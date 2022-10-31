In mid-October, Council Member Diana Colvin submitted her notice of retirement to the City Council, citing that she would like to focus on her health. Council Member Colvin’s last day serving on the City Council was October 18, 2022. She stated, “Unfortunately, I can no longer give 100% to the City Council and community, and it is with a heavy heart that I step down from my position. I have greatly enjoyed my time serving the Town and have strived to do my best to make Colma a great place to live, work and visit.”

