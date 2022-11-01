ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lookout Landing

You’ve made it awkward for the Mariners to sign Carlos Correa

The Seattle Mariners have a gap at middle infield, and the team seems more willing than it did last year to fill that gap by signing a shortstop. And that’s convenient since this year’s free-agent class is headlined by four outstanding shortstops: Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Correa (it’s been reported the those last two will exercise their opt outs). The problem is that Seattle has traditionally had a hard time signing big-time free agents.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
CHICAGO, IL
Arizona Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Assessing the San Diego Padres' offseason outlook

2022 was a big success for the Padres, as they made the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2006. They then knocked off the 101-win Mets as well as the 111-win Dodgers, slaying “the dragon up the freeway.” The Phillies put a stop to the magic in the NLCS but it was still the best campaign in recent Padres history. They have a strong core together to keep the good times going in 2023, but will also have to address some gaps created when some key pieces hit free agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Astros' Peña, Tucker, Phillies' Realmuto win Gold Gloves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Peña won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series. The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list with catcher J.T. Realmuto. Realmuto also won the award in 2019 in his first season with the Phillies. Peña is the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. “I heard that today and I was in shock because I didn’t know that was a thing,” he said. “But it’s pretty cool.”
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook for the Seattle Mariners

The Mariners finally ended their postseason drought, and took a step further in October with a dramatic sweep of the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series before falling to the Astros in the ALDS. Now, the Mariners are looking to shed their other ignominious label as the only one of the 30 MLB teams that has never reached the World Series.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Mariners Had Fun With A NFL Referee Blunder

On Sunday, an NFL referee had a slip with calling a flag during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants. A flag was called against the Seahawks after head coach Pete Carroll was called for sideline interference during a play, but the referee mistakenly referred to the Seahawks as the Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox announce Pedro Grifol as manager

The White Sox announced the hiring of Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the 42nd manager of the club. He has agreed to a multiyear contract, according to the team. “Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles – bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor league manager, director of player development and scout,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”
CHICAGO, IL
Sportico

Dave Dombrowski Guides Phillies Into His Fifth World Series

When the Philadelphia Phillies floundered after the 2020 COVID-shortened season, they hired veteran Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations. Dombrowski didn’t disappoint as a replacement for the analytically driven Matt Klentak. He’s in his fifth World Series spread across four different organizations, thus far winning two of them. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series against the Houston Astros is Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The teams are tied at a game apiece. Dombrowski’s had success signing big-name players for big money and letting managers like Jim Leyland in Miami and Detroit, Alex Cora in Boston and Rob Thomson in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Column: World Series gem shows how much baseball has changed

For those who gripe about baseball squandering far too much time wallowing in its past — yep, count me in — the only no-hitters in World Series history prove just how much the game has, indeed, changed. About the only similarity between Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros’ combined no-no Wednesday night was the number of pitches thrown by the starters. Larsen needed just 97 of them to mow down all 27 batters he faced in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Cristian Javier tossed that exact same number in Game 4 at Philadelphia but went only six innings before calling it a night, giving way to a trio of relievers to finish off the masterpiece.
HOUSTON, TX
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: November 3rd

1928 - Voters in Massachusetts approve Sunday baseball in Boston, provided that Braves Field is more than 1,000 feet from a church. This leaves Pennsylvania as the only state with no Sunday baseball in the major leagues. 1960 - Warren Spahn finishes second in Cy Young voting to Vern Law,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
