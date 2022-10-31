ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
UTAH STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward Alabama in voting rights fight

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled sympathy toward Alabama in the state's defense of a Republican-drawn electoral map in a case that could further erode a landmark voting rights law, drawing a skeptical response from its newest member, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Justice Kagan blocks Jan 6 subpoena for Arizona GOP official’s phone records

US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has temporarily blocked a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol seeking phone records for an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.Justice Kagan issued an administrative stay on 26 October, giving the full court a chance to weigh in on the decision.She gave the House committee until Friday to submit a response to an emergency application from Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward, who was among so-called “alternate electors” subpoenaed by the committee.The “alternate...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Chief Justice Roberts temporarily blocks release of Trump's tax records to House Democrats

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a congressional committee from accessing former President Donald Trump’s tax records. Trump, unlike other recent presidents, has refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business affairs, and turned to the justices after an appeals court in Washington refused to intervene on the release of the records. The high court has recently rejected similar requests made by Trump.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

True the Vote leaders jailed after being found in contempt

(Reuters) - Two leaders of a Texas nonprofit with a history of spreading false claims about voter fraud were jailed on Monday for not complying with a judge's order to identify a person behind data at the heart of their claims of a conspiracy involving China. U.S. District Judge Kenneth...
HOUSTON, TX

