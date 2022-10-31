In yet another sign of how Israel – and the entire Jewish world – is making progress in its relationships with Arab nations since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, Dubai, the capitol of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host a special event to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht in cooperation with International March of the Living. A three-way event is to be held in Jerusalem, Vienna, & Dubai; on November 9th, 2022, at the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai, Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler (91) will tell the story of her survival and experience during the Holocaust to an audience in the UAE.

