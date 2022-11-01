Read full article on original website
Speed cameras installed in Bartow County to decrease speeding in school zone
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the County’s Board of Education Police Department just launched a new speed detection camera system. The cameras were live for the first time Wednesday morning, during school hours, in the school zone area of Adairsville Middle and High schools.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thewarriorwire.org
Stay Alert: You Are Entering The North Atlanta Parking Deck
Vroommm…Vroommm…Vroommm is all your ears hear left and right entering the North Atlanta parking deck. Once the clock strikes 3:45 p.m. on school days the students at North Atlanta know it’s go time. The students that head towards the parking deck every day after school everyone is rushing to get to their cars passing and bumping into one another as fast as they can to exit the school building and enter the parking deck. While you’re walking to your car at a fast pace to get out of the place you just spent 8 hours in, all your ears can hear is vroom… vroom…sksksksks that starts to give you a headache but it’s just the beginning.
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky fisherman reels in biggest catfish in lake history, reports say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - One lucky fisherman may have caught the biggest blue catfish known in West Point Lake, according to the LaGrange Daily News. Jerrimie Tolbert of Carrollton somehow managed to reel in a massive 61-pound blue catfish during a friendly camping trip on Oct. 22. The publication reported that...
fox5atlanta.com
Trains slams into tractor-trailer at DeKalb County railroad crossing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County road has reopened after an overnight crash between a train and a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened just before midnight at the train crossing on the 1500 block of Henrico Road in metro Atlanta. FOX 5 cameras on the scene saw that it...
WTVM
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
Bartow County celebrates ‘Ms. Dot Day’ for educator of more than 60 years
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — One school system is rolling out the red carpet for one of its own. As Bartow County recognizes outstanding teachers, it’s honoring a woman who has dedicated her life to students for more than six decades. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
rockninefourthree.com
Police Found Thieves . . . Thanks to a Trail of Candy Wrappers
Police in Georgia caught up with a gang of nine thieves after following a trail of candy wrappers through the woods. Apparently, they stole a bag of Milky Ways, and snacked on them all the way home. Police in Georgia recently busted a gang of thieves . . . by...
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
wtvy.com
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Mullis has been hitting the open road since 1979. “I’m with a pretty good company and they take care of us pretty good,” he said. Over the years, he’s seen diesel prices go up and down, but lately, he’s noticing an...
fox5atlanta.com
'Stranger Things'' terrifying Creel House for sale in Georgia
ROME, Ga. - A home up for sale in Rome, Georgia may be the home of any fan of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things'" dreams - or possibly nightmares. The infamous Creel House, which was home to the tragedy of the Creel family and which served as the home base for the season 4 antagonist Vecna is now for sale.
Atlanta Gas Light offers energy assistance program for eligible customers
ATLANTA — With the warmer months headed out and cooler months coming in, many residents are clicking the thermostat buttons up and down. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Gas Light is offering to help with bill payment for those residents whose budgets may...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
eastcobbnews.com
4 East Cobb high schools among state 2022 ACT score leaders
Walton, Wheeler, Pope and Lassiter students in the Class of 2022 posted average scores on American College Testing (ACT) exams that are among the best in Georgia. According to a Cobb County School District release, they were among the five Cobb high schools with average scores of 25 or higher.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
CCSD chooses Valley for site of new combined high school
Wednesday, October 26, 2022, was a historic day for the Chambers County School District. The school system hosted its monthly meeting for the Board of Education which concluded with the Board announcing they would build the new high school in Valley. The background is that the Chambers County School District...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Historic Banning Mills: Hidden Gem in N. Georgia Perfect for Adventure and Nature Lovers
Home of the world’s largest zip line, Historic Banning Mills is a gem hidden just outside Atlanta, GA. We stayed for a weekend and have all the details on this location ideal for adventurers. Thank you to Historic Banning Mills for hosting us!. Banning Mill is only an hour...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgia early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police in Chattanooga County said 54-year-old Otis James Tennard, Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and brothers 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown were killed in the crash. According to...
Multiple tractor trailer wrecks cause major backups during morning rush on I-285
ATLANTA — Multiple lanes of I-285 were shut down in both directions Monday morning due to two separate incidents involving tractor trailers. One, carrying ice, was overturned on I-285 westbound at Roswell Road, leaving the interstate completely shut down. It reopened just before 9 a.m. Meanwhile, on I-285 eastbound...
thecitymenus.com
City’s Night Market Highlights New Park Facilities
The City of Carrollton’s popular Night Market returns to the shores of Lake Carroll with live music, local vendors, food trucks, brews and other activities, November 4. The recently expanded park features three pavilions, picnic tables made of recycled materials, smoker grills and a playground. It is located on North Lakeshore Drive, adjacent to the public docks area, near the dam. The city will initiate a second phase of the park’s expansion in November, which is expected to feature an enlarged boat ramp, wood boardwalk, fishing platforms, event pavilion and shoreline retaining walls.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
