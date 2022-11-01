ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Investopedia

Goldman Sachs Boosts Rate Outlook to 5%

Federal Reserve policymakers will hold a two-day meeting this week, with an announcement on their latest monetary policy decision expected on Wednesday. Economists widely anticipate another interest rate hike by 75 basis points, bringing the federal funds rate to 3.75% to 4%. Goldman Sachs economists said they expected the central...
kitco.com

U.S. labor market still tight, but some rays of hope in inflation fight

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, tempering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December. With 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker at the end of September, wage...
US News and World Report

Fed Set to Deliver Another Big Rate Hike, Debate December Downshift

(Reuters) - U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. With the Fed's preferred measure of...
mailplus.co.uk

Bank set to hike rates in blow for mortgages

THE Bank of England is set to implement the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years this week in a new blow to millions of borrowers. As central banks around the world step up their fight against inflation, rates in the UK are expected to jump from 2.25 to 3 per cent. That would be the biggest increase since Black Wednesday in September 1992, when the UK had to leave the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. And it would push the cost of mortgages ever higher.
msn.com

Optimism seeps into Treasurys, fueled by hopes for intervention and ‘some positive news’ out of Powell

Investors have been turning upbeat about government bonds in recent days, helping the benchmark 10-year Treasury note break a 12-week losing streak at the end of last week. A rally in long-dated government debt resumed on Tuesday, following a brief one-day selloff in the prior session — sending yields on the 10- 20- and 30-year maturities lower in New York trading. Lower yields reflect higher demand for the underlying Treasurys since prices and yields move in opposite directions.
NASDAQ

Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...

