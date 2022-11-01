ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnet5

Cleveland Cavaliers get 3rd spot in ESPN power rankings

CLEVELAND — According to ESPN's power rankings, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the third best NBA team at the moment. The Cavs have won six games in a row, and with the return of Darius Garland and the addition of all-star Donovan Mitchell, they appear to be unstoppable. The Milwaukee...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

Silver: Irving sharing antisemitic content was 'reckless'

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Kyrie Irving “made a reckless decision" by tweeting out a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, and Silver wants to know specifically why the Brooklyn guard did that. Silver, in a statement Thursday, also said he...
BROOKLYN, NY
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101

L.A. CLIPPERS (109) George 10-20 5-6 28, Morris Sr. 8-14 1-1 21, Zubac 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 4-11 4-4 12, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Batum 1-4 1-1 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-8 1-3 13, Powell 3-6 2-2 9, Wall 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 41-84 15-19 109.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Murphy III 4-9 4-4 12, Williamson 11-21 5-8 27, Valanciunas 3-11 2-2 9, Marshall 3-8 2-2 9, McCollum 10-27 1-1 22, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 5-8 1-2 11, Alvarado 6-8 0-0 15, Daniels 3-5 0-2 8, Graham 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 47-102 15-21 117.
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is the 18th time that Antetokounmpo has won this award, and it comes after a week in which he led the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record. Unsurprising citation. This news will not surprise anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

Cleveland 114, Boston 113

BOSTON (113) Brown 10-26 7-7 30, Tatum 8-21 8-8 26, Horford 5-11 1-1 12, Smart 5-12 5-5 16, White 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 3-4 11, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-11 2-2 15. Totals 38-93 26-27 113.
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons in a divisional battle on Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bucks prediction and pick. The NBA season started on Oct. 18 and fast forward to Nov. 2, the Bucks have yet to taste a loss. The Deer are (6-0) and have a great chance to improve to (7-0) as they face the 14th-seed Pistons once again. Khris Middleton has yet to play since his injury last year but despite his absence, the Bucks look like a championship contender for the 4th-straight season.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Charlotte faces Memphis, looks to end road skid

Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Memphis looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Memphis 111, Portland 106

MEMPHIS (111) Aldama 4-8 1-2 11, Brooks 3-7 2-2 9, Adams 6-9 2-3 14, Bane 7-16 10-11 29, Morant 7-19 6-7 20, Clarke 3-6 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 1-2 10, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Konchar 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 38-83 22-27 111.
WVNews

Chicago 106, Charlotte 88

CHARLOTTE (88) Hayward 3-11 0-1 7, Washington 3-10 2-2 8, Plumlee 4-8 3-4 11, Oubre Jr. 9-17 1-2 24, Smith Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Thor 2-4 0-1 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-18 1-2 11, Richards 2-3 0-2 4, Bouknight 2-7 2-2 7, Maledon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-92 9-16 88.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Toronto 143, San Antonio 100

TORONTO (143) Anunoby 7-12 3-3 18, Siakam 10-19 1-1 22, Koloko 1-4 0-0 2, Barnes 7-13 0-0 15, Trent Jr. 9-17 4-4 24, Achiuwa 4-9 4-4 12, Banton 5-7 0-0 13, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 1-2 2-2 5, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Boucher 7-10 0-0 17, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Dowtin Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Flynn 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 57-106 15-16 143.
WVNews

Memphis Tigers to retire jersey of Lorenzen Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Tigers will retire the No. 55 jersey of standout Lorenzen Wright during a future game at FedExForum. Wright, who was slain in 2010, ranks 49th on the Tigers' career scoring list with 1,026 points. He was All-Great Midwest first team in 1995 and All-Conference USA first team in 1996.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy