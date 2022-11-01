14 shot, including 3 children, in Chicago drive-by shooting on Halloween, police say

Read full article on original website
Chicago mass shooting injures 14, including three children
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourteen people – including three children – were shot during a mass shooting Monday night on the city's West Side. The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, Police Supt. David Brown said. Fourteen people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical. A person was also struck by a car at the scene, Brown said. A 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy were among those shot, police said. The others were adults ranging in age from 31 to 51,...
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
Siblings killed after SUV crashes into school bus in Kane County
CHICAGO (CBS) – New details about a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in Kane County on Monday.We've learned a brother and sister were the two people who died in the crash.A GoFundMe page identifies them as Grace Diewald, 20, and Emil Diewald, 19. Kane County Sheriff's deputies and Campton Hills police officers were called to the scene Monday on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in unincorporated Campton Township.A 2013 Lexus SUV was headed east on Empire Road when it slammed into the back of a school bus. The bus had 24 students and one bus driver on board at the time.The school bus driver and students were not hurt. Two other people in the SUV were injured. The crash remains under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
Two killed, two injured when SUV hits back of school bus in Kane County
CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were killed when a sport-utility vehicle hit the back of a school bus in unincorporated Kane County Monday afternoon. Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said at 3:45 p.m., Sheriff's deputies and Campton Hills police officers were called to the scene on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in unincorporated Campton Township. A 2013 Lexus SUV was headed east on Empire Road when it slammed into the back of a school bus, Hain said. The school bus had 24 students and one bus driver on board at the time. One man and woman in the...
Police release surveillance images of suspect in shooting that killed Greyhound Bus employee
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police Thursday evening released surveillance video of a suspect in the shooting that killed a Greyhound Bus employee outside the company's West Loop station this week.The worker had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.Police said the gunman was wearing a baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, a gray hooded jacket, blue athletic pants with two white stripes down the leg, and blue Croc-style shoes at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, he changed into a black Reebok hooded sweat shirt and a black mask, and was seen pulling a blue suitcase.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives Leavitt and Taglieri, at (312) 744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.
Man accidently run over, killed in Beach Park
BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Lake County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Sunday morning. The crash happened around 4:20 a.m near Lewis Avenue and Hickory Drive.Deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash and found a man dead on the scene.Preliminary investigation shows a Volvo S40, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Waukegan, was traveling southbound on Lewis Avenue. The man was lying down in the southbound lanes of Lewis Avenue, but it is not clear why. The driver of the Volvo did not see the man and ran him over, authorities said. Crash investigators are working to determine the man's identity and investigate why he may have been in the road.The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
