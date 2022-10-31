Read full article on original website
Related
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Judge may unseal secret court docs showing Trump’s attempts to block aides from testifying: report
A federal judge is mulling whether to unseal secret court documents detailing former President Donald Trump's attempts to block his former aides from testifying to a grand jury investigating his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Politico. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for...
CBS News
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward phone records
The panel wants wants to examine Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward's contacts in the weeks leading up to the attack on the Capitol.
U.S. Supreme Court leans toward Alabama in voting rights fight
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled sympathy toward Alabama in the state's defense of a Republican-drawn electoral map in a case that could further erode a landmark voting rights law, drawing a skeptical response from its newest member, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Supreme Court rejects Lindsey Graham's request to block Georgia grand jury subpoena
The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to block a subpoena for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in front of an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily pauses lower court ruling ordering Trump to turn his taxes over to Congress
Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary stay on a lower court ruling ordering Trump to turn his taxes over to Congress. Roberts' order is not a final ruling but places a temporary hold on the federal appeals court's order. The Supreme Court will now weigh Trump's request to block...
Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel from accessing records of Arizona GOP chair
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection from accessing phone records belonging to the Arizona Republican Party’s chairwoman. Kagan, who handles emergency matters arising from Arizona, granted a request made earlier Wednesday by Kelli Ward, the GOP chairwoman,...
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to stay out of Trump document case
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property. In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, Solicitor General...
Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents
Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry appeals federal felony convictions
Former 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., has formally appealed his three felony convictions.
Justice Kagan blocks Jan 6 subpoena for Arizona GOP official’s phone records
US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has temporarily blocked a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol seeking phone records for an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.Justice Kagan issued an administrative stay on 26 October, giving the full court a chance to weigh in on the decision.She gave the House committee until Friday to submit a response to an emergency application from Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward, who was among so-called “alternate electors” subpoenaed by the committee.The “alternate...
Chief Justice Roberts temporarily blocks release of Trump's tax records to House Democrats
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a congressional committee from accessing former President Donald Trump’s tax records. Trump, unlike other recent presidents, has refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business affairs, and turned to the justices after an appeals court in Washington refused to intervene on the release of the records. The high court has recently rejected similar requests made by Trump.
CNBC
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Congress from getting Trump income tax returns
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining years of federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump from the IRS. Roberts' order came a day after Trump's lawyers filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court seeking the delay. A...
AOL Corp
'Greed and cheating': Prosecutor outlines tax fraud allegations against Trump Organization
Opening arguments began Monday in the high-profile criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organization, the former president's family-run company that helped make him a household name. “This case is about greed and cheating,” prosecutor Susan Hoffinger told jurors in her opening statement on what she alleged was a "clever...
AOL Corp
True the Vote leaders jailed after being found in contempt
(Reuters) - Two leaders of a Texas nonprofit with a history of spreading false claims about voter fraud were jailed on Monday for not complying with a judge's order to identify a person behind data at the heart of their claims of a conspiracy involving China. U.S. District Judge Kenneth...
Slightly fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for jobless benefits fell slightly last week with the U.S. job market remaining resilient in the face of rising interest rates and persistent inflation. Unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 29 fell by 1,000 to 217,000 from 218,000 the previous week, the Labor Department...
Comments / 0