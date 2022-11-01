For those who gripe about baseball squandering far too much time wallowing in its past — yep, count me in — the only no-hitters in World Series history prove just how much the game has, indeed, changed. About the only similarity between Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros’ combined no-no Wednesday night was the number of pitches thrown by the starters. Larsen needed just 97 of them to mow down all 27 batters he faced in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Cristian Javier tossed that exact same number in Game 4 at Philadelphia but went only six innings before calling it a night, giving way to a trio of relievers to finish off the masterpiece.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 MINUTES AGO