ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MSNBC

Following Pelosi attack, too many Republicans fail a simple test

In San Francisco yesterday, Paul Pelosi remained in intensive care following a brutal attack in which an assailant fractured Pelosi’s skull with a hammer. As part of a federal criminal indictment, the Justice Department shared new details about the incident, including the fact that the suspect told the police he intended to break House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message

In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, Democrats are talking up defending democracy and women’s rights while Republicans are hitting inflation and crime. President Obama’s closing message, a fiery push on Democrats protecting social security and Medicare as many Republicans back raising the social security and Medicare eligibility ages in favor of billionaire tax cuts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews influential conservative anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Obama torches Trump Republicans in massive MAGA takedown

A fiery former President Barack Obama hits the campaign trail stumping for Democrats in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In a speech that went viral, Obama laced into Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson for trying to cut social security. The Democratic candidate running against Johnson, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on stumping with Obama and the “Obama effect.” Nov. 1, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

How Obama blew his retirement

It’s the last couple weeks before an election, and that means that Barack Obama is going viral. Clips of his appearances at rallies for Democratic candidates are popping up all over social media. Here’s him attacking Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., over his promises that he is going to slash Social Security:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MSNBC

Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
MSNBC

'Cold Civil War': Maher warns MAGA election deniers fueling Trump coup 2.0

Bill Maher joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a wide ranging interview on the midterm elections, the Democratic strategy, election deniers, and lessons learned in the Trump era. Maher, who predicted Trump would refuse to leave office, now telling Melber he thinks Trump will “show up at the inauguration, whether he’s on the list or not” adding a warning, “this time, he’s going to have this army of election deniers that he’s put into place.” Melber presses Maher on his assertion that “we’re in a cold civil war in this country.” Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

What the White House Is Thinking One Week Before the Midterms

White House chief of staff Ron Klain joins Mehdi 7 days before the midterms to discuss whether the elections will be a referendum on what President Joe Biden has accomplished in his first two years as president, or if it will come down to the perception that Biden is not a popular president.Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton asks voters: Why would you trust somebody who jokes about violent attack on Paul Pelosi?

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton decries the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband and the rise of political violence from the right, while encouraging voters to use discrimination during the midterm elections. "Would we trust somebody who is stirring up these violent feelings... scapegoating, making a joke about a violent attack on Paul Pelosi?,” Clinton asks Joy Reid. “Why would you trust that person to have power over you, your family, your business, your community?"Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Accused Pelosi attacker hit with federal and state charges

State and federal authorities announced criminal charges Monday against the suspect David DePape in Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Frank Figliuzzi: You protect democracy by protecting elected officials

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, former Chief of Staff at DHS Miles Taylor, and New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater discuss what the attack on Paul Pelosi reveals about the threat to American democracyNov. 2, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy