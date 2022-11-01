Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
A.V. Club
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Review: New City, New Villains, Same Titans
When Warner Bros. and DC Comics unveiled their first streaming service with the DC Universe app, fans had no idea what to expect. Warner Bros. would go on to green light a series based on DC Comics' Teen Titans line-up of characters, and when the series finally released it was a massive hit. After airing two seasons on DC Universe, WB moved all of their DC Universe original series to their new HBO Max streaming service so Titans had some new life with a possibly bigger audience. Titans would go on to premiere its third season on HBO Max that primarily focused on an original take on the classic Red Hood storyline which most of their audience loved. There have been some recent rumors that seem to think that after their upcoming fourth season the series will be canceled due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger but that isn't stopping the streamer from promoting the hit series. Now, I recently got the chance to check out the first few episodes of Titans season four, and while there are some redeeming qualities about its supernatural plot, the new season kind of feels like more of the same.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
TVOvermind
Joker 2 Will Have No Connection to James Gunn’s DC Cinematic Universe
The world of the DCEU has changed dramatically. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, news has come out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead DC films as co-CEOs. There have been rumors that Gunn was working on something big with Warner Brothers Discovery; however, no one expected it to turn out that Gunn would be spearheading the future of DC. Does this mean that DC will finally get its films straight? Only the future will tell, but Gunn and Safran are in a Kevin Feige-like position, so clearly the plan is to rebuild a world that’s been all over the place for the last couple of years.
After Black Adam, Why I'm Even More Pumped To See The Justice Society Return To The DCEU
Score another contribution from Black Adam to the DC Universe, all thanks to a beautiful introduction to the Justice Society of America.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power
After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Pivot Probably Spells Doom For An Anticipated DC Movie
What’s good news for HBO Max’s Green Lantern series is likely bad news for an anticipated DC movie.
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters, Walker Independence Fail to Get Back Orders at The CW as Network Eyes More Cancellations
As the future of The CW remains in question, the network gave some bad news to its two freshman dramas this week. Deadline reports that The Winchesters and Walker Independence will not be receiving backorders. The decision is a shocker because a series tethered to two of the network's biggest...
Polygon
Get ready for the wettest year of movies ever
If the 2022 and 2023 release calendars are any indication, global movie audiences said “make our movies wetter!” and Hollywood delivered. For so long, space and vaguely European countrysides have been the dominant backdrops for major sci-fi/fantasy blockbusters, but finally, it’s water’s turn. The next 12-plus months promise a tidal wave of new releases. H20 is H2 a-go. Dew is getting its due. From superhero movies to underwater classics, the box office is about to see a downpour of wet movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
A legendarily tortured and endlessly opinion-splitting comic book bomb won’t ever stop igniting debate
When you break the project that eventually became Zack Snyder’s Watchmen down to its broadest strokes, the fact it remains one of the most contentious and opinion-splitting blockbusters of the modern era make complete and total sense. After all, we’re talking about an adaptation of a seminal graphic novel...
