Special train rides inspired by The Polar Express are returning to the N.C. Transportation Museum this holiday season, and you’re invited. The timeless adventure comes to life when the train departs from Spencer, North Carolina, for a round-trip journey to the North Pole. Led by a cast of talented actors and set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers are whisked away on a real-life version of The Polar Express for a trip to meet Santa.

SPENCER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO