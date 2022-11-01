ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QuadCities.com

Dinosaurs Take Over the Davenport Public Library!

It’s DINOVEMBER and dinosaurs are taking over the all Davenport Public Library locations! Your Dino toys and stuffies will spend a couple of weeks hanging out with Library staff as we process books, answer phones, lead storytimes, and more! Your dino will even write you a postcard letting you know about all the fun stuff they are doing (and how many books they have devoured…). Drop off your Dino at a Davenport Library between Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 and expect to spend a few minutes filling out paperwork so we can keep your dino safe and secure during their time with us. Dinos will then be available for pickup from your chosen library location between Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Keep watch on our social media for all the dino-mite fun!
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

United Way Whiteside County has new office

The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills

Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
STERLING, IL
WQAD

Scaring off hunger this Halloween: Muscatine man turns his home into a haunted house for a cause

MUSCATINE, Iowa — One hair-raising haunted house is scaring for a good cause this Halloween. For the past two decades, Troy "Stinky" Phillpot has turned his home in Muscatine into a haunted house; Stinky's House of Horrors. It takes him and his friends close to two months to put it all together, building each of the rooms in his house, garage or yard themselves.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

Martin Family- GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Alizabeth Martin and her children of Prophetstown as they move forward after losing husband and father Damien Martin in a car crash in late September. Donations can be made HERE. Pastor Diana Verhulst of Prophetstown is administering the fun and can be...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Lane closure, detour announced in Rock Island

Starting Wednesday, November 2, the northbound lane of 30th Street between Seventh and 14th Avenues will be closed to traffic to make repairs to the city’s water infrastructure. Northbound traffic on 30th Street will be detoured on 14th Avenue to 38th Street and then to Seventh Avenue. Travel delays can be expected during the construction […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Rock Island County residents could pay less in property taxes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County residents could soon see a reduction in their property taxes. On Thursday, October 27, the Rock Island County Board of Supervisors voted to lay out a proposed budget for 2023. The budget, if approved, would reduce residents' property taxes by more than 9% This reduction mean approximately 60 dollars less for every $100,000 that a person's property is worth.
KWQC

One dead following Rock Island car crash

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Pen City Current

Property owner barred from speaking at council meeting

FORT MADISON - A property owner who had threatened to sue the city over code issues associated with rehabilitation projects in the city was banned from speaking at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Sean Rogers got up to speak at the City Council's regular meeting and was told by Mayor Matt...
BURLINGTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy