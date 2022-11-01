ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
NASDAQ

Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A mansion belonging to embattled China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK chairman in Hong Kong's prestigious The Peak residential enclave has been seized by lender China Construction Bank (Asia), local online news outlet HK01 reported on Thursday. The report did not say when the 5,000 square-foot...
Reuters

China COVID curbs hit iPhone output, shut Shanghai Disney

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 curbs forced the temporary closure of Disney's Shanghai resort on Monday, while production of Apple Inc iPhones at a major contract manufacturing facility could drop by 30% in November due to coronavirus restrictions, a source told Reuters.
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks gained on Friday despite a plunge in Amazon.com AMZN shares. On a weekly basis, the major indices notched notable gains, with the 30-stock Dow index gaining 5.7% last week to record its best performance since May.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of...
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Fed in Focus, AMD, Mondelez And Airbnb - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher As Fed Decision Looms. U.S. equity futures edged modestly higher Wednesday, while the dollar slipped lower and Treasury yields firmed, as investors braced for a key meeting from the Federal Reserve later today that could dictate market direction for the remainder of the year.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

China Reopening Is Dominant Theme as Traders Seek an End to Rout

(Bloomberg) -- If October was all about the Communist Party Congress, the flavor of this month for Chinese stock markets is the speculation around the nation’s reopening. Equities rallied over the first two days of November as traders disgruntled by months of losses found succor in unverified social media posts that signaled Beijing is planning to move away from its stringent Covid Zero strategy. Stocks slumped again on Thursday as China’s top health body reiterated its commitment to the policy. A weak global backdrop given the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments didn’t help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy