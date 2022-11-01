ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

uscannenbergmedia.com

USC students split on gambling if given the chance by Prop. 27

USC students are divided over whether they would welcome gambling on sports and other events if California voters pass the long-shot Proposition 27 on November 8. The proposal, which trails in recent polls, permits those over the age of 21, as early as September 2023, to place wagers over the internet and mobile devices for those not on tribal lands. The measure also allows gamblers to bet on non-athletic events such as video game events or award shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Early voting centers open in L.A. as election day nears

As early voting centers open across Los Angeles, USC hosts a mobile voting site at the USC Village. We spoke to the president of VoteSC about how these sites can increase political participation. Affirmative action policies have protected racial equity in college admissions for almost 60 years, but the Supreme...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

DA drops the ball on Compton election fraud matter

COMPTON, Calif. – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has dropped the ball an ongoing legal matter related to alleged election fraud in the Compton 2021 election. Former Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan was alleged to have participated in election fraud to win re-election to his District 2 council seat in June 2021.
COMPTON, CA
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Next

Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
SANTA MONICA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC and Los Angeles celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Native American Heritage Month is a time to remember and appreciate the history of the indigenous people of the United States, and various organizations around the city and on campus plan events to highlight Native American culture. In order to increase awareness, USC Student Affairs has planned several events throughout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

From the club to the classroom: Introducing Madison Moore

Madison Moore’s first class as an assistant professor of critical studies began with two minutes of booming underground vogue, or ballroom music — a cacophony of disco, hip-hop, electronic and house — that echoed off the white walls of the classroom in the same way music infiltrates an abandoned warehouse that performs as a temporary nightclub.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Heated school board meeting in Santa Clarita over 'Thin Blue Line' flag

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A school board meeting for the Hart Union High School District was packed with people for and against the "Thin Blue Line" flag Wednesday. This follows the Saugus High School football team bringing out the "Thin Blue Line" flag ahead of the team's game on Friday, weeks after the team was told the flag was banned in a decision made by the team's coach.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Voter finds keys left inside lock of LA County ballot drop-off box

The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is trying to figure out how keys to an official ballot drop-off box were left inside the lock Tuesday.According to the Registrar, a person returning their ballot stumbled upon the key dangling from the lock and immediately reported it. "Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys," said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. "There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box."Following this lapse in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Equally opposite: the race for LA City Council District 13

Mitch O’Farrell met his match in his incumbency race for City Council District 13. He’s running against Hugo Soto-Martínez, a social activist born to self-employed street vendors and backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. O’Farrell and Soto-Martínez represent two distinct sides of Los Angeles. The Angelenos, who are struggling to afford gentrifying neighborhoods and fighting for an equitable city… vs those who have the means to afford the unaffordable rent, who want to push out unhoused people from sight. In the race for District 13, Angelenos have made clear that O’Farrell represents the latter, and Hugo represents the former. This upcoming election will show which class will turn their envisioned Los Angeles into a reality.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
INGLEWOOD, CA

