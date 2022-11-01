ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers

ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
ARCHDALE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina

Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
forsythwoman.com

The Sweet Spot: Wilkerson Moravian Bakery

Recipients of Triad Business Journal’s Family Business Award in 2022, Wilkerson Moravian Bakery has been serving iconic Moravian baked goods to customers since 1925. With a deep-rooted family history in Winston-Salem and the surrounding area, Wilkerson is the oldest name in Moravian baking and has perfected the craft of the Moravian Cookie, Love Feast Buns, and the beloved Moravian Sugar Cake.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Old Gold Black

Visit the ‘one-man show’ at Murphy’s Lunch

Whoosh, clatter, jingle. The minute hand of the wall clock ticked past 11:30 a.m. Diners filed in and out non-stop, shuffling around the room and filling cups from the drink machine. A man in a bottle-green T-shirt and black apron stood behind the grill station, busy using a spatula to flip burgers while the hot oil sizzled.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
The Daily South

Popular Polar Express-Themed Holiday Train Ride Returns To North Carolina

Special train rides inspired by The Polar Express are returning to the N.C. Transportation Museum this holiday season, and you’re invited. The timeless adventure comes to life when the train departs from Spencer, North Carolina, for a round-trip journey to the North Pole. Led by a cast of talented actors and set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers are whisked away on a real-life version of The Polar Express for a trip to meet Santa.
SPENCER, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Travis Tritt cancels November 2022 shows after knee injury

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All of Travis Tritt’s tour dates for the month of November 2022 have been canceled. The singer said he is battling severe pain in his knee after an injury. Tritt was scheduled to perform at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Thursday. Refunds are available for those at the point of purchase.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

