Sizewell C nuclear power plant ‘under review’ as UK seeks spending cuts
Plans to build a new nuclear power plant in Suffolk are under review and could be delayed or scrapped as the government seeks to make sweeping spending cuts. Sizewell C, which would sit alongside the existing Sizewell B nuclear reactor on the Suffolk coast if built, was expected to provide up to 7% of the UK’s total electricity needs and plug a looming gap in Britain’s nuclear capabilities.
Twitter sued by staff as layoffs begin; Sizewell new nuclear plant under review – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
UK immigration news - live: Philp insists Manston migrant centre is legally compliant
Policing minister Chris Philp has insisted Manston migrant centre is legally compliant just days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested the opposite.“I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” he told Sky News, contending that “significant improvements” have been set in motion.It comes after 11 asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre.Mr Philip told the broadcaster that the Home Office had assured...
New Zealand beat Ireland at T20 World Cup despite Josh Little hat-trick
New Zealand are all-but assured of a T20 World Cup semi-final spot after overcoming Ireland despite a sensational hat-trick from Josh Little.The Black Caps’ 35-run win in Adelaide likely means they will top their Super 12s group as, while England and Australia may yet equal their seven points, the Kiwis have a far superior net run-rate.Only freakish margins of victory in both Australia-Afghanistan later on Friday and England-Sri Lanka on Saturday could deprive New Zealand of a spot in the last four, but they were given a test by Ireland.Kane Williamson found some fluency at the crease and top-scored with...
studyfinds.org
‘Chameleon cancers’ change colors to evade treatment, study reveals
UTRECHT, Netherlands — Cancer, in general, is notoriously hard to treat. Now, new research is exposing the chameleon-like tactics certain types of cancer employ to evade treatments. Scientists from the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology have discovered that some leukemias are capable of altering their appearance and identity by changing the expression of their DNA.
