ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

‘We Will Continue Fighting Together’: On Day of Supreme Court Hearing, Students Rally for Affirmative Action in Harvard Yard

By Claire Yuan
Harvard Crimson
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action

The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent. A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of...
Vox

The Supreme Court discovers that ending affirmative action is hard

The Supreme Court spent an inordinate amount of time on Monday hearing arguments in two cases about affirmative action in university admissions. Virtually nothing said in those arguments is likely to change the final outcome. The six justices appointed by Republican presidents appeared determined from the beginning to implement the...
TEXAS STATE
CNN

With the fate of affirmative action in the hands of the Supreme Court, these graduates are fighting to save it

CNN — For nearly 60 years, institutions of higher education have been able to give limited preference to people of color and women with admissions. The practice, advocates say, has afforded marginalized people a fair chance to attend colleges and universities that may have otherwise overlooked them. It has also been a tool to prevent discrimination at institutions, many of which historically only admitted White students.
CBS Denver

Coloradans anticipate landmark ruling on affirmative action

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on two key cases involving affirmative action.The justices will weigh whether universities can consider race in their admissions decisions. The hearing is focusing on policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.  Many observers anticipate a ruling next summer that could overturn 50 years of precedent.CBS News Colorado spoke to two Colorado women with different views on the matter before the high court.  Darlene Sampson has worked as an administrator at the K-12 and university level and specializes in working with organizations on the value of diversity, equity and inclusion....
COLORADO STATE
19thnews.org

The Supreme Court’s multiracial women justices clap back at challenges to affirmative action in colleges

Monday’s oral arguments in two Supreme Court cases over the future of affirmative action at public and private universities highlighted a confluence of big moments for three of the court’s women justices. This October session is the first time the liberal side of the court is represented by all women, each of whom has held a position in government as a historic first.
KSLA

Inside the affirmative action debate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether colleges and universities can use race-conscious admissions programs for new students. It’s an issue that has been a debate for years. Now, it’s up to the highest court. Affirmative action is defined as “a set of procedures...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Harvard Crimson

FAS Dean Gay Says She Feels ‘Encouraged’ for the Future of Race-Conscious Admissions After SCOTUS Hearings

Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay poses for a photo in University Hall on Oct. 12. By Julian J. Giordano. After Monday’s Supreme Court hearings for the pair of anti-affirmative action lawsuits, Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay said she “felt encouraged” that the case for race-conscious admissions “was laid out in a really compelling way” in an interview Wednesday.
HARVARD, MA
WMDT.com

SCOTUS begins deliberations on Affirmative Action

DELMARVA – A hot topic for the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) right now: Should Affirmative Action continue in American colleges and universities?. As the possibility of Affirmative Action ending looms, constitutional scholars tell 47 ABC it wouldn’t just affect predominantly white institutions (PWIs). It could also have ramifications for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). They also warn that ending Affirmative Action could have negative impacts on equity in education and hiring practices.
Harvard Crimson

Affirmative Action is Not Enough

Angie Gabeau ’25, a Crimson Editorial Editor, lives in Winthrop House. Everyone, especially at Harvard, is anticipating the results of this week’s Supreme Court case regarding affirmative action in Harvard’s admissions. In the months to come, everything could potentially change about the demographic of students in higher education. Students for Fair Admissions, the plantiff, is suing Harvard for alleged discrimination towards Asian American Students. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is currently partnering with many student organizations to influence the Court’s vote and strategize how to move forward after the outcome. And, this past weekend, Harvard students traveled to Washington D.C. to defend our current admissions system. Needless to say, this decision will affect millions across the country.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Bacow Says He Will Stay Out of Harvard’s Presidential Search Process

President Lawrence S. Bacow sat for an interview with The Crimson on Wednesday for the first time this semester. By Addison Y. Liu. University President Lawrence S. Bacow sits at the head of Harvard’s sprawling administration, but he has stepped back from one key initiative: the search for his successor.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Without You, Nothing Will Change

Evan J. Mandery graduated from Harvard College in 1989 and Harvard Law School in 1992, and is currently a Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. On October 26, 1963, John F. Kennedy made a quick trip to break ground on the Robert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy