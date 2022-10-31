Revuze, an Israeli startup that offers real-time consumer insights, raised $12 million growth investment led by PSG. Revuze has now raised a total of $24 million to date. Basically, Revuze offers a new kind of market research service, one that uses the latest tech. Just the term market research alone makes people yawn. Most businesses, especially small businesses, do not have the time, the money or the inclination to deal with it. And it also takes time for a market research firm to put together the appropriate data that meets a specific client’s needs.

10 HOURS AGO