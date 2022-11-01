Read full article on original website
‘So convenient’: Delaware’s first crack at early in-person voting is attracting 5,000 people a day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Busy running errands Monday in the suburbs north of Wilmington, Millie Manelski and Alberta Whitney decided to take a detour to the Claymont Community Center. Their mission: cast their votes, a full week before Election Day. Emerging from...
delawarebusinessnow.com
The evolving history of Return Day
GEORGETOWN — This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated...
State treasurer race boils down to experience, values
The incumbent is a former physician assistant whose office has increased state investment revenues and pushed retirement plans for those in low-wage jobs. The challenger is a financial planner who teaches at Delaware State University and advises members of the Delaware National Guard on wealth management. Neither thinks the other is a good fit for the job of Delaware state ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Tired of living under the rule of fools?
Full disclosure: I consider myself a friend of Russ Huxtable, and prior to September of this year, whenever Russ Huxtable’s name came up, the conversation seemingly always included something to the effect of “most genuine and nicest person I have ever known,” which has always been followed by a chorus of agreement. So, it was with surprise that I started to read less-than-positive things about Russ, most recently in a Letter to the Editor from Adrienne Ponzini, who chastises Russ for the unforgivable sin of not being able to immediately recall the name of the Lewes chief of a police force that would not be able to respond to a call from Russ or his neighbors, because his neighborhood is not in Lewes. For the record, I live in Lewes and had to look up the chief’s name.
Polarization challenges Return Day traditions
Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon? That’s what Delaware does after every election. It’s the tradition ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Huxtable disappoints at candidates’ forum
Well, I guess I was expecting more? After reading letters to the editor professing how “dynamic” Russell Huxtable was, and how much of a “good listener” he was, I found myself wondering if the same wunderkind I had been reading about all these weeks was really the one in the flesh at the Lewes library Friday night at the candidates’ forum.
Cape Gazette
Sportsmen group challenges law increasing gun ownership age to 21
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery Nov. 1, challenging a new law increasing the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21. In a press release, DSSA, joined by the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club and an individual member of...
WBOC
DNREC to Remove Delaware Surf Fishing Permit Cap for 2023
DOVER, Del. - After record interest in Delaware Surf Fishing Permits last year, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that it will be testing several changes for the permit program for the 2023 season. One of the biggest changes will be the elimination of a cap...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable is not a large developer
Russ Huxtable was the unanimous choice of Democrat primary voters. Now he is the right choice for all voters for state Senate District 6 in the general election. For a full picture of his District 6 issues, visit his website www.russhuxtable.com. Strong leadership and meaningful experience, plus a strong moral compass, make Russ uniquely qualified to represent us.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Cape Gazette
A vote for Parker Selby is a vote for upstate politicians
There are two well-qualified candidates for Sussex’s 20th Representative District – Ms. Stell Parker Selby and Mr. Dallas Wingate. To help me decide who to support, I examined each candidate’s respective websites. Ms. Parker Selby states all the right things – what we have heard at the state and national level about growth, the environment, education, healthcare, safety and the rights of citizens. However, it mirrors all political aspirants’ generalized comments to pander to our concerns without any concrete solutions. Such phrases as “I will work to find common ground” (under smart growth); “We must restrict building in sensitive areas and prepare for sea-level rise…” (under environmental preservation); and similar broad platitudes on healthcare, safety and human rights.
Cape Gazette
38th District Republicans host Council District 4 candidate forum
The 38th District Republican Club PAC welcomed the Sussex County Council candidates for District 4 to a bipartisan candidates forum Oct. 24. The club hosted a presentation and discussion with incumbent Republican candidate Doug Hudson and Democrat candidate Nathan Mitchell. The forum was open to the public and saw many first-time attendees from both parties. Audience members were most interested in overbuilding and controlling growth in the area, and were able to ask the candidates what they would do to control growth.
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
Friends for Russ Huxtable mailer causes dismay
I am dismayed by a recent anti-Steve Smyk flyer that I received in the mail from Friends for Russ Huxtable. One side of the flyer includes an unflattering photo of a glowering Smyk with the statement: "Steve Smyk is a danger to our most fundamental freedoms including the right to free and fair elections." The flyer bases its claim on an alleged 2020 Smyk meeting with 2020 election deniers. The campaign then suggests that this alleged meeting "... demonstrates that he is a threat to democracy.” I have trouble making the connection. Was someone from the Huxtable campaign at the alleged meeting recording its proceedings? Does attendance at a meeting mean you share the opinions of others at the meeting? The Huxtable accusations remind me of the 1950s House Committee on Un-American Activities, where United States citizens were investigated for supporting the overthrow of the United States government simply because they attended one of more meetings of the American Communist Party. As an elected state representative, Smyk should be expected to meet with lots of different groups of his constituents in order to learn of their concerns about issues before the Legislature. That seems to indicate he is practicing the principles of democracy rather than threatening them.
Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
Cape Gazette
Parker Selby’s career has led to this election
Ms. Stell Parker Selby had been a prominent figure in Sussex County and will work to bring more resources to the county she serves. Ms. Parker Selby exemplifies a person who is committed to ensuring the residents of Sussex County have a healthy environment for all. Ms. Parker Selby’s points...
Cape Gazette
Delaware’s the Place for Happy and Healthy Aging
All of us at Active Adults enjoy working with our “demographic,” although the real-life definition of that word is a bit complicated. You might be over 55 and looking for your dream house in a community where someone else does your major yardwork while you enjoy the pool, pickleball court and club house activities. But you might also be caring for your 85-year-old parents and thinking through – or worrying about – your daily life 30 years into the future.
WTOP
Moore vs. Cox: Maryland governor candidates on economy, education, transportation
With the closely watched campaign to become Maryland’s next governor nearing its end, WTOP sat down with the Republican and Democratic candidates to discuss their plans for boosting the economy, transportation and other issues in the state. The race has pitted Democrat Wes Moore, a combat veteran, author and...
firststateupdate.com
Middletown JP Court To Limit Operations
Justice of the Peace Court to restrict operations at JP Court 9 in Middletown. Court operations at that location will be limited to two days a week. Due to unprecedented staffing challenges, the Justice of the Peace Court will be limiting operations at Justice of the Peace Court 9 (JP Court 9) at 757 North Broad Street in the Middletown Square Center beginning on Nov. 7, 2022 and lasting at least through the early part of 2023.
