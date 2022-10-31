Read full article on original website
JP Olsen is Appointed as New Director of the PCCM
This fall, DePauw University welcomed JP Olsen as the new director of the Eugene S. Pulliam Center for Contemporary Media. Prior to working at DePauw, Olsen has had an extensive career in the media industry, where he has worked as a writer, journalist, filmmaker, producer, television executive, musician, and educator.
Self-Care with a Spooky Twist
As we are getting into the spooky season at DePauw, there are many ways to keep this month festive such as having a spooky self-care day or night. Getting a pumpkin spice latte from a cafe of your choice is always a good way to start your day. You can even make it in the comfort of your own home. If you're planning on still being productive, you can implement a little bit of studying into your day.
Bringing barbecue to DePauw students and the Greencastle community
Late at night, a loud buzz fills Bowman Park. Between the crowds of people, a large white food truck sits on Locust Street. Between the chaos of orders being made and taken, Jon Parker greets the next student with a smile. As a co-founder of the Wally’s Barbecue food truck,...
Global Partners Kicks off the School Year With First Meeting
DePauw’s Global Partners program matches first-year international students with students who reside in the United States based on shared interests, such as sports, hobbies, and areas of study. Students meet with their partners at least once a month for events sponsored by DePauw International Student Affairs (DISA), which include social events such as movie nights, concerts, coffee meet-ups, and other various campus events such as the International Bazaar.
Efroymson and Klauser art fellows face housing crisis
The Efroymson Bridge Fellowship and the Klauser Fellowship programs in the DePauw art department which provide recent DePauw graduates with an opportunity for hands-on experience on campus, do not offer on-campus housing. John Berry, associate chair of the art and art history department and the associate professor of art, painting,...
COVID-19 protocols and possible rising cases on the DePauw campus
As winter is approaching and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted from DePauw’s campus, there have been concerns in the DePauw community about the possible rising number of COVID cases. “We are very aware that the history of COVID has been that, in the winter, we see a rise....
Girls Field Hockey Game for Mental Health Awareness
The team connected with Paws For Patrick (PFP), a mental health organization founded by a member of their team, junior Marley Heitman, and her family. Heitman and her family founded the organization PFP in memory of her cousin Patrick Roemer, whose life was tragically taken by mental illness in 2020. PFP is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to connecting young people with emotional support animals and therapy dogs as they live with mental illness.
