ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Potomac River Flows Have Fallen Below A Certain Level

But ICPRB says it’s nothing to worry about now. Mather Gorge, Potomac River (Photo from Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin) Rockville, Md (KM) The Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin is doing daily monitoring of the river now that the flow has fallen below a certain level at the monitoring station at Point of Rocks. Spokesman Curtis Dalpra says there’s no need to be concerned as the Potomac River’s level usually drops during the fall season.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report, November 3

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – There is a wide variety of fishing opportunities this week for Maryland anglers. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has stocked trout in many put-and-take waters, including ponds that are ideal for our younger anglers. Striped bass fishing is at its zenith in the Chesapeake Bay, and extra-large crabs are being caught in the Bay and tidal rivers.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County

the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
worldatlas.com

Most Underrated Towns in Maryland

Maryland is chock full of history and culture, as well as beauty and charm, which makes it worth the visit. The state sits amidst the dense forests of the US and along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, meaning there is plenty to see and do. While there are many...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore

This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Grace period waiver deadline for E-ZPass penalties end on Nov. 30

BALTIMORE -- The E-ZPass grace period waiver for drivers passing through toll roads will end in less than 30 days.In February, the Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a nine-month customer assistance plan which offers a civil penalty grace period for video tolls. Similar to the deferment of rent, mortgage, and other financial relief programs, the MDTA decided to pause escalating toll bills and civil penalties and deferred mailing out bills for months.  That customer assistant plan will end at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30.If you currently have an unpaid video toll from the state of Maryland, you have until that deadline to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

DC’s First Bar to Eliminate Tipping Now Wants to Keep the Tipped Minimum Wage

When Northeast DC brewpub the Public Option opened in 2014, owner Bill Perry did something that was pretty much unheard of in DC at the time. He paid his bartenders a base wage of $15 an hour and did away with tipping altogether. If someone left behind some cash, it was donated to charity.
deepcreektimes.com

Thursday November 3

The weather today will be patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and a low of 44. Southeast winds around 5 Mph. Have you made your guess in the November “Where Am I?” contest? Congratulations to Julie Mead for her correct answer in October!
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy