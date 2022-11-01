Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Kari Lake's cruel quip about Paul Pelosi shows how she's refining Trumpism
In an incisive profile in The Washington Post, Ruby Cramer observed that people often describe Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as “Donald Trump in heels,” but that she’s better understood as “Donald Trump with media training and polish.”. Cramer is right — Lake is refining...
MSNBC
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
MSNBC
Following Pelosi attack, too many Republicans fail a simple test
In San Francisco yesterday, Paul Pelosi remained in intensive care following a brutal attack in which an assailant fractured Pelosi’s skull with a hammer. As part of a federal criminal indictment, the Justice Department shared new details about the incident, including the fact that the suspect told the police he intended to break House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps.
MSNBC
Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack
"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
House Republicans dismissed as ‘nobody wielding power’ by GOP leader in clash over midterms message
In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, Democrats are talking up defending democracy and women’s rights while Republicans are hitting inflation and crime. President Obama’s closing message, a fiery push on Democrats protecting social security and Medicare as many Republicans back raising the social security and Medicare eligibility ages in favor of billionaire tax cuts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews influential conservative anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton seeks payout from Trump over bogus Russia lawsuit
Hillary Clinton knows quite well what it’s like to be at the center of a right-wing conspiracy. In fact, it’s hard to find a crazed right-wing conspiracy that doesn’t involve Clinton somehow. And I think, in that light, her efforts to recoup legal fees spent fending off...
MSNBC
Obama torches Trump Republicans in massive MAGA takedown
A fiery former President Barack Obama hits the campaign trail stumping for Democrats in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In a speech that went viral, Obama laced into Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson for trying to cut social security. The Democratic candidate running against Johnson, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on stumping with Obama and the “Obama effect.” Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
As elections near, Trump eyes McConnell’s possible ‘impeachment’
With five days remaining in the midterm election cycle, Americans are hearing quite a bit from two former presidents. Barack Obama was in Arizona last night, for example, warning that Republican election deniers in the state pose a serious threat to our system of self-government. If these GOP candidates succeed,...
MSNBC
As Arizona tactics show, voter intimidation isn’t a ‘both sides’ issue
In theory, Arizona voters should be able to take advantage of ballot drop boxes for their convenience. In practice, it’s not quite working out that way, at least not statewide. As we’ve discussed, far-right conspiracy theorists, fueled by weird lies, have begun monitoring the drop boxes, accusing random voters...
MSNBC
How Obama blew his retirement
It’s the last couple weeks before an election, and that means that Barack Obama is going viral. Clips of his appearances at rallies for Democratic candidates are popping up all over social media. Here’s him attacking Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., over his promises that he is going to slash Social Security:
MSNBC
Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
MSNBC
'Cold Civil War': Maher warns MAGA election deniers fueling Trump coup 2.0
Bill Maher joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a wide ranging interview on the midterm elections, the Democratic strategy, election deniers, and lessons learned in the Trump era. Maher, who predicted Trump would refuse to leave office, now telling Melber he thinks Trump will “show up at the inauguration, whether he’s on the list or not” adding a warning, “this time, he’s going to have this army of election deniers that he’s put into place.” Melber presses Maher on his assertion that “we’re in a cold civil war in this country.” Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Watch full: President Biden's remarks on protecting democracy
President Joe Biden called the midterms a “defining moment” for democracy as voter intimidation and political violence loom over the upcoming elections. Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden issued one final warning on democracy amid political violence: WH
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain discusses President Biden's Wednesday primetime speech on the midterms as a defining moment for democracy.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
What the White House Is Thinking One Week Before the Midterms
White House chief of staff Ron Klain joins Mehdi 7 days before the midterms to discuss whether the elections will be a referendum on what President Joe Biden has accomplished in his first two years as president, or if it will come down to the perception that Biden is not a popular president.Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton asks voters: Why would you trust somebody who jokes about violent attack on Paul Pelosi?
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton decries the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband and the rise of political violence from the right, while encouraging voters to use discrimination during the midterm elections. "Would we trust somebody who is stirring up these violent feelings... scapegoating, making a joke about a violent attack on Paul Pelosi?,” Clinton asks Joy Reid. “Why would you trust that person to have power over you, your family, your business, your community?"Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Accused Pelosi attacker hit with federal and state charges
State and federal authorities announced criminal charges Monday against the suspect David DePape in Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Charles Blow: GOP candidates want to ‘undermine democracy’ with racist attacks
New York Times columnist Charles Blow joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the importance of midterm voter turnout because Blow says it “only takes a little bit of voter suppression and voter intimidation” to tip the scale of democracy.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Frank Figliuzzi: You protect democracy by protecting elected officials
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, former Chief of Staff at DHS Miles Taylor, and New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater discuss what the attack on Paul Pelosi reveals about the threat to American democracyNov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Slotkin: Liz Cheney and I disagree on many issues but we agree on preserving democracy
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., discusses Rep. Liz Cheney's endorsement of her, the issues that are top of mind for Michigan voters ahead of the midterms and what is her message to voters.Nov. 2, 2022.
Comments / 0