Wilmington’s lone open-air cycling studio is steering into a new space in Autumn Hall, not far from its recent location in Mayfaire. Recess provides “indoor cycling, outdoors” by inviting stationary cyclists into a 30-by-40-foot tent. Founded by former One Tree Hill actress Bevin Prince and her late husband William Friend, Recess will open in its new location soon at 1202 Eastwood Road.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO