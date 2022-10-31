Read full article on original website
jewishbusinessnews.com
Why Israel should give Zelensky what he wants
Ever since it invaded Ukraine, Russia has succeeded in preventing Israel from providing meaningful support to the Ukrainians, using its presence in Syria and Israel’s security interests there as its justification. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intervention in the Syrian civil war in 2015, Israel set up a “deconfliction...
"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish
Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
The head of the ADL slams Trump's comments as 'disgusting' after the former president said American Jews 'have to get their act together'
Trump on Sunday wrote that US Jews "have to get their act together" on matters relating to Israel. Jewish organizations and key figures such as the ADL and AJC blasted Trump's remarks that same day. "Support for the Jewish state never gives one license to lecture American Jews," the AJC...
Americans Don’t go to Church Anymore.
Empty Church(Shutterstock) A Pew Research Center report earlier this year found that 29% of U.S. adults say they have no religious affiliation. 32% of those polled by the Pew Research from May 29 to Aug. 25 said they seldom or never pray. According to a study published in November that was led by the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, in-person church attendance has dropped by 12% in the last year and a half, continuing the sharp decline from Covid.
MSNBC
Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish. That doesn't make it less dangerous.
It’s been quite a news cycle for headline-inducing antisemitic macro-aggressions. The fallout from Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and his claims Adidas would not take action even if he “said antisemitic s---” (wrong, as we found out Tuesday) continues apace. A white supremacist group in Los Angeles unfurled a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 and performed Nazi salutes for motorists. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer and current adviser to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, referred to Democrat Josh Shapiro as “at best a secular Jew.” A white nationalist raged about urinating on the Talmud, and on and on it went.
'America is being destroyed' by the Democratic Party: Mark Levin
Mark Levin says Democrats are destorying the country by challenging America's foundational values from within in his opening monologue on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
MSNBC
Christian nationalism is a racist, ahistorical ideology of violence
One of the longest-standing principles of American democracy — the separation of church and state— is under attack by people embracing Christian nationalism. That ideology says that the U.S. is and should remain a Christian nation and that Christianity should be prioritized by the state. Even when it is not stated, Christian nationalism implicitly calls for the U.S. to be a white Christian nation.
A Disturbing Number of Americans Endorse Violence to “Stop Voter Fraud” and Return Trump to Power
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the final weeks before the 2022 midterms, faced with multiple government investigations, Donald Trump has tripled down on a disturbing pattern of incitement. He continues to stoke grievance and fear and use inflammatory rhetoric that is likely to instigate random followers to violence, a technique experts call stochastic terrorism. In recent speeches, Trump has denounced “vicious” political adversaries as “thugs,” “zealots,” and “tyrants” and has warned supporters of a domestic menace: “Despite great outside dangers from other countries, our biggest threat remains the sick, sinister and evil people from within our own country.”
The Jewish Press
UK Students’ Union Dumps Islamist President for Antisemitism on First Day of Islamophobia Awareness Month
Shaima Dallali, President of the UK’s National Union of Students (NUS), was relieved of her duties following a months-long independent investigation into allegations of antisemitism found “significant breaches” of the union’s policies, The Jewish Chronicle reported Tuesday. “Following the independent KC-led investigation into allegations of antisemitism,...
Jewish leaders call on Republicans to condemn antisemitism ahead of Election Day
Jewish leaders are calling on candidates to condemn antisemitism ahead of Election Day. They're saying antisemitic rhetoric has become increasingly normalized in American politics, especially in the Republican Party. Oren Segal, vice president of the Center on Extremism with the Anti-Defamation League, joined CBS News to discuss.
Republican's Book Where Anne Frank Muses About Jesus Deemed 'Antisemitic'
The novel written by a Texas GOP congressional candidate has been slammed as "immoral" by some scholars.
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Spreads Too Much Hate in America
Many people express the opinion that the troubles in our society come from a lack of traditional values. I think the opposite is true. I believe that much of the division and hatred in our culture stems from intolerant beliefs that are spread by individuals of religious faith.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Dubai to Host Historic Holocaust Commemoration Event
In yet another sign of how Israel – and the entire Jewish world – is making progress in its relationships with Arab nations since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, Dubai, the capitol of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host a special event to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht in cooperation with International March of the Living. A three-way event is to be held in Jerusalem, Vienna, & Dubai; on November 9th, 2022, at the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai, Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler (91) will tell the story of her survival and experience during the Holocaust to an audience in the UAE.
Trump given more time to hand over subpoenaed documents by Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump was given more time to hand over documents that had been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Elections 2022: High Voter Turnout as Israeli Left Dissolves
On Thursday night the final results from Tuesday’s Israeli elections were revealed. Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing block won a majority of 64 seats in the Knesset and Netanyahu should soon return to office as prime minister of Israel. Netanyahu was the prime minister from 2009 to 2021 and from...
Political violence in America isn't going away anytime soon
A warning about the threat of political violence heading into the 2022 midterm elections was issued to state and local law enforcement officials by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Oct. 28, 2022. The bulletin was released the same day that Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s husband was hospitalized after a home invasion by a lone right-wing extremist seeking to harm her. This incident is the latest in an increasing stream of extremist confrontations taking place across the United States in recent years. These incidents have primarily targeted Democrats, including a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov....
AOL Corp
Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough
Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
Opinion: Americans Must Be United in Denouncing Threats and Hate Speech
It’s time for the United States to work to become less divided. One good place to start would be to stop all the threats and hate speech. I recently wrote an article about how insurrection apologists routinely send me threatening comments and messages. Naturally, there was massive pushback to this article.
‘This is what it means to be Jewish in America:’ N.J. rabbis respond to synagogue threats
The person behind threats against New Jersey synagogues has been identified and “no longer poses a danger to the community,” according to the FBI. The person, who hasn’t been named by federal law enforcement, told officials they “harbored anger towards Jewish people, according to the Associated Press.
