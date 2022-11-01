Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point and then signal it could slow the pace
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday but also signal it could begin to slow down the size of its rate hikes in December. Markets are also braced for the Fed to end rate hikes in March at a level of 5%, and market pros say a more hawkish Fed could trigger a violent reaction.
The Fed will hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, survey of economists says
The Fed is expected to hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, according to Bloomberg's survey of economists. Three-quarters see a US recession within the next two years, and two-thirds see a global recession in that same timeframe. Economists also see the Fed lifting benchmark...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Business Insider
US stocks fall as investors anticipate another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed this week
US stocks fell on Monday as investors gear up for another Fed interest rate hike later this week. Fed chair Jerome Powell is expected to hike rates by another 75 basis points at its FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Investors also continue to focus on third-quarter earnings results. Fed chairman Jerome...
What Happens After the Next Fed Rate Hike? Here's What the Pros Are Saying
The Federal Reserve is expected to issue next jumbo-sized rate hike Wednesday, but then what? Investors are hoping for a more dovish stance from the central bank going forward.
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Investopedia
Goldman Sachs Boosts Rate Outlook to 5%
Federal Reserve policymakers will hold a two-day meeting this week, with an announcement on their latest monetary policy decision expected on Wednesday. Economists widely anticipate another interest rate hike by 75 basis points, bringing the federal funds rate to 3.75% to 4%. Goldman Sachs economists said they expected the central...
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 years as it raises rates to 3%
The Bank of England has warned the UK risked being plunged into the longest recession in 100 years after it pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% in the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989. A 0.75% increase, the latest in a series of eight interest rate rises...
Fed Inflation Gauge Slows In September, Paring Big Rate Hike Bets
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation showed slowing price pressures over the month of September, suggesting a possible peak in broader consumer price increase and a pullback in the central bank's rate hike path. The September core PCE Price Index rose 5.1% from last year, down from the...
Fed Preview: Sticky Inflation May Prevent Pivot, But Big Rate Hikes Still Likely
Investors looking for a clear signal that the Federal Reserve plans to slow, or perhaps even pause, its relentless rate hike path are likely to be disappointed when Chairman Jerome Powell lays out his inflation-fighting tactics later today in Washington. Markets are in near unanimity the Powell and his colleagues...
kitco.com
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
The Fed's final rate hike will happen in December as wage inflation shows signs of cooling, Pantheon chief economist says
The Fed's last interest rate hike is poised to happen in December, according to Pantheon Macro. That's because the labor market and wage is inflation is finally showing signs of cooling down. "Don't be deceived by low and stable initial claims; labor demand is slowing markedly," Pantheon said. A Fed...
U.S. dollar falls as investors see slower pace of Fed hikes from December
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slid against major currencies on Tuesday, on some expectation that the Federal Reserve will signal a slower pace of tightening at its upcoming meeting to assess the impact of its rate hikes on the economy.
kitco.com
U.S. labor market still tight, but some rays of hope in inflation fight
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, tempering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December. With 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker at the end of September, wage...
Canadian dollar forecasts cut as BoC trails Fed on peak-rate bets - Reuters poll
TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar will gain less than previously thought over the coming year as the domestic economy has lost some sensitivity to oil prices and the Bank of Canada potentially lagging the Federal Reserve in hiking rates, a Reuters poll showed.
US News and World Report
Fed Set to Deliver Another Big Rate Hike, Debate December Downshift
(Reuters) - U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. With the Fed's preferred measure of...
mailplus.co.uk
Bank set to hike rates in blow for mortgages
THE Bank of England is set to implement the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years this week in a new blow to millions of borrowers. As central banks around the world step up their fight against inflation, rates in the UK are expected to jump from 2.25 to 3 per cent. That would be the biggest increase since Black Wednesday in September 1992, when the UK had to leave the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. And it would push the cost of mortgages ever higher.
msn.com
Optimism seeps into Treasurys, fueled by hopes for intervention and ‘some positive news’ out of Powell
Investors have been turning upbeat about government bonds in recent days, helping the benchmark 10-year Treasury note break a 12-week losing streak at the end of last week. A rally in long-dated government debt resumed on Tuesday, following a brief one-day selloff in the prior session — sending yields on the 10- 20- and 30-year maturities lower in New York trading. Lower yields reflect higher demand for the underlying Treasurys since prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation
Fed officials have now imposed the sharpest increases in interest rates since the 1980s, as the cost of living crisis batters consumers
NASDAQ
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Comments / 0