uscannenbergmedia.com
USC students split on gambling if given the chance by Prop. 27
USC students are divided over whether they would welcome gambling on sports and other events if California voters pass the long-shot Proposition 27 on November 8. The proposal, which trails in recent polls, permits those over the age of 21, as early as September 2023, to place wagers over the internet and mobile devices for those not on tribal lands. The measure also allows gamblers to bet on non-athletic events such as video game events or award shows.
Newsom stays on sidelines of tightening LA mayor’s race
The California governor’s absence has become glaringly obvious as top Democrats like Barack Obama throw their support behind Rep. Karen Bass.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Early voting centers open in L.A. as election day nears
As early voting centers open across Los Angeles, USC hosts a mobile voting site at the USC Village. We spoke to the president of VoteSC about how these sites can increase political participation. Affirmative action policies have protected racial equity in college admissions for almost 60 years, but the Supreme...
2urbangirls.com
DA drops the ball on Compton election fraud matter
COMPTON, Calif. – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has dropped the ball an ongoing legal matter related to alleged election fraud in the Compton 2021 election. Former Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan was alleged to have participated in election fraud to win re-election to his District 2 council seat in June 2021.
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Karen Bass and L.A. Democrats criticize Caruso at press conference due to party affiliation change
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass and other prominent L.A. Democrats denounced Rick Caruso’s party affiliation change from independent to Democrat ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday. “You can’t just change your party registration, change your viewpoints and spend tens of millions of dollars trying to convince people...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC and Los Angeles celebrate Native American Heritage Month
Native American Heritage Month is a time to remember and appreciate the history of the indigenous people of the United States, and various organizations around the city and on campus plan events to highlight Native American culture. In order to increase awareness, USC Student Affairs has planned several events throughout...
uscannenbergmedia.com
From the club to the classroom: Introducing Madison Moore
Madison Moore’s first class as an assistant professor of critical studies began with two minutes of booming underground vogue, or ballroom music — a cacophony of disco, hip-hop, electronic and house — that echoed off the white walls of the classroom in the same way music infiltrates an abandoned warehouse that performs as a temporary nightclub.
foxla.com
Heated school board meeting in Santa Clarita over 'Thin Blue Line' flag
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A school board meeting for the Hart Union High School District was packed with people for and against the "Thin Blue Line" flag Wednesday. This follows the Saugus High School football team bringing out the "Thin Blue Line" flag ahead of the team's game on Friday, weeks after the team was told the flag was banned in a decision made by the team's coach.
Bass, Democratic supporters claim Caruso misleading voters about party loyalty, beliefs
Karen Bass's campaign is accusing Rick Caruso of lying about his beliefs as a recent convert to the Democratic Party.
californiaglobe.com
Protestors Demanding The Resignation Of de León, Cedillo Disrupt Another City Council Meeting
Protesters calling for the resignation of Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo over last months racist recording scandal disrupted another Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday, forcing City Council President Paul Krekorian to once again call in police and remove them. Early last month, de León and...
L.A. County backs policy requiring all-gender bathrooms in new buildings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy today requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings.
Voter finds keys left inside lock of LA County ballot drop-off box
The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is trying to figure out how keys to an official ballot drop-off box were left inside the lock Tuesday.According to the Registrar, a person returning their ballot stumbled upon the key dangling from the lock and immediately reported it. "Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys," said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. "There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box."Following this lapse in...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Equally opposite: the race for LA City Council District 13
Mitch O’Farrell met his match in his incumbency race for City Council District 13. He’s running against Hugo Soto-Martínez, a social activist born to self-employed street vendors and backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. O’Farrell and Soto-Martínez represent two distinct sides of Los Angeles. The Angelenos, who are struggling to afford gentrifying neighborhoods and fighting for an equitable city… vs those who have the means to afford the unaffordable rent, who want to push out unhoused people from sight. In the race for District 13, Angelenos have made clear that O’Farrell represents the latter, and Hugo represents the former. This upcoming election will show which class will turn their envisioned Los Angeles into a reality.
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Award-winning journalists Cerise Castle and Mc Nelly Torres on the strength it takes to run toward danger
Journalist Cerise Castle was covering protests in response to George Floyd’s murder for a local radio station in 2020 when a Los Angeles Police Department officer shot her with a rubber bullet. She was left with a severe leg injury and a doctor’s mandate to leave the field for six months of bed rest.
