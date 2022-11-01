Read full article on original website
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Masataka Yoshida, an outfielder in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, reportedly wants to play for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Lookout Landing
You’ve made it awkward for the Mariners to sign Carlos Correa
The Seattle Mariners have a gap at middle infield, and the team seems more willing than it did last year to fill that gap by signing a shortstop. And that’s convenient since this year’s free-agent class is headlined by four outstanding shortstops: Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Correa (it’s been reported the those last two will exercise their opt outs). The problem is that Seattle has traditionally had a hard time signing big-time free agents.
Chicago White Sox pick Pedro Grifol as manager
Kansas City Royals assistant coach Pedro Grifol is set to become manager of the Chicago White Sox, with an official
Yardbarker
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
Assessing the San Diego Padres' offseason outlook
2022 was a big success for the Padres, as they made the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2006. They then knocked off the 101-win Mets as well as the 111-win Dodgers, slaying “the dragon up the freeway.” The Phillies put a stop to the magic in the NLCS but it was still the best campaign in recent Padres history. They have a strong core together to keep the good times going in 2023, but will also have to address some gaps created when some key pieces hit free agency.
Offseason outlook for the Seattle Mariners
The Mariners finally ended their postseason drought, and took a step further in October with a dramatic sweep of the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series before falling to the Astros in the ALDS. Now, the Mariners are looking to shed their other ignominious label as the only one of the 30 MLB teams that has never reached the World Series.
Yardbarker
Report: Albert Pujols makes retirement official
A stellar second half of the 2022 season didn't convince Albert Pujols to return for an encore performance next year. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger officially signed his retirement papers from Major League Baseball on Monday, MLB.com reported, following through on his previously announced decision to end his 22-year-career. Pujols,...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: November 3rd
1928 - Voters in Massachusetts approve Sunday baseball in Boston, provided that Braves Field is more than 1,000 feet from a church. This leaves Pennsylvania as the only state with no Sunday baseball in the major leagues. 1960 - Warren Spahn finishes second in Cy Young voting to Vern Law,...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
