Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official Previewing the Second International Counter Ransomware Initiative Summit

Over the last day and a half, more families across our country have been scarred by the devastating impacts of gun violence in America, including reports of a shooter today targeting two law enforcement officers from a rooftop in Newark, New Jersey. Last night in Houston, award-winning recording artist Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, lost his life at 28 years old, and two others were injured. In Chicago, 14 were injured by gunfire – including three children – and one injured by a vehicle as she tried to flee last night. In Kansas City, six were injured and a teenager was killed at a Halloween party. These are only the shootings that made national headlines. In other cases, we may not know the names of the victims but we equally mourn with their families and communities. Our deepest condolences are with the families of each and every one of the victims.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO