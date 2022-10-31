ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?

The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo

A $1 million Powerball prize was won in Colorado. Wednesday night’s winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. There were also two $50,000 winners with tickets purchased at a Denver 7-Eleven and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. No one has hit the massive Powerball Jackpot yet. The jackpot will likely rise to $1.5 billion at Saturday’s drawing, nearing a record high.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs looks to acquire open space on north side

The Colorado Springs parks department is eyeing land that serves as a natural buffer between development on the city's far north side. "I'd say it's the most rapidly urbanizing part of our city," said Britt Haley, who recently became the parks department director after years of managing the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. "Recognizing the value of having those wild spaces and preserving a place for wildlife is absolutely thrilling. And particularly because TOPS hasn't yet been able to make its presence known in that particular area."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Drive near Tomah Drive shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition

Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Business owners meet with Pueblo officials to discuss crime problem

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Crime is up across Colorado, including in Pueblo. In the last few months, a Pueblo City Councilwoman has said her business was broken into four times. On Thursday, business owners from across the city met with local officials, trying to figure out how to protect themselves. At...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As homes sit stagnant on the Colorado Springs housing market, selling for prices lower than this summer, many property owners are deciding to rent out their homes, becoming what realtors are calling "accidental landlords." Drew Bartlett, a Business Development Manager for Dorman Real Estate, says the phenomenon happens when property The post ‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
krtnradio.com

In loving Memory of Phillip S. Tapia Jr.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our loved one Phillip S. Tapia Jr., age 29 on October 27, 2022, at his family residence. Phillip was born in Pueblo, CO to Phillip Tapia Sr and Debra Jacques. Phillip is survived by his wife Candice, his children Sunny, Roseelain, and Joseph as well as his brothers and sisters. Phillip attended schools in Trinidad, CO, and was employed by the New Elk Mine in Weston, CO. Pallbearers are Sheree, Dean, Vanity, Andre, Kenny, and Gilbert. A viewing will be held on November 8th from 3 pm to 7 pm at Comi Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 pm at New Hope Ministries located on Santa Fe Dr. on November 9th. Interment to follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

