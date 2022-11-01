Read full article on original website
Related
New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.
Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
Over A Century Ago Newspapers Reported Sightings of Specter Moose in Maine
A giant specter moose? Believe it or not, it was a tale that struck fear into the grizzliest of woodsmen in Maine. How about a moose ghost story? It's definitely a strange tail from the Maine woods, but at the time there were many reports of a huge all-white moose. Their accounts of the beast were reported in newspapers around the state and the New York Times. Maine's specter moose would appear in newspaper headlines 1901, 1917 and 1932.
Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?
Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season. Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range...
New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter
Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked. “There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.
The Latest Issue of F&S Celebrates Our Favorite Season
TYPICALLY, with each issue of the digital magazine, we like to get creative with a unique theme—topics that no brand but Field & Stream could execute. Some standout issues that come to mind are Danger, Drive, Classics, and, most recently, Limits. This time around, though, we thought it best to keep things simple.
5 Snowshoe Trails
5 Snowshoe Trails A sturdy footbridge across the South Fork a quarter mile from the trailhead provides good views up- and downstream. Afterward, be sure to stop at nearby Lone Mountain Ranch for an après-snowshoe drink in the saloon. ...
bikepacking.com
Cross Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA) Video
Dwayne and Michele Allgire tackled the Cross Washington (XWA) bikepacking route this past summer. Along the way, they captured some great footage of the route and just recently finished compiling a video documenting the ride. Watch it here and learn more about the XWA…. Photos by Dwayne Allgire. After nearly...
RideApart
2022 Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix To Run In Cessnock This November
Ask many a rider, and they’ll tell you that it’s more fun to ride a slow bike fast than it is to ride a fast bike slow. Chances are excellent that if you’re nodding your head in agreement with that statement, you’ll probably want to learn more about the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix 2022. After a three-year hiatus due to the global COVID pandemic, the event is back on for its seventh-ever outing in beautiful Cessnock, New South Wales, Australia.
thetrek.co
Week 4 on the Camino
I have to say, Gers county hasn’t been the best. A lot of road walking and not much else. Definitely looking forward to being in Basque country. I only see a couple of Belgian pilgrims stopping their hike today. But when I call the gîtes in Aire-sur-l’Adour, they’re all...
Comments / 0