It’s been ten years since the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center opened its doors for its first performance. In a small town like Big Sky, ten years is monumental; many people wouldn’t recognize Town Center now if they’d passed through a decade ago. There are more shops, more condos, more restaurants, more trails on the mountain, and more people exploring all of the above. Alternately, in many ways ten years is hardly any time at all. Ten year olds are still a ways off from their awkward teenage years, when they shed the habits and baby fat of childhood and begin developing into their adult selves, the versions they’ll be for the rest of their lives.

BIG SKY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO