3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
earnthenecklace.com
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back With Three Locations
The holiday season is fastly approaching and if you're looking for fun things to do with your family, you'll love this massive drive-thru holiday light show, now with three Colorado locations. Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back. If you've driven I-25 in either direction around the Thornton Parkway...
Super Cool: Mike Rowe Visits Colorado Cement Plant for TV Episode
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
1310kfka.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo
A $1 million Powerball prize was won in Colorado. Wednesday night’s winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. There were also two $50,000 winners with tickets purchased at a Denver 7-Eleven and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. No one has hit the massive Powerball Jackpot yet. The jackpot will likely rise to $1.5 billion at Saturday’s drawing, nearing a record high.
Colorado Springs looks to acquire open space on north side
The Colorado Springs parks department is eyeing land that serves as a natural buffer between development on the city's far north side. "I'd say it's the most rapidly urbanizing part of our city," said Britt Haley, who recently became the parks department director after years of managing the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. "Recognizing the value of having those wild spaces and preserving a place for wildlife is absolutely thrilling. And particularly because TOPS hasn't yet been able to make its presence known in that particular area."
KKTV
Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
KKTV
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Drive near Tomah Drive shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
KRDO
UCCS program now in Pueblo helps first-generation and military youth get to college
PUEBLO, Colo.,(KRDO) -- A University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) pre-collegiate program will now have an office in Pueblo making it easier for students to get help right away. Previously, students in the program would have to travel to Colorado Springs to attend events but now students in Pueblo can...
Street racing in Colorado Springs fuels calls for crackdown
Burning rubber filled the air as street racers drifted around a Colorado Springs parking lot and intersection in a video posted on YouTube in late September. For some residents, the chaotic video is evidence of a persistent problem. The Victory World Outreach Church on South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Juvenile dies following crash in Pueblo
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition
Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
KRDO
Business owners meet with Pueblo officials to discuss crime problem
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Crime is up across Colorado, including in Pueblo. In the last few months, a Pueblo City Councilwoman has said her business was broken into four times. On Thursday, business owners from across the city met with local officials, trying to figure out how to protect themselves. At...
As Colorado Springs restaurants add inflation fees, some customers push back
Next time you dine out, you may notice something new on the bill: an inflation fee. Restaurants across Colorado Springs and the state are adding the fees to customers' bills or raising their menu prices as they try to survive amid crippling operating costs. "Restaurant margins are incredibly narrow in...
‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As homes sit stagnant on the Colorado Springs housing market, selling for prices lower than this summer, many property owners are deciding to rent out their homes, becoming what realtors are calling "accidental landlords." Drew Bartlett, a Business Development Manager for Dorman Real Estate, says the phenomenon happens when property The post ‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
krtnradio.com
In loving Memory of Phillip S. Tapia Jr.
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our loved one Phillip S. Tapia Jr., age 29 on October 27, 2022, at his family residence. Phillip was born in Pueblo, CO to Phillip Tapia Sr and Debra Jacques. Phillip is survived by his wife Candice, his children Sunny, Roseelain, and Joseph as well as his brothers and sisters. Phillip attended schools in Trinidad, CO, and was employed by the New Elk Mine in Weston, CO. Pallbearers are Sheree, Dean, Vanity, Andre, Kenny, and Gilbert. A viewing will be held on November 8th from 3 pm to 7 pm at Comi Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 pm at New Hope Ministries located on Santa Fe Dr. on November 9th. Interment to follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.
Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
