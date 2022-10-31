Read full article on original website
Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble after Powell's slower but higher cues
U.S. stocks fell lower Thursday as Wall Street reeled from assertions by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that hopes for a policy pivot were “premature” after the central bank delivered a fourth consecutive interest rate hike of 75 basis points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.1% after the...
Global stock markets fall as investors cautiously await Fed decision
European stock markets started the day in positive territory but then reversed their gains, as investors cautiously awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) was 0.5% down by the end of the day, while the CAC (^FCHI) lost 0.7% in Paris, and the DAX (^GDAXI) was 0.6% down.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Fed hikes by 0.75%, Powell pushes back against pivot
U.S. stocks slid in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon following a move by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time — on par with market expectations — and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell indicating the U.S. central bank was unlikely to shift on policy anytime soon.
