14 shot, including 3 children, in Chicago drive-by shooting on Halloween, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police Thursday evening released surveillance video of a suspect in the shooting that killed a Greyhound Bus employee outside the company's West Loop station this week.The worker had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.Police said the gunman was wearing a baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, a gray hooded jacket, blue athletic pants with two white stripes down the leg, and blue Croc-style shoes at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, he changed into a black Reebok hooded sweat shirt and a black mask, and was seen pulling a blue suitcase.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives Leavitt and Taglieri, at (312) 744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO