ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
thewarriorwire.org

Stay Alert: You Are Entering The North Atlanta Parking Deck

Vroommm…Vroommm…Vroommm is all your ears hear left and right entering the North Atlanta parking deck. Once the clock strikes 3:45 p.m. on school days the students at North Atlanta know it’s go time. The students that head towards the parking deck every day after school everyone is rushing to get to their cars passing and bumping into one another as fast as they can to exit the school building and enter the parking deck. While you’re walking to your car at a fast pace to get out of the place you just spent 8 hours in, all your ears can hear is vroom… vroom…sksksksks that starts to give you a headache but it’s just the beginning.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lucky fisherman reels in biggest catfish in lake history, reports say

LAGRANGE, Ga. - One lucky fisherman may have caught the biggest blue catfish known in West Point Lake, according to the LaGrange Daily News. Jerrimie Tolbert of Carrollton somehow managed to reel in a massive 61-pound blue catfish during a friendly camping trip on Oct. 22. The publication reported that...
CARROLLTON, GA
WTVM

Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
rockninefourthree.com

Police Found Thieves . . . Thanks to a Trail of Candy Wrappers

Police in Georgia caught up with a gang of nine thieves after following a trail of candy wrappers through the woods. Apparently, they stole a bag of Milky Ways, and snacked on them all the way home. Police in Georgia recently busted a gang of thieves . . . by...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
ATLANTA, GA
wtvy.com

Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Mullis has been hitting the open road since 1979. “I’m with a pretty good company and they take care of us pretty good,” he said. Over the years, he’s seen diesel prices go up and down, but lately, he’s noticing an...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stranger Things'' terrifying Creel House for sale in Georgia

ROME, Ga. - A home up for sale in Rome, Georgia may be the home of any fan of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things'" dreams - or possibly nightmares. The infamous Creel House, which was home to the tragedy of the Creel family and which served as the home base for the season 4 antagonist Vecna is now for sale.
ROME, GA
eastcobbnews.com

4 East Cobb high schools among state 2022 ACT score leaders

Walton, Wheeler, Pope and Lassiter students in the Class of 2022 posted average scores on American College Testing (ACT) exams that are among the best in Georgia. According to a Cobb County School District release, they were among the five Cobb high schools with average scores of 25 or higher.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

CCSD chooses Valley for site of new combined high school

Wednesday, October 26, 2022, was a historic day for the Chambers County School District. The school system hosted its monthly meeting for the Board of Education which concluded with the Board announcing they would build the new high school in Valley. The background is that the Chambers County School District...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
webcenterfairbanks.com

Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgia early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police in Chattanooga County said 54-year-old Otis James Tennard, Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and brothers 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown were killed in the crash. According to...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

City’s Night Market Highlights New Park Facilities

The City of Carrollton’s popular Night Market returns to the shores of Lake Carroll with live music, local vendors, food trucks, brews and other activities, November 4. The recently expanded park features three pavilions, picnic tables made of recycled materials, smoker grills and a playground. It is located on North Lakeshore Drive, adjacent to the public docks area, near the dam. The city will initiate a second phase of the park’s expansion in November, which is expected to feature an enlarged boat ramp, wood boardwalk, fishing platforms, event pavilion and shoreline retaining walls.
CARROLLTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy