5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
The road less traveled: Adult Child Estrangement, Advocacy and ReconciliationNOLA ChicLouisiana State
Depressed in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Entergy resumes service shutoffs for non-payment today
Today Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium for people behind on their bills. The suspended shutoffs came at the request of the New Orleans City Council back in July, when electricity prices soared during an unseasonable heat wave.
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans resumes shutoffs
Entergy New Orleans has ended its shutoff moratorium. Starting Tuesday, accounts that have unpaid accounts are at risk of having their power shut off. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have...
Break from Entergy shutoffs ends
NEW ORLEANS — The moratorium on Entergy shutoffs and late fees expired on Tuesday, Nov. 1, meaning the company will resume cutting power and issuing late fees for customers who have not paid their bill. Entergy New Orleans customers behind on their bill had a break from late fees...
NOLA.com
City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs
The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
Entergy moratorium ends Tuesday, power may be shut off for residents who haven’t paid overdue bills
On Tuesday, the Entergy moratorium ended, meaning that Entergy can shut off your power if you haven't paid overdue bills.
Past due on your Entergy bill? The city of N.O. wants to help, here is how
NEW ORLEANS — Renters in New Orleans who are at risk of having their power disconnected by Entergy due to a past-due bill may get some financial assistance from the City of New Orleans. The mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event on...
wrkf.org
Louisiana program that revitalizes abandoned properties gets $5M in federal funds to create jobs
Early voting is already underway across the country and in Louisiana. WRKF’s Capital Access reporter Paul Braun speaks with John Couvillon of JMC Analytics to learn more about early voting statistics and what races to keep an eye on. This weekend on November 5, the organization I Am New...
WDSU
New Orleans hosting utility assistance event for residents at risk of having power shut off
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is offering utility assistance to people at risk of an Entergy shutoff. Entergy announced last week that it would resume shutoffs starting Tuesday. The city's utility assistance event will be Wednesday and Thursday at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center. The...
Hubig’s is hiring! Latest sign of the beloved pies return
It’s another sign of a return of New Orleans favorite pies are making a comeback. The company that make Hubig’s Pies is putting up the ‘Help Wanted’ sign
NOLA energy assistance runs out as food pantries struggle to stay stocked
NEW ORLEANS — Making ends meet is getting even harder for families in New Orleans, and it's forcing folks to make tough decisions. Some nonprofits and organizations in New Orleans told us they're struggling. Betty Thomas has worked for Giving Hope Food Pantry in New Orleans East for 23...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
bigeasymagazine.com
Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided
The contracts to collect solid waste from New Orleans homes and businesses are among the most lucrative the city has to offer. Those companies with the equipment and financial resources to compete for these contracts are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The current garbage collection dilemma in New Orleans is all about politics and money – who wants it, who has it and the citizens who are going to pay more every month.
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
Loyola Maroon
Commuters struggle with public transportation
Public transportation in New Orleans has been running behind when it comes to suiting commuter students’ needs. Loyola commuter students and some members of the Commuter Student Association gave their thoughts on the current state of public transportation and how it has affected them. Several commuters found that the options for public transportation were too few and the bare minimum needed to work with.
wwno.org
New Orleans could ban Airbnb, other short-term rentals in residential areas
As New Orleans prepares to overhaul its short-term rental rules, the city council could move to effectively ban short-term rentals in residential areas at its upcoming meeting Thursday, after months of rule changes and moratoriums that have wreaked confusion on the controversial vacation rental industry. Two ordinances on the agenda...
WDSU
Warmer than normal temperatures and Saturday storms
NEW ORLEANS — A warm-up is underway! Highs will be near 80 degrees over the next 7 days. That’s 6+ degrees above normal. As for rain chances, there's a 10% chance of rain on Friday. Then, our next system will bring our highest chance of rain Saturday morning and afternoon. There is a chance some of those storms could be strong.
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign
Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10, Rouses Markets, New Orleans Saints, Feeding the Gulf Coast team up for food drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can help tackle hunger this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. FOX10 is teaming up with Rouses Markets, the New Orleans Saints and Feeding the Gulf Coast for a food drive. You can donate non-perishable food and water at any Rouses Market starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.
NOLA.com
Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs
Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
NOLA.com
Did a disgruntled Thoth fan hack an Uptown road work warning sign to prank City Hall?
New Orleans drivers are certainly familiar with lighted roadway warning signs, the sort that notify us of upcoming blockages, detours and delays. But the 4-by-8-foot glowing sign on Henry Clay Avenue near the corner of Laurel Street has a secondary agenda. In addition to alerting drivers that “Magazine (is) closed...
