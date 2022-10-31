ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Chilly Friday with more rain in forecast

MINNEAPOLIS -- Below-average temperatures are expected Friday, and more much-needed rain is in the weekend forecast.Highs will be in the 40s Friday. Morning showers will make way for dry time in the Twin Cities, but could linger in southeast Minnesota.Saturday looks wet for a good part of the day, with some possible snowflakes in western Minnesota. Sunday should stay mainly dry. Highs rebound to the 50s.Highs should remain in the 50s and 60s next week with more rain chances into midweek. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Rain possible Thursday night, Friday night and into Saturday

Some patches of rain are expected to move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight Thursday night into early Friday morning. There could be a few thunderstorms as well. Friday afternoon will be dry in most areas, but there could be a few showers in southeastern Minnesota. A low-pressure system tracks...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Area of 'extreme' drought expands in Minnesota

With a combined 0.48 inches of rain in September and October, drought conditions in the Twin Cities and south-central Minnesota is worsening entering the cold months. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor show an expanded area of extreme from southwestern Minnesota through south-central counties and into the Twin Cities metro.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Dozens of wildfires reported across Minnesota amid continued dry conditions

A combination of gusty winds, record heat and continued dry conditions led to more than two-dozen wildfires reported across Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said it received reports of over 25 wildfires across the state, as temperatures soared to 76 degrees (in the Twin Cities), smashing state records for Nov. 2.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Warmest Halloween in 22 years caps off a warm, parched October

As we wrap up the October climate data a few numbers jump off the page:. The high of 65 degrees in the Twin Cities on Halloween was 15 degrees warmer than average. 2022 was the warmest Halloween in 22 years since 71 degrees in 2000. October finished 2.3 degrees warmer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota DNR shares outlook for deer hunting opener

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota DNR says things are looking good this deer hunting season. "Deer populations throughout much of the state are faring well," said Barb Keller, a big game program leader with the DNR. "Particularly in southern and central Minnesota, and parts of northwestern Minnesota... we have ample opportunities for hunters to harvest. More than one deer in many of these areas."
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

Minnesota DNR Places Burning Bans Across The State Due to Dry Conditions

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is placing burning restrictions on most counties in Minnesota. Burning Bans in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Wright, Morrison, Hennepin, Mille Lacs and many more will be adjusted as conditions change. Officials say permits will be needed to do any burning in Minnesota. The DNR will...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Highway 61 reopens after repairs to prevent it from sliding into Lake Superior

A scenic lakeshore drive near Duluth is back open, after being closed for several weeks of emergency repairs to keep the road from sliding into Lake Superior. St. Louis County officials announced Friday that temporary repairs are complete along Scenic Highway 61 near the New Scenic Cafe, between Duluth and Two Harbors.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota

Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
