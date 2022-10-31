ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans resumes shutoffs

Entergy New Orleans has ended its shutoff moratorium. Starting Tuesday, accounts that have unpaid accounts are at risk of having their power shut off. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Break from Entergy shutoffs ends

NEW ORLEANS — The moratorium on Entergy shutoffs and late fees expired on Tuesday, Nov. 1, meaning the company will resume cutting power and issuing late fees for customers who have not paid their bill. Entergy New Orleans customers behind on their bill had a break from late fees...
NOLA.com

City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs

The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided

The contracts to collect solid waste from New Orleans homes and businesses are among the most lucrative the city has to offer. Those companies with the equipment and financial resources to compete for these contracts are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The current garbage collection dilemma in New Orleans is all about politics and money – who wants it, who has it and the citizens who are going to pay more every month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Commuters struggle with public transportation

Public transportation in New Orleans has been running behind when it comes to suiting commuter students’ needs. Loyola commuter students and some members of the Commuter Student Association gave their thoughts on the current state of public transportation and how it has affected them. Several commuters found that the options for public transportation were too few and the bare minimum needed to work with.
wwno.org

New Orleans could ban Airbnb, other short-term rentals in residential areas

As New Orleans prepares to overhaul its short-term rental rules, the city council could move to effectively ban short-term rentals in residential areas at its upcoming meeting Thursday, after months of rule changes and moratoriums that have wreaked confusion on the controversial vacation rental industry. Two ordinances on the agenda...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Warmer than normal temperatures and Saturday storms

NEW ORLEANS — A warm-up is underway! Highs will be near 80 degrees over the next 7 days. That’s 6+ degrees above normal. As for rain chances, there's a 10% chance of rain on Friday. Then, our next system will bring our highest chance of rain Saturday morning and afternoon. There is a chance some of those storms could be strong.
FLORIDA STATE
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign

Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs

Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy