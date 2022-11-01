ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation

Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

Now Bidenflation gobbles up turkeys! Price of Thanksgiving bird rises 50% thanks to soaring cost of living and avian flu outbreak - as total cost of meal goes up by whopping 12%

The cost of Thanksgiving turkey has spiked by 50 percent this year due to inflation and an avian flu outbreak, as the cost of the average the holiday meal rises by 12 percent. Last year, Americans forked over an average of $53.31 on a holiday dinner for ten, but rampant inflation has this year's estimated cost set for $67.78.
INDIANA STATE
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
KSN News

Tips to save on holiday traveling during the 2022 season

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What you need to know about holiday traveling With Thanksgiving arriving in three weeks, it’s time to make holiday travel plans. This year, between inflation and more people feeling comfortable in crowds, it is going to be tougher than ever to get to where you […]
Refinery29

A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $136,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Do you have any questions about how Money Diaries is made? Anything you’ve always...
SEATTLE, WA

