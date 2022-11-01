Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers
ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
rhinotimes.com
Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina
Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
wfmynews2.com
Archdale Bar-B-Que owners now selling restaurant after closing
A long time triad barbecue restaurant has served its last meal. Archdale Bar-B-Que is closed and the owners are selling the property.
forsythwoman.com
The Sweet Spot: Wilkerson Moravian Bakery
Recipients of Triad Business Journal’s Family Business Award in 2022, Wilkerson Moravian Bakery has been serving iconic Moravian baked goods to customers since 1925. With a deep-rooted family history in Winston-Salem and the surrounding area, Wilkerson is the oldest name in Moravian baking and has perfected the craft of the Moravian Cookie, Love Feast Buns, and the beloved Moravian Sugar Cake.
Old Gold Black
Visit the ‘one-man show’ at Murphy’s Lunch
Whoosh, clatter, jingle. The minute hand of the wall clock ticked past 11:30 a.m. Diners filed in and out non-stop, shuffling around the room and filling cups from the drink machine. A man in a bottle-green T-shirt and black apron stood behind the grill station, busy using a spatula to flip burgers while the hot oil sizzled.
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
Victim speaks about being robbed in Greensboro along Adams Farm Trail
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One victim has detailed an armed robbery along a popular walking trail in Greensboro. They said it happened right at dusk in Adams Farm Park on the city’s southwest side. It’s in a neighborhood with 1,600 homes and two apartment complexes and has five miles of walking paths, according to the […]
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from Greensboro church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
The Daily South
Popular Polar Express-Themed Holiday Train Ride Returns To North Carolina
Special train rides inspired by The Polar Express are returning to the N.C. Transportation Museum this holiday season, and you’re invited. The timeless adventure comes to life when the train departs from Spencer, North Carolina, for a round-trip journey to the North Pole. Led by a cast of talented actors and set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers are whisked away on a real-life version of The Polar Express for a trip to meet Santa.
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
Man celebrates $10 million lottery win after buying ticket from High Point gas station
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Ryan Patrick, of Oswego, New York, bought a $30 scratch-off in High Point and won a $10 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Patrick bought his winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from Pick-N-Go on Eastchester Drive in High Point. When Patrick arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, […]
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner was at work when he learned he won the massive prize.
ourdavie.com
Knock, knock: Davie couple learns of million dollar prize Monday afternoon
Bruce and Susan Saunders were in their home on a rainy Monday afternoon, watching the news, and then they heard a knock at the door. Bruce knew exactly who was standing on his porch off Duke Whittaker Road near Mocksville. It was Dave Sayer, executive director of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Travis Tritt cancels November 2022 shows after knee injury
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All of Travis Tritt’s tour dates for the month of November 2022 have been canceled. The singer said he is battling severe pain in his knee after an injury. Tritt was scheduled to perform at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Thursday. Refunds are available for those at the point of purchase.
A Kernersville family turns to News 2 after a contractor cashes the deposit but doesn't do the job
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Everything gets a little worn out or damaged with age. After more than 40 years of being run over, snowed on, and rained on the old apron to the driveway at Jean Whitaker’s house had seen better days. “It’s beginning to crumble. The concrete is...
1 in hospital after fire in Winston-Salem on Oak Summit Road, firefighters say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A house fire was reported in Winston-Salem on Monday night. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, and fire officials say the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. The fire reportedly started around 9:30 p.m. on Oak Summit Road […]
Mount Airy News
Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
