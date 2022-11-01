Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month
Believe it or not, there are several cities across the United States where retirees can comfortably retire for under $2,000 a month. Unsurprisingly, though, you won't find them near any of...
Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation
Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
Now Bidenflation gobbles up turkeys! Price of Thanksgiving bird rises 50% thanks to soaring cost of living and avian flu outbreak - as total cost of meal goes up by whopping 12%
The cost of Thanksgiving turkey has spiked by 50 percent this year due to inflation and an avian flu outbreak, as the cost of the average the holiday meal rises by 12 percent. Last year, Americans forked over an average of $53.31 on a holiday dinner for ten, but rampant inflation has this year's estimated cost set for $67.78.
CNBC
Rent got cheaper in September—here are the 10 cities where it dropped the most
U.S. rent price growth is showing signs of leveling off, as the median rent price in September decreased month-over-month for the first time this year, by 2.48%. After soaring by nearly 20% earlier in 2022, year-over-year price growth has dropped to 8.79% in September, a Rent.com analysis found. Rents are...
Zillow Reveals It Is Now Harder To Find a Rental Than a Job — What’s Complicating the Process?
The process to find a rental apartment or home has always been grueling, especially in large metropolitan areas. But now, as rent prices are the highest they've ever been, more than two-thirds of...
7 Cities Where the Cost of Living Could Be Dropping Soon
Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not...
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
32 practical yet thoughtful holiday gifts you’ll wish you’d thought of sooner
When it comes to giving a practical gift for Christmas and the holidays, it's important to find the sweet spot of items that are useful but also feel like a true gift to your friends and family. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that do just that.
money.com
Now and Then, 1980: This Isn’t the First Tough Housing Market We’ve Faced
We just launched Money Archives, a new experience where we're digitizing decades of our print Money magazines. This is the second in a series of Then and Now stories that examine how personal finance — and our coverage of it — has evolved over time. Homebuying has always...
Tips to save on holiday traveling during the 2022 season
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What you need to know about holiday traveling With Thanksgiving arriving in three weeks, it’s time to make holiday travel plans. This year, between inflation and more people feeling comfortable in crowds, it is going to be tougher than ever to get to where you […]
Refinery29
A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $136,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Do you have any questions about how Money Diaries is made? Anything you’ve always...
Inflation squeezes already pricey kids sports
Sticker shock in youth sports is nothing new, but the onslaught of double-digit inflation across America this year has added a costly wrinkle on the path to the ballparks, swimming pools and dance studios across America.
Comments / 0