NEXT Weather: Chilly Friday with more rain in forecast
MINNEAPOLIS -- Below-average temperatures are expected Friday, and more much-needed rain is in the weekend forecast.Highs will be in the 40s Friday. Morning showers will make way for dry time in the Twin Cities, but could linger in southeast Minnesota.Saturday looks wet for a good part of the day, with some possible snowflakes in western Minnesota. Sunday should stay mainly dry. Highs rebound to the 50s.Highs should remain in the 50s and 60s next week with more rain chances into midweek.
mprnews.org
What November? Windy with record warmth Wednesday; rain chances Friday
November is coming in like an overheated lamb. Tuesday’s high of 71 degrees in the Twin Cities was 16 degrees warmer than average for November 1. Now we get ready for a stiff southerly wind gradient to blow in even warmer air Wednesday. Wind will gust over 30 mph across Minnesota Wednesday.
mprnews.org
Rain possible Thursday night, Friday night and into Saturday
Some patches of rain are expected to move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight Thursday night into early Friday morning. There could be a few thunderstorms as well. Friday afternoon will be dry in most areas, but there could be a few showers in southeastern Minnesota. A low-pressure system tracks...
Area of 'extreme' drought expands in Minnesota
With a combined 0.48 inches of rain in September and October, drought conditions in the Twin Cities and south-central Minnesota is worsening entering the cold months. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor show an expanded area of extreme from southwestern Minnesota through south-central counties and into the Twin Cities metro.
Big weekend storm system: What impacts will it bring to Minnesota?
Record warmth on Wednesday as temps on Nov. 2 (!) will blast into the 70s, and then meteorologist Sven Sundgaard goes in depth on what a significant storm system could bring to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin this weekend. Dry conditions, fire danger, lower air quality – 0:26. Record-breaking warmth...
boreal.org
Dozens of wildfires reported across Minnesota amid continued dry conditions
A combination of gusty winds, record heat and continued dry conditions led to more than two-dozen wildfires reported across Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said it received reports of over 25 wildfires across the state, as temperatures soared to 76 degrees (in the Twin Cities), smashing state records for Nov. 2.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?
The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme...
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
mprnews.org
Warmest Halloween in 22 years caps off a warm, parched October
As we wrap up the October climate data a few numbers jump off the page:. The high of 65 degrees in the Twin Cities on Halloween was 15 degrees warmer than average. 2022 was the warmest Halloween in 22 years since 71 degrees in 2000. October finished 2.3 degrees warmer...
fox9.com
Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
Minnesota DNR shares outlook for deer hunting opener
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota DNR says things are looking good this deer hunting season. "Deer populations throughout much of the state are faring well," said Barb Keller, a big game program leader with the DNR. "Particularly in southern and central Minnesota, and parts of northwestern Minnesota... we have ample opportunities for hunters to harvest. More than one deer in many of these areas."
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
kvsc.org
Minnesota DNR Places Burning Bans Across The State Due to Dry Conditions
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is placing burning restrictions on most counties in Minnesota. Burning Bans in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Wright, Morrison, Hennepin, Mille Lacs and many more will be adjusted as conditions change. Officials say permits will be needed to do any burning in Minnesota. The DNR will...
mprnews.org
Highway 61 reopens after repairs to prevent it from sliding into Lake Superior
A scenic lakeshore drive near Duluth is back open, after being closed for several weeks of emergency repairs to keep the road from sliding into Lake Superior. St. Louis County officials announced Friday that temporary repairs are complete along Scenic Highway 61 near the New Scenic Cafe, between Duluth and Two Harbors.
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
Here’s Why Minnesota Is No Longer Installing Deer Crossing Signs
State Farm Insurance has labeled Minnesota as a "high-risk" state for deer collisions and we've entered the worst time of the year for crashes. October through December is the most dangerous time for drivers on area roads and highways especially between dusk and dawn. There are about 2,000 deer-vehicle collisions...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to the last two reports. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data...
mprnews.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota
Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
