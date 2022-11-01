ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WilmingtonBiz

'Gone Cold': Organization Gives Up On West Bank Purchase

Officials with an organization that was aiming to raise $16 million to buy more than 80 acres on Eagles Island announced Tuesday that they've terminated their contract to buy the property. The Chape Hill-based nonprofit Unique Places to Save issued a press release Tuesday afternoon, announcing the decision and explaining...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Open-air Cycling Studio Glides Into New Home

Wilmington’s lone open-air cycling studio is steering into a new space in Autumn Hall, not far from its recent location in Mayfaire. Recess provides “indoor cycling, outdoors” by inviting stationary cyclists into a 30-by-40-foot tent. Founded by former One Tree Hill actress Bevin Prince and her late husband William Friend, Recess will open in its new location soon at 1202 Eastwood Road.
WILMINGTON, NC

