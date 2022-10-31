US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has temporarily blocked a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol seeking phone records for an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.Justice Kagan issued an administrative stay on 26 October, giving the full court a chance to weigh in on the decision.She gave the House committee until Friday to submit a response to an emergency application from Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward, who was among so-called “alternate electors” subpoenaed by the committee.The “alternate...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO