Marlow, OK

earnthenecklace.com

Is Oklahoma Meteorologist Lexie Walker Leaving KSWO 7News?

Changes in the on-air lineup at KSWO-TV have led to questions among Lawton residents. Oklahoma recently bid a fond farewell to meteorologist Noel Rehm. Since then, 7News viewers have not only been curious about who will be replacing him but also about another 7News meteorologist who is MIA. Lexie Walker did not cover the morning forecasts as usual, and viewers had questions. So they want to know if Lexie Walker is leaving KSWO 7News, too, or if she is taking over Noel Rehm’s timeslot. Fortunately, we know what happened to Lexie Walker straight from the source herself.
LAWTON, OK
marlowreview.com

Ronny Wayne Elliott 1962-2022 Sapulpa, OK

Ronny Wayne Elliott died Wednesday Oct. 5, 2022, in Sapulpa, Okla. Ronny was born Aug. 17, 1962, in Lawton, Okla., to Eugene and Evelene (Fisher) Elliott. A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Eastside Baptist Church in Marlow. He attended Lawton Public School, then moved...
SAPULPA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
marlowreview.com

District 5 Race: Judicial Candidates share their qualifications

Editor’s Note: Candidates for the District Judge and Associate District Judge races were allowed to submit a bio and their reasons for seeking a judge seat in District 5. All copy submitted has been edited for space and readers are encouraged to research the candidates before heading to the polls. Some of these responses were published in our printed edition, Oct. 27, 2022. Others came in after we went to press, but their information is shared here.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
marlowreview.com

Where to find The Marlow Review!

We have printed editions of The Marlow Review at many locations throughout Stephens County, including the rack in front of our office at 316 W. Main in Marlow. They are $1 per newspaper. You can also find them at these locations:. Bray Store. Gina's Buzz Through. The Tunnel. Hop &...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
marlowreview.com

Rush Hour Crash

An accident at Broadway and Kiowa in Marlow this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, slowed traffic for commuters as emergency crews worked the scene. No information was available. Once it is available, we will update it here. Photo by Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review.
MARLOW, OK
demondirect.net

DMS goes into lockdown

Thursday afternoon was a little bit different for Duncan Middle School. Between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., the school went into lockdown because of a police pursuit in the neighborhood next to the middle school. However, despite the lockdown, teaching continued in the classrooms. Renea Lawler, STEM teacher, was working...
KXII.com

DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national attention, may soon be back in a courtroom. According to court documents, the Comanche County District Attorney submitted a motion for a new trial for 58-year-old Karl Fontenot after the Pontotoc County District Attorney submitted a request to be disqualified on the case.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are searching for a pair of non-native animals spotted earlier this year. Over the summer, Refuge officials say four Barbary Sheep were seen moving through the area. They say the animals may have escaped from an exotic game ranch...
LAWTON, OK
marlowreview.com

Accident at US 81 and SH 7 Tuesday

An accident just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Duncan-Lawton Y, south of Marlow, prompted several agencies to respond. Marlow Police and Marlow Fire, Duncan Police, and Survival Flight EMS were on the scene within minutes of the 911 dispatch call. No information was available on-scene. Photos by...
marlowreview.com

Early Voters Begin Casting Ballots

Stephens County Election Board Secretary Angela Dunagan reported that 431 registered voters cast early votes today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the main office in Duncan. Dunagan will provide numbers daily and we will post them either on our website or the Facebook page as soon as we can. The county election board is located at 1075 W. Elm Ave. in Duncan. For information, call 580-255-8782.
DUNCAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 46 animals in one week

TULSA, Okla. — Last week, the Humane Society of Tulsa rescued 46 animals, not including scheduled owner surrenders, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook page. In a post made on Sunday evening, the Humane Society of Tulsa said the animals were rescued from “two heartbreaking cases of animal neglect and cruelty.”
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
LAWTON, OK

