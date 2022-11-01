Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official Previewing the Second International Counter Ransomware Initiative Summit

Read full article on original website
International Counter Ransomware Initiative 2022 Joint Statement
The members of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI)— Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Republic of Korea, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Ukraine, and the European Union—met in Washington, DC on October 31–November 1, 2022. Previously participating states welcome Belgium as a new CRI member.
FACT SHEET: The Second International Counter Ransomware Initiative Summit
The White House brought together 36 countries, and the EU, for the Second International Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI) Summit October 31-November 1, 2022. Throughout the Summit, CRI and private sector partners discussed and developed concrete, cooperative actions to counter the spread and impact of ransomware around the globe. Ransomware is...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
ALERT An Israeli female soldier is on the ground in Iran, in touch with Mossad, after her flight made an emergency landing
An Israeli soldier landed in Iran for few hours after a Civil plane do emergency landing in Shiraj. A female IDF soldier was on a plane that was forced to conduct an emergency landing in Iran last Thursday, the military revealed on Wednesday. The pilot of the flight had fallen...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Remarks by President Biden on Recent Reports of Major Oil Companies Making Record-Setting Profits
THE PRESIDENT: You’re not out in the rain with the Halloweeners. THE PRESIDENT: Well, I got to go out, so you got to come with me. (Laughs.) THE PRESIDENT: Well, good afternoon. This is a very short statement but a consequential one, in my view. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in March set gas prices soaring literally around the world — not just here, but around the world.
If U.S. Essential Infrastructure Is Brought Down, Is Your Law Firm Prepared?
Can U.S. Critical Infrastructure Really Be Brought Down?. That’s the preliminary question. At one time, and not so long ago, we were not overly worried about our susceptibility to a major takedown of U.S. essential infrastructure. But those days are gone. On October 28, the Washington Post reported that...
Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Participation at the High-Level Multi-stakeholder Hybrid Event on the Declaration for the Future of the Internet
Today, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivered closing remarks at the High-Level Multi-stakeholder Hybrid Event on the Declaration for the Future of the Internet (DFI). The event was organized by the European Commission in coordination with the European External Action Service and the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In his remarks, Mr. Sullivan joined other DFI partners in welcoming new countries that endorsed the DFI and reaffirmed the U.S. endorsement of the DFI vision and principles. The event brought together representatives from DFI partners and representatives from the global multistakeholder community to promote the DFI vision and share ideas to implement the DFI principles.
American Self-Driving Truck Startup Fires CEO Over Chinese Ties
TuSimple, a San Diego-based self-driving trucking startup, said Monday that it had removed its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, in connection with his suspicious ties to another autonomous trucking firm in China. The revelation has caused the company’s share prices to fall dramatically. The startup, which in 2021 became the first...
Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Gun Violence
Over the last day and a half, more families across our country have been scarred by the devastating impacts of gun violence in America, including reports of a shooter today targeting two law enforcement officers from a rooftop in Newark, New Jersey. Last night in Houston, award-winning recording artist Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, lost his life at 28 years old, and two others were injured. In Chicago, 14 were injured by gunfire – including three children – and one injured by a vehicle as she tried to flee last night. In Kansas City, six were injured and a teenager was killed at a Halloween party. These are only the shootings that made national headlines. In other cases, we may not know the names of the victims but we equally mourn with their families and communities. Our deepest condolences are with the families of each and every one of the victims.
FACT SHEET: U.S.-UAE Partnership to Accelerate Transition to Clean Energy (PACE)
The United States and the United Arab Emirates signed a major new clean energy framework on November 1 in Abu Dhabi. Today President Biden again demonstrated his deep commitment to ensuring a global clean energy future and long-term energy security as the United States and United Arab Emirates announced a robust partnership to ensure the swift and smooth transition toward clean energy and away from unabated fossil fuels. The U.S.-UAE Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) is set to catalyze $100 billion in financing, investment, and other support and to deploy globally 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035 to advance the energy transition and maximize climate benefits.
Statement by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden’s Call with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE
President Joe Biden today spoke with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to celebrate the landmark clean energy cooperation framework both countries signed on November 1 in Abu Dhabi. The U.S.-UAE “Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy” (PACE) will help spur $100 billion in financing and other support to generate 100 new gigawatts of clean energy in order to accelerate the global clean energy transition. President Biden thanked President bin Zayed for his leadership on climate issues, and pledged his support for the UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP-28) in 2023. Together, the United States and the UAE will cooperate on a range of clean energy initiatives, including carbon and methane management, civil nuclear energy, and decarbonizing the industrial and transport sectors. The two leaders also underscored the importance of further deepening the U.S.-UAE strategic relationship.
Bank of Canada Sets Out Path for Regulating Digital Payment Providers
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said it would take a flexible, risk-based approach in its nascent role as a digital payment regulator, aiming to ensure confidence in the safety and reliability of the fast-growing electronic payment segment. The central bank became the regulator for payment service...
FBI receives 'credible information of a broad threat' to NJ synagogues
“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,”” the FBI’s Newark field office tweeted. “We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”
