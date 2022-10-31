Read full article on original website
MidPen Housing Joins BayPass Pilot Program
Beginning this week, residents of 12 affordable housing communities managed by MidPen Housing in Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties will be eligible for the MTC-led Clipper® BayPass Program. MidPen Housing is one of the largest non-profit developers, owners and managers of high-quality affordable housing in Northern California....
Bay Area Pavement Quality Stuck in Doldrums Despite Smoother Ride in Some Communities
Overall pavement conditions on the Bay Area’s nearly 44,000 lane-miles of local streets and roads landed once again in fair territory last year, with the typical stretch of roadway showing serious wear and likely to require rehabilitation soon. Data released today by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) put the region’s 2021 pavement condition index (PCI) score at 67 out of a maximum possible 100 points, as computed on a three-year moving average basis. This marks the sixth consecutive year Bay Area streets and roads have registered an average score of 67 and underscores the continuing challenges faced by city and county public works departments.
Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Teams Up with Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon
SONOMA, California – November 2, 2022 – The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon (N2S) today announced a new, multi-year title partnership agreement. The 2023 Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon & Rosé 5K...
12-Hour Overnight Closure of Gilman Street at the I-80 Gilman Interchange in Berkeley November 11-12, 2022
ALAMEDA COUNTY – Caltrans has scheduled to close Gilman Street overnight for 12 hours at the Interstate 80 interchange in Berkeley on Friday and Saturday on November 11th and November 12th, 2022. Gilman Street will be closed in both directions starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 11th, and...
LiveWire – November 2022
In mid-October, Council Member Diana Colvin submitted her notice of retirement to the City Council, citing that she would like to focus on her health. Council Member Colvin’s last day serving on the City Council was October 18, 2022. She stated, “Unfortunately, I can no longer give 100% to the City Council and community, and it is with a heavy heart that I step down from my position. I have greatly enjoyed my time serving the Town and have strived to do my best to make Colma a great place to live, work and visit.”
Toys for Tots 2022
Brighten a child's holiday season by supporting the Toys for Tots holiday toy drive, now through Monday, December 12!. The City of San Ramon is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for ages 0–18 (toys for teens are especially needed!) at the following locations:. San Ramon City Hall. 7000...
