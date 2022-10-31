ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global stock markets fall as investors cautiously await Fed decision

European stock markets started the day in positive territory but then reversed their gains, as investors cautiously awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) was 0.5% down by the end of the day, while the CAC (^FCHI) lost 0.7% in Paris, and the DAX (^GDAXI) was 0.6% down.

