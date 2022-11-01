Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
newsnet5
Cleveland Cavaliers get 3rd spot in ESPN power rankings
CLEVELAND — According to ESPN's power rankings, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the third best NBA team at the moment. The Cavs have won six games in a row, and with the return of Darius Garland and the addition of all-star Donovan Mitchell, they appear to be unstoppable. The Milwaukee...
Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91.
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks - NBA (11/2/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Detroit Pistons went back to the losing side of things on Monday and will try and avenge their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. In their first meeting of the season, the Pistons put up a solid...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Another 30-plus point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks match best start to season at 7-0
The hope for an 82-0 regular season is still alive for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons, 116-91, on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, the second meeting between the teams in three days. ...
WVNews
Silver: Irving sharing antisemitic content was 'reckless'
NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Kyrie Irving “made a reckless decision" by tweeting out a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, and Silver wants to know specifically why the Brooklyn guard did that. Silver, in a statement Thursday, also said he...
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101
L.A. CLIPPERS (109) George 10-20 5-6 28, Morris Sr. 8-14 1-1 21, Zubac 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 4-11 4-4 12, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Batum 1-4 1-1 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-8 1-3 13, Powell 3-6 2-2 9, Wall 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 41-84 15-19 109.
WVNews
L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117) Murphy III 4-9 4-4 12, Williamson 11-21 5-8 27, Valanciunas 3-11 2-2 9, Marshall 3-8 2-2 9, McCollum 10-27 1-1 22, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 5-8 1-2 11, Alvarado 6-8 0-0 15, Daniels 3-5 0-2 8, Graham 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 47-102 15-21 117.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is the 18th time that Antetokounmpo has won this award, and it comes after a week in which he led the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record. Unsurprising citation. This news will not surprise anyone...
WVNews
Cleveland 114, Boston 113
BOSTON (113) Brown 10-26 7-7 30, Tatum 8-21 8-8 26, Horford 5-11 1-1 12, Smart 5-12 5-5 16, White 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 3-4 11, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-11 2-2 15. Totals 38-93 26-27 113.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons in a divisional battle on Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bucks prediction and pick. The NBA season started on Oct. 18 and fast forward to Nov. 2, the Bucks have yet to taste a loss. The Deer are (6-0) and have a great chance to improve to (7-0) as they face the 14th-seed Pistons once again. Khris Middleton has yet to play since his injury last year but despite his absence, the Bucks look like a championship contender for the 4th-straight season.
ESPN
Charlotte faces Memphis, looks to end road skid
Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Memphis looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score...
WVNews
Memphis 111, Portland 106
MEMPHIS (111) Aldama 4-8 1-2 11, Brooks 3-7 2-2 9, Adams 6-9 2-3 14, Bane 7-16 10-11 29, Morant 7-19 6-7 20, Clarke 3-6 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 1-2 10, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Konchar 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 38-83 22-27 111.
WVNews
Chicago 106, Charlotte 88
CHARLOTTE (88) Hayward 3-11 0-1 7, Washington 3-10 2-2 8, Plumlee 4-8 3-4 11, Oubre Jr. 9-17 1-2 24, Smith Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Thor 2-4 0-1 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-18 1-2 11, Richards 2-3 0-2 4, Bouknight 2-7 2-2 7, Maledon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-92 9-16 88.
WVNews
Toronto 143, San Antonio 100
TORONTO (143) Anunoby 7-12 3-3 18, Siakam 10-19 1-1 22, Koloko 1-4 0-0 2, Barnes 7-13 0-0 15, Trent Jr. 9-17 4-4 24, Achiuwa 4-9 4-4 12, Banton 5-7 0-0 13, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 1-2 2-2 5, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Boucher 7-10 0-0 17, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Dowtin Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Flynn 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 57-106 15-16 143.
WVNews
Memphis Tigers to retire jersey of Lorenzen Wright
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Tigers will retire the No. 55 jersey of standout Lorenzen Wright during a future game at FedExForum. Wright, who was slain in 2010, ranks 49th on the Tigers' career scoring list with 1,026 points. He was All-Great Midwest first team in 1995 and All-Conference USA first team in 1996.
Report: Cloud9 adding Diplex, EMENES to LOL roster
Cloud9 has reached verbal agreements to sign mid laners Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev of Germany and Jang “EMENES” Min-soo of South
