound lane east of Bozeman has blockage and reduced lanes Thursday due to a jackknife crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, the crash is located at mile-marker 313. Drivers are asked to slow down for maintenance and emergency crews.
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman
The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
Montana Eyes New Marijuana Sales Tax
Gallatin County, Montana's most populous county, is eyeing a new marijuana sales tax that would likely raise prices on recreational and medical marijuana products. Credit: Yuri Kriventsoff (Getty Images)
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
KULR8
Two trailer homes catch on fire, cause wildfire in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Two trailer homes started on fire and caused a wildfire on 9th Street Island Drive in Livingston Wednesday morning. Danielle Babcox, spokesperson for Park County Rural Fire District, told NonStop Local the the wind blew embers from the trailer home fires and caused a wildfire. She said...
bozemanmagazine.com
Open Burning Ends in Gallatin County on Nov. 30
There are only a few more weeks of open burning left in the season in Gallatin County. Open burning in Gallatin County ends on November 30, and will reopen on March 1. If you still have burning projects you need to get done before the end of the month, remember that burn permits are required. Permits can be obtained online at www.gallatinburnpermits.com or in person at the following locations:
bozemanmagazine.com
Bozeman’s New “Bear-Aware” Trash Program Helps Human and Bear Neighbors Coexist
One of the joys and privileges of living in Bozeman is sharing the landscape with an array of amazing wildlife. Great horned owls, sandhill cranes, foxes, raccoons, deer, and many other species frequent our parks, fields, and trails and enrich our community. Larger species, including elk, moose, wolves, and mountain lions, are a key part of what makes the Greater Yellowstone region unique in the lower 48 states.
Parking controversy in Belgrade neighborhood
On October 17, the Belgrade city council held a meeting to rework the city’s parking code. They said every chair in the room was full.
bozemanmagazine.com
November Cover Artist: LeeAnn Ramey
A native Nashvillian, LeeAnn Ramey worked as a graphic designer in the country music industry for over 25 years, while also painting part-time. After relocating to Bozeman in 2014, she decided to pursue her passion for painting. A self-taught contemporary oil, acrylic, and mixed media painter, she is married and has two daughters, and an awesome black lab, her studio dog.
bozemanmagazine.com
The Blessings Come Down
Somewhere along Bridger Canyon Road on a steep, gravel driveway in the middle of winter, Adrian Jay and I are about. Jay, 27, who just the night before was drafting lyrics for one of his demos, is chipping away at a thick layer of ice under the tires of our delivery truck, which — as a result of poor judgment, bad weather and fate — sits just inches away from falling off a cliff. I sit in the driver’s seat with my foot pressed firmly against the brake pedal, hoping that my inaction keeps us from tumbling over the brink. The truck groans.
bozemanmagazine.com
Julia Martin And Her Generosity of Spirit
Whenever the Thanksgiving holiday comes around, Julia Martin and her famous Thanksgiving dinners are brought to mind. One of Bozeman’s early matriarchs and community caretakers, Julia Martin holds an honored place in our historical memory as someone who valued women’s education and the arts, and supported these ideals throughout her lifetime. She was born June 22, 1884 in Bozeman to Sallie and James Martin. Julia’s father, James, was from Howard County, Missouri and came west in 1864, settling on a homestead not far from the burgeoning town of Bozeman City, as it was called in the early days. In 1871, James traveled to Doniphan, Kansas to marry Sallie Armstrong, who was born on November 4, 1843 in Rockford, North Carolina. The couple returned to Bozeman where they lived the rest of their lives, save a few years spent in Kansas in the late 1870s. James became a leader in the Bozeman community, serving as a member of Montana’s first State Legislature. He was President of the National Bank of Gallatin Valley, which was short-lived due to the Panic of 1893 when the bank shut its doors and Martin took a hefty loss. In 1903, Martin went into partnership with James Hall; they opened a new bank called Martin & Hall. This bank was a success, and was in existence until 1926, when it was absorbed by three other banks.
Comments / 0