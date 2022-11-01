Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Sharply Lower As Fed Fails to Pivot
Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive jumbo rate hike that was muted by the central bank's reference to taking into account the "cumulative" impact of tightening on the broader economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in Washington that it was "premature"...
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
NASDAQ
Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report
HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A mansion belonging to embattled China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK chairman in Hong Kong's prestigious The Peak residential enclave has been seized by lender China Construction Bank (Asia), local online news outlet HK01 reported on Thursday. The report did not say when the 5,000 square-foot...
Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'
The Mexican leader reportedly also asked Musk to free Twitter from what he called "conservative control." Musk's take on the topic was evident on the platform as well. The entrepreneur said that if he "had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"
Baillie Gifford Increases Bets On These Tesla, Alibaba China Rivals In Q3 — Here Are Its Other Trades
Edinburgh-based investment management company Baillie Gifford has sold over 7 million shares of Chinese EV-maker Li Auto Inc LI during the third quarter while lapping up over 50,000 shares of peer Nio Inc NIO, according to 13 F filings of the company. The fund also loaded up on shares of...
Elon Musk Gets Word Of Advice From Jacinda Ardern: Twitter 'Can Do A Huge Amount Of Harm' If Misused
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and the new chief of Twitter Inc, Elon Musk, needs to "stick strongly to the principle of transparency." What Happened: Ardern, speaking at a national summit on countering terrorism and violent extremism, said, "While I haven't had...
China COVID curbs hit iPhone output, shut Shanghai Disney
BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 curbs forced the temporary closure of Disney's Shanghai resort on Monday, while production of Apple Inc iPhones at a major contract manufacturing facility could drop by 30% in November due to coronavirus restrictions, a source told Reuters.
Markets Turn More Bullish
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks gained on Friday despite a plunge in Amazon.com AMZN shares. On a weekly basis, the major indices notched notable gains, with the 30-stock Dow index gaining 5.7% last week to record its best performance since May.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision
SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of...
Stocks Edge Higher, Fed in Focus, AMD, Mondelez And Airbnb - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher As Fed Decision Looms. U.S. equity futures edged modestly higher Wednesday, while the dollar slipped lower and Treasury yields firmed, as investors braced for a key meeting from the Federal Reserve later today that could dictate market direction for the remainder of the year.
msn.com
China Reopening Is Dominant Theme as Traders Seek an End to Rout
(Bloomberg) -- If October was all about the Communist Party Congress, the flavor of this month for Chinese stock markets is the speculation around the nation’s reopening. Equities rallied over the first two days of November as traders disgruntled by months of losses found succor in unverified social media posts that signaled Beijing is planning to move away from its stringent Covid Zero strategy. Stocks slumped again on Thursday as China’s top health body reiterated its commitment to the policy. A weak global backdrop given the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments didn’t help.
In October, Stocks Soared. Is the Bear Market Dead?
Historically, a boffo 10th month of the year for the Dow has led to even more outsized returns going forward.
Why The Fed's Language On Interest Rates Is Moving Markets Wednesday: 'We Will Stay The Course Until The Job Is Done'
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is volatile Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 0.75% for the fourth straight time and indicated that it's paying attention to the cumulative tightening of monetary policy and the lag with which it affects inflation. All 12 Fed members voted...
Chinese central banker says the yuan will be stable, while the Fed's latest rate hike sends the currency near a 15-year low
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both made 75-basis-point interest rate hikes this week. China, however, has kept relatively loose monetary policy, compared to Western economies. The yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.3166 Thursday, nearing the 15-year low of 7.33 which it hit on Tuesday. Both the Federal Reserve and...
